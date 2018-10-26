NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
CBI vs CBI: आलोक वर्मा की अर्जी पर बोले CJI, जज की निगरानी में 2 हफ्ते में पूरी हो CVC जांच, अस्थाना से हमें फर्क नहीं

केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (CBI) के निदेशक आलोक वर्मा को छुट्टी पर भेजने के मोदी सरकार के आदेश को खुद आलोक वर्मा ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती दी है.

,
CBI vs CBI LIVE Updates: आलोक वर्मा की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई

केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (CBI) के निदेशक आलोक वर्मा को छुट्टी पर भेजने के मोदी सरकार के आदेश को खुद आलोक वर्मा ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती दी है. सीबीआई (CBI vs CBI) में छिड़ी जंग के बीच आज यानी शुक्रवार को सीबीआई डायरेक्टर आलोक वर्मा (Alok Verma) की अर्जी पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट (Supreme Court) में सुनवाई है. सीबीआई डायरेक्टर आलोक वर्मा और स्पेशल डायरेक्टर राकेश अस्थाना के बीच जंग जब सार्वजनिक हो गया और आरोप-प्रत्यारोप खुलकर सामने आ गये, तब आनन-फानन में केंद्र सरकार ने दोनों सीबीआई की टॉफ अफसरों को छुट्टी पर भेज दिया और एम नागेश्वर राव को अंतरिम निदेशक नियुक्त कर दिया. केंद्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो के निदेशक आलोक कुमार वर्मा के अधिकार वापस लेकर उन्हें छुट्टी पर भेजे जाने के खिलाफ उनकी याचिका पर ही आज सुप्रीम कोर्ट मे सुनवाई हुई.  सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई के दौरान चीफ जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई ने सीवीसी जांच के लिए 2 हफ्ते का समय दिया है. साथ ही यह भी कहा है कि अंतरिम सीबीआई डायरेक्टर कोई नीतिकगत फैसला नहीं लेंगे. वह सिर्फ रूटिन काम ही करेंगे. दरअसल, आलोक वर्मा ने अपनी याचिका में केंद्र की ओर से उन्हें छुट्टी पर भेजे जाने तथा अंतरिम प्रभार 1986 बैच के भारतीय पुलिस सेवा के ओडिशा कैडर के अधिकारी तथा एजेंसी के संयुक्त निदेशक एम नागेश्वर राव को सौंपे जाने के फैसले पर रोक लगाने की मांग की है. सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस न्यायमूर्ति रंजन गोगोई, न्यायमूर्ति एस के कौल एवं न्यायमूर्ति के एम जोसेफ की पीठ वर्मा की याचिका पर सुनवाई की. एक गैर सरकारी संगठन ‘कामन कॉज' ने भी गुरुवार को याचिका दायर कर जांच एजेंसी के विशेष निदेशक राकेश अस्थाना सहित अन्य अधिकारियों के खिलाफ लगे भ्रष्टाचार के मामले की जांच विशेष जांच दल (एसआईटी) से कराने की मांग की. 

CBI vs CBI: Supreme Court hearing over Alok Verma's petition Live Updates:



 

Oct 26, 2018
12:49 (IST)
सीबीआई विवाद पर केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के पास लोगों के कोई मुद्दे नहीं है, इसलिए वे इस तरह के गैर मुद्दे उठा रहे हैं. हमें जांच रिपोर्ट का इंतजार करना चाहिए.
Oct 26, 2018
11:35 (IST)
सीजेआई गोगोई ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट के रिटायर्ड जज एके पटनायक की निगरानी में होगी जांच. साथ ही सीजेआई ने यह भी कहा कि सीवीसी दो हफ्ते में जांच पूरी करेगा.
Oct 26, 2018
11:30 (IST)
चीफ जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई ने कहा कि हमें राकेश अस्थाना से फर्क नहीं पड़ता
Oct 26, 2018
11:30 (IST)
सीबीआई की जंग पर अब दिवाली की छुट्टियों के बाद सुनवाई होगी. इस मामले पर अब 12 नवंबर को सुनवाई होगी. 
Oct 26, 2018
11:28 (IST)

आलोक वर्मा की ओर से पैरवी कर रहे नरीमन ने कहा कि क्या सीबीआई चीफ के कार्यकाल को कम किया जा सकता है?

Oct 26, 2018
11:26 (IST)

सीवीसी ने दिवाली के बाद सुनवाई की मांग की. सीवीसी के वकील ने कहा कि जांच के लिए 10 दिनों का समय कम है. 

