CBI vs CBI: आलोक वर्मा की अर्जी पर बोले CJI, जज की निगरानी में 2 हफ्ते में पूरी हो CVC जांच, अस्थाना से हमें फर्क नहीं

Congress doesn't have any people's issues to raise that is why they are taking up these non-issues. We should wait for the investigation report: Home Minister Rajnath Singh #CBIpic.twitter.com/BcFkq2nD6Q- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
The new CBI director M Nageshwar Rao will not take any policy decisions till Supreme Court hears the matter again: CJI Ranjan Gogoi pic.twitter.com/dvBHS7X700- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana moves the Supreme Court against the Centre's leave order. pic.twitter.com/eyosqxxlxR- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
#Delhi: Security tightened and barricading outside CBI headquarters ahead of Congress protest against the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma pic.twitter.com/GQRv1xC4ot- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana outside former Attorney General and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi's residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/BpHTywQA3P- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Join us today at 11 AM as we march from Dayal Singh College on Lodhi Road to the CBI HQ, to protest the PM's disgraceful & unconstitutional attempt to block an investigation into the Rafale scam by removing the CBI Chief. Similar protests are being held today, across India.- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 26, 2018
#Delhi Trinamool Congress to join the Congress party protest led by Rahul Gandhi at Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters against the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma; Visuals from outside CBI headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Q6qVFQTW6H- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement