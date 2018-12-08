NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
Bulandshar Violance: आरोपी जीतू फौजी के बचाव में उतरा भाई, कहा- साजिश के तहत फंसाया जा रहा  

बुलंदशहर हिंसा (Bulandshahr Violence) मामले के आरोपी जीतू फौजी (Jitu Fauji) के भाई धर्मेंद्र मलिक ने ANI से कहा कि उसके भाई को साजिश के तहत फंसाया जा रहा है.

,
धर्मेंद्र मलिक ने भाई जीतू फौजी को बताया निर्दोष, सीएम से की मदद की अपील.

खास बातें

  1. भाई धर्मेंद्र ने जीते फौजी को बताया बेकसूर
  2. कहा- साजिश के तहत फंसाया जा रहा
  3. मुख्यमंत्री से की मदद की अपील
नई दिल्ली: उत्तर प्रदेश के बुलंदशहर हिंसा (Bulandshahr Violence) में इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध सिंह की हत्या का आरोपी जितेंद्र मलिक (Jitendra malik) उर्फ जीतू फौजी (Jitu Fauji) को हिरासत में ले लिया गया है. बताया जा रहा है कि जीतू फौजी राष्ट्रीय राइफल्स में तैनात है और हिंसा के दिन मौके पर भी मौजूद था. हालांकि, जीतू के हिरासत की खबर सूत्रों ने दी है. उधर, धर्मेंद्र मलिक (जीतू के भाई) ने ANI से कहा कि उसके भाई को साजिश के तहत फंसाया जा रहा है. धर्मेंद्र ने कहा, 'मेरे भाई (जीतू फौजी) को साजिश के तहत फंसाया जा रहा है. वह इस्पेक्टर की मौत में शामिल नहीं था. मेरे पास ऐसे सबूत हैं, जिससे यह साबित हो जाएगा कि मेरा भाई उस समय घटनास्थल वाली जगह पर मौजूद ही नहीं था. मैं मुख्यमंत्री से मदद की अपील करता हूं.' बता दें कि जीतू का भाई खुद भी आर्मी में है और पुणे में पोस्टेड है. बताया जा रहा है कि यूपी पुलिस जितेंद्र मलिक (जीतू फौजी) को बुलंदशहर भी ले जा सकती है. बताया जा रहा है कि जितेंद्र मलिक उर्फ़ जीतू फ़ौजी को शुक्रवार देर रात यूपी पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया है. जितेंद्र मलिक सोपोर में राष्ट्रीय राइफल्स में तैनात है. वह 15 दिन की छुट्टी पर बुलंदशहर आया था. इतना ही नहीं, हिंसा के दिन मौके पर मौजूद था. हिंसा के बाद सोमवार को बुलंदशहर से भागकर सोपोर आ गया था. 
 
हालांकि, बुलंदशहर भीड़ हिंसा मामले में आर्मी ने जितेंद्र मलिक को जांच में सहयोग करने को कहा है. जितेंद्र ने अपनी रेजिमेंट को बताया कि उसके गांव के खेत में गौ मांस मिला था. वो इसलिए मौके पर भी गया था. पुलिस को बुलाने वालों में वो भी था. उसने अपनी रेजिमेंट को बताया कि वो हिंसा में शामिल नहीं था. वो अपने गांव वालों के साथ स्याना चौकी गया था. वहीं, बुलंदशहर मामले पर आर्मी चीफ जनरल बिपिन रावत ने कहा कि 'अगर कोई सबूत होगा, तो लाएंगे, हम उसे लाएंगे पुलिस के सामने. पुलिस को शक होगा तो सहयोग करेंगे. 

s3olinkk
सुबोध कुमार सिंह की हत्या का मुख्य आरोपी जितेंद्र मलिक उर्फ जीतू फौजी.

दरअसल, अभी तक इस बात की पुष्टि नहीं हुई है कि जीतू की गोली से ही इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध सिंह की मौत हुई है. मगर पुलिस को संदेह है कि जीतू ने ही सुबोध सिंह पर गोली चलाई. पुलिस इस बात की पुष्टि नहीं कर रही है कि जीतू ने ही इंस्पेक्टर की हत्या की है, मगर पुलिस को पहला शक उसी पर है. पुलिस का कहना है कि वह उस दिन घटनास्थल पर कई बार देखा गया. बता दें कि इस मामले में जो पुलिस में एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई है उसमें मुख्य आरोपी बजरंग दल का जिला संयोजक योगेश राज है. हालांकि, इसमें 27 लोग नामजद हैं.

बता दें कि बीते दिनों बुलंदशहर में गोकशी के शक में हिंसा भड़क गई थी, जिसमें इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध कुमार सिंह और एक आम नागरिक सुमित की मौत हो गई थी. बुलंदशहर हिंसा मामले में पुलिस की एफआईआर में बजरंग दल के जिला संयोजक योगेश राज को मुख्य आरोपी बनाया गया है. हालांकि, अभी तक योगेश राज भी फरार है. मगर सुबोध कुमार सिंह की मौत का आरोप अब जीतू फौजी पर लगा है. बताया जा रहा है कि इसकी गिरफ्तारी से कई सारी बातें सामने आ सकती हैं. 

टिप्पणियां
वहीं पुलिस में एक और एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई है. यह एफआईआर गोकशी मामले में है. बजरंग दल के योगेश राज ने यह एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है. इसमें सात मुस्लिमों के नाम हैं, जिनमें से एक नाबालिग है. यूपी पुलिस योगेश राज की तलाश कर रही है. हालांकि, योगेश राज ने एक वीडियो जारी कर कहा कि वह घटना के वक्त घटनास्थल पर नहीं था और उसने गोली नहीं चलाई है.