Oct 26, 2018
11:25 (IST)
चीफ जस्टिस ने कहा कि सीबीआई अंतरिम चीफ कोई नीतिगत फैसला नहीं करेंगे. अंतरिम चीफ रूटिन के काम ही करेंगे. साथ ही केंद्र सीलबंद लिफाफे में सीवीसी जांच की रिपोर्ट देगा.
Oct 26, 2018
11:22 (IST)
आलोक वर्मा की याचिाक पर चीफ जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई ने कहा कि जज की निगरानी में सीवीसी की जांच 10 दिन के भीतर पूरी हो जानी चाहिए. 
Oct 26, 2018
11:18 (IST)
आलोक वर्मा की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई शुरू हो गई है. आलोक वर्मा ने केंद्र के छुट्टी पर भेजे जाने के फैसले के खिलाफ याचिका दी है. आलोक वर्मा की तरफ से पैरवी कर रहे वकील नरीमन बहस कर रहे हैं. 
Oct 26, 2018
11:15 (IST)
सीबीआई के स्पेशल डायरेक्टर राकेश अस्थाना ने भी छुट्टी पर भेजे जाने के केंद्र के फैसले को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती दी है.
Oct 26, 2018
10:31 (IST)
कॉमन कॉज ने केंद्र, सीबीआई, सीवीसी, अस्थाना, आलोक वर्मा और एम नागेश्वर को पार्टी बनाया है. जबकि आलोक वर्मा ने केंद्र और सीवीसी को. 

Oct 26, 2018
10:30 (IST)
आलोक वर्मा की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में होगी हाई वोल्टेज सुनवाई.

दोनों पक्षों की ओर से बहस करेंगे कानून के दिग्गज. आलोक वर्मा की ओर से पेश होंगे वरिष्ठ वकील और प्रख्यात कानूनविद फली एस नरीमन.  DoPT केंद्र की ओर से पेश होंगे AG के के वेणुगोपाल. वहीं, CVC की ओर से रहेंगे SG तुषार मेहता. इसके अलावा, राकेश अस्थाना का पक्ष रखेंगे पूर्व AG मुकुल रोहतगी.

क्या होगा सरकार का तर्क- 
  1. आलोक वर्मा हो हटाया नहीं गया है 
  2. सिर्फ छुट्टी भेजा गया है 
  3. सीबीआई की संस्थानिक अखंडता को बचाने के लिए ये कदम उठाया गया 
  4. CVC की देखरेख में दोनों पर लगे आरोपों की जांच हो रही है 
  5. संस्थानिक अखंडता किसी एक से ज्यादा अहम 
Oct 26, 2018
10:26 (IST)
CBI निदेशक पद से आलोक वर्मा को हटाए जाने के खिलाफ कांग्रेस पार्टी द्वारा नई दिल्ली स्थित CBI मुख्यालय पर किए जाने वाले विरोध प्रदर्शन के मद्देनज़र मुख्यालय पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी कर दी गई है, और बैरिकेडिंग भी कर दी गई है.

Oct 26, 2018
10:19 (IST)
CBI के विशेष निदेशक राकेश अस्थाना शुक्रवार को दिल्ली में पूर्व अटॉर्नी जनरल तथा वरिष्ठ वकील मुकुल रोहतगी के आवास पर उनसे मिलने आए.

Oct 26, 2018
10:09 (IST)
राहुल गांधी ने शुक्रवार को ट्वीट किया कि वह लोधी लोड स्थित दयाल सिंह कॉलेज से 11 बजे प्रदर्शन की शुरुआत करेंगे.
Oct 26, 2018
10:08 (IST)
CBI निदेशक पद से आलोक वर्मा को हटाए जाने के खिलाफ कांग्रेस पार्टी द्वारा नई दिल्ली स्थित CBI मुख्यालय पर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में किए जाने वाले विरोध प्रदर्शन में तृणमूल कांग्रेस भी शिरकत करेगी.

Oct 26, 2018
08:15 (IST)
सीनियर वकील फाली सैम नरीमन आलोक वर्मा की ओर से सुप्रीम कोर्ट में होंगे, तो वहीं केंद्र की ओर से केके वेनुगोपाल प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगे. वहीं, सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता सीवीसी यानी केंद्रीय सतर्कता आयोग की लिए उपस्थित रहेंगे. 
Oct 26, 2018
08:09 (IST)
केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) के निदेशक को छुट्टी पर भेजने के केंद्र सरकार के आदेश के खिलाफ कांग्रेस शुक्रवार को दिल्ली में सीबीआई मुख्यालय तथा राज्यों की राजधानियों में सीबीआई के कार्यालयों के सामने धरना- प्रदर्शन करेगी. राजधानी दिल्ली में इस प्रदर्शन में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के भी शामिल होने की संभावना है. कांग्रेस के सूत्रों ने बताया कि पार्टी सीबीआई निदेशक वर्मा के खिलाफ आदेश को तुरंत वापस लेने की मांग के साथ ही प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से इस पूरे प्रकरण पर देश से माफी मांगने की मांग करेगी.

