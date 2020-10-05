पश्चिम बंगाल में भाजपा नेता को गोली मारी, हालत ‘गंभीर’

पश्चिम बंगाल के उत्तर 24 परगना जिले के तीतागढ़ के निकट भाजपा के एक स्थानीय नेता को मोटरसाइकिल सवार दो बदमाशों ने गोली मार दी, जिसमें वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए.

कोलकाता:

पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी. उन्होंने बताया कि बदमाशों ने भाजपा के स्थानीय नेता मनीष शुक्ला को शाम को बीटी रोड़ पर गोली मार दी, उन्हें अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां उनकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है. राज्य भाजपा नेतृत्व ने दावा किया कि शुक्ला की मौत हो गई है, लेकिन इस संबंध में पुलिस ने अभी कोई जानकारी नहीं दी है.

पार्टी सूत्रों ने बताया कि घटना के विरोध में सोमवार को बैरकपुरा में 12 घंटे के बंद का आह्वान किया गया है.



