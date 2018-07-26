NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
बीजेपी के 'शत्रु' ने पीएम मोदी के इस कदम पर जताया ऐतराज, दे डाला ये बड़ा बयान

मोदी सरकार को भले ही संसद में अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर अभिनेता से नेता बने शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा का साथ मिल गया हो, मगर अभी भी उनके पार्टी और पीएम मोदी के प्रति तेवर नरम नहीं हुए हैं.

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्ली: मोदी सरकार को भले ही संसद में अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर अभिनेता से नेता बने शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा का साथ मिल गया हो, मगर अभी भी उनके पार्टी और पीएम मोदी के प्रति तेवर नरम नहीं हुए हैं. एक बार फिर से पीएम मोदी के विदेश दौरों को लेकर बीजेपी के बागी नेता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने तल्ख लहजे में पीएम मोदी पर हमला बोला है और कहा है कि संसद में जब सत्र चल रहा है तो आपका विदेश में जाना क्या इतना जरूरी था. शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने कहा कि अगर आप फिलहाल विदेश दौरे पर नहीं जाते तो कोई आसमान नहीं गिर जाता. शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने एक के बाद एक ट्वीट कर पीएम मोदी पर हमला बोला है. 

बिहार के उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील मोदी पर जमकर बरसे शत्रुघ्‍न सिन्हा, पीएम मोदी को भी दी यह सलाह

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने लिखा- 'प्रिय सर, जब संसद सत्र चल रहा है, तो आप 3 अफ्रीकी देशों के दौरे पर हैं. अगर आप संसद के सत्र के बाद यह दौरा करते तो कोई आसमान नहीं गिर जाता. आप इसके बाद भी दुनिया भर में बचे हुए कुछ देशों का दौरा कर सकते थे. हालांकि, रवांडा की आपकी यात्रा किसी भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा पहली यात्रा है, बधाई.'  बिहार : शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने तूतीकोरिन की घटना को बताया शर्मनाक, पीएम मोदी पर साधा निशाना

उन्होंने आगे लिखा, उम्मीद है कि आप प्रोटोकॉल में रहकर रवांडा में हैंडशेक करेंगे. क्योंकि यहां अब तक गले मिलने वाली घटना पर बड़ी-बड़ी खबरें बन रही है. फिर वह लिखते हैं, आपने गिरिंडा में एक कार्यक्रम में 200 गायें उपहार में दी हैं, यह अच्छी पहल है. इससे दोनों देशों के रिश्ते और भी मजबूत और मधूर होंगे. लेकिन सर, वापस आईए, विपक्ष मॉब लिंचिंग और गौ रक्षक के मुद्दे पर हमलावर है और बड़ी खबरों में है.' पीएम मोदी को शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा की एक और नसीहत- प्रधानमंत्री बनने से कोई बुद्धिमान नहीं बन जाता 

शुत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने आगे लिखा- 'देश में निर्दोष लोगों को मारा जा रहा है. मगर आपके मुंह से एक शब्द तक नहीं निकले. आप विदेशी सरजमीं पर से भी यह कर सकते थे. साथ ही, विनम्र विनती है कि हमें निर्देश दें क्योंकि राफेल मुद्दे पर विपक्ष सरकार के खिलाफ विशेषाधिकार हनन प्रस्ताव लेकर आया है.'

टिप्पणियां
बता दें कि शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने संसद में विपक्ष के अविश्वास प्रस्ताव के मुद्दे पर अपनी पार्टी और सरकार का समर्थन किया था. एक ओर जहां बीजेपी नेता राहुल गांधी के गले मिलने की घटना का मजाक उड़ा रहे हैं, वहीं शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा गले मिलने की घटना पर राहुल की गांधी की तारीफ कर चुके हैं और मॉब लिंचिंग से लेकर कई मुद्दों पर पीएम मोदी को घेर चुके हैं. 

VIDEO: पहले भी होते रहे सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक: शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा


Shatrughan SinhaPM Narendra ModiMonsoon Session