Oct 26, 2018
08:08 (IST)
क्या है पूरा (CBI vs CBI) मामला : 
CBI ने अपने स्पेशल डायरेक्टर राकेश अस्थाना के ख़िलाफ़ एक FIR दर्ज कराई है. इस FIR में अस्थाना पर मीट कारोबारी मोइन क़ुरैशी के मामले में जांच के घेरे में चल रहे एक कारोबारी सतीश सना से दो करोड़ रुपए की रिश्वत लेने का आरोप है. सीबीआई में नंबर दो की हैसियत रखने वाले. राकेश अस्थाना इस जांच के लिए बनाई गई एसआईटी के प्रमुख हैं. कारोबारी सतीश सना का आरोप है कि सीबीआई जांच से बचने के लिए उन्होंने दिसंबर 2017 से अगले दस महीने तक क़रीब दो करोड़ रुपए रिश्वत ली.

Oct 26, 2018
08:07 (IST)
कौन है सतीश बाबू सना:
दरअसल, सतीश बाबू सना हैदराबाद के उद्योगपति रहा है. वह पहले सरकार नौकरी में था, मगर बाद में उन्होंने नौकरी छोड़कर कई कंपनियों में काम किया. कारोबारी सतीश सना का आरोप है कि सीबीआई जांच से बचने के लिए उन्होंने दिसंबर 2017 से अगले दस महीने तक क़रीब दो करोड़ रुपए रिश्वत ली.

Oct 26, 2018
08:07 (IST)
कौन है मोइन अख्तर कुरैशी (Moin Qureshi):
मोइन अख्तर कुरैशी रामपुर स्थित भारतीय मांस निर्यातक है. उन्होंने 1993 में उत्तर प्रदेश के रामपुर में एक छोटा सा वधशाला शुरू किया और भारत में सबसे बड़े मांस निर्यातकों में से एक बन गया. मोइन ने देहरादून के डून स्कूल और दिल्ली के सेंट स्टीफन कॉलेज से अपनी शिक्षा पूरी की. 1993 के बाद से कुरैशी ने कंस्ट्रक्शन और फैशन से लेकर हर तरह की 25 कंपनियां खोल रखी हैं. AMQ Agro इनका सबसे बड़ा ब्रांड है, जो कि मीट का है. 1995 से ही मोईन कुरैशी पॉण्टी चड्ढा का दोस्त रहा है. मोइन को 2014 में, सीबीआई निदेशक रंजीत सिन्हा के निवास पर मोइन कुरैशी को आगंतुकों की डायरी में नामित किया गया था. 
Oct 26, 2018
08:07 (IST)
कौन हैं देवेंद्र कुमार (Devendra Kumar):
देवेंद्र कुमार सीबीआई में डीएसपी हैं. हालांकि, इन्हें सीबीआई ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है और कोर्ट ने पुलिस हिरासत में भेज दिया है. देवेंद्रमोइन कुरैशी से जुड़े मामले में जांच अधिकारी थे. उन्हें सतीश सना का बयान दर्ज करने में फर्जीवाड़े के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया है. सीबीआई का आरोप है कि सना ने मामले में राहत पाने के लिए कथित तौर पर देवेंद्र को रिश्वत दी थी. 

Oct 26, 2018
08:06 (IST)
कौन हैं सीबीआई चीफ आलोक वर्मा (Alok Verma):
आलोक वर्मा 1979 बैच के यूटी कैडर के आईपीएस अधिकारी हैं. एक फरवरी, 2017 से सीबीआई के चीफ हैं. दिल्‍ली के सेंट स्‍टीफेंस कॉलेज से डिग्री ली है. अपनी मौजूदा पोस्‍टिंग से पहले दिल्‍ली पुलिस कमिश्‍नर थे. इससे पूर्व वे तिहाड़ जेल के महानिदेशक के रूप में काम कर चुके हैं. दरअसल, सीबीआई के इस तरकराक की वजह से इन्हें छुट्टी पर भेज दिया गया है.
Oct 26, 2018
08:05 (IST)
क्या है पूरा मामला :  

CBI ने अपने स्पेशल डायरेक्टर राकेश अस्थाना के ख़िलाफ़ एक FIR दर्ज कराई है. इस FIR में अस्थाना पर मीट कारोबारी मोइन क़ुरैशी के मामले में जांच के घेरे में चल रहे एक कारोबारी सतीश सना से दो करोड़ रुपए की रिश्वत लेने का आरोप है. सीबीआई में नंबर दो की हैसियत रखने वाले. राकेश अस्थाना इस जांच के लिए बनाई गई एसआईटी के प्रमुख हैं. कारोबारी सतीश सना का आरोप है कि सीबीआई जांच से बचने के लिए उन्होंने दिसंबर 2017 से अगले दस महीने तक क़रीब दो करोड़ रुपए रिश्वत ली.
No more content
