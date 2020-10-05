पश्चिम बंगाल में भाजपा नेता को गोली मारी, हालत ‘गंभीर’

पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी. उन्होंने बताया कि बदमाशों ने भाजपा के स्थानीय नेता मनीष शुक्ला को शाम को बीटी रोड़ पर गोली मार दी, उन्हें अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां उनकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है. राज्य भाजपा नेतृत्व ने दावा किया कि शुक्ला की मौत हो गई है, लेकिन इस संबंध में पुलिस ने अभी कोई जानकारी नहीं दी है.

West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary (Home) & the DGP have been summoned tomorrow in the wake of worsening law & order situation leading to the dastardly killing of Councillor Manish Shukla in Titagarh: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar https://t.co/yLEa6BOVd1pic.twitter.com/jidcvC5jgT