बीजेपी के 'शत्रु' ने पीएम मोदी के इस कदम पर जताया ऐतराज, दे डाला ये बड़ा बयान

बिहार : शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने तूतीकोरिन की घटना को बताया शर्मनाक, पीएम मोदी पर साधा निशाना
Dear Sir! As usual,while Parliament is in session, you are on a 3 Nation African tour. Heavens wouldn't have fallen if you'd left after the session. You could have still visited some of the nations left on the globe.Your visit to Rwanda is a first by an Indian PM Congrats!..1>2— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 25, 2018
पीएम मोदी को शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा की एक और नसीहत- प्रधानमंत्री बनने से कोई बुद्धिमान नहीं बन जाता
&killing of innocent people, alleging tht some of our people are hand & glove in these horrific deeds. Still,not a word from you,Sir! You can do it from a foreign land too.Also, humble request to direct us as a privilege motion on Rafale deal against Govt has been moved.Jai Hind!— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 25, 2018
