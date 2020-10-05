पश्चिम बंगाल में भाजपा नेता को गोली मारी, हालत ‘गंभीर’

पश्चिम बंगाल के उत्तर 24 परगना जिले के तीतागढ़ के निकट भाजपा के एक स्थानीय नेता को मोटरसाइकिल सवार दो बदमाशों ने गोली मार दी, जिसमें वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए.
West Bengal: Visuals from North 24 Parganas' Titagarh where BJP councillor Manish Shukla has been shot dead. pic.twitter.com/9z81tlLtFU— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020
West Bengal BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore today in protest against the murder of party worker Manish Shukla in Titagarh: State BJP general secretary Sanjay Singh https://t.co/yLEa6BOVd1— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020
पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी. उन्होंने बताया कि बदमाशों ने भाजपा के स्थानीय नेता मनीष शुक्ला को शाम को बीटी रोड़ पर गोली मार दी, उन्हें अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां उनकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है. राज्य भाजपा नेतृत्व ने दावा किया कि शुक्ला की मौत हो गई है, लेकिन इस संबंध में पुलिस ने अभी कोई जानकारी नहीं दी है.
West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary (Home) & the DGP have been summoned tomorrow in the wake of worsening law & order situation leading to the dastardly killing of Councillor Manish Shukla in Titagarh: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar https://t.co/yLEa6BOVd1pic.twitter.com/jidcvC5jgT— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020
पार्टी सूत्रों ने बताया कि घटना के विरोध में सोमवार को बैरकपुरा में 12 घंटे के बंद का आह्वान किया गया है.
