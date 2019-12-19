NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
CAA Protest LIVE Updates: दिल्ली में मंडी हाउस से जंतर-मंतर तक प्रदर्शन को नहीं मिली इजाजत

मुंबई, चेन्नई, पुणे, हैदराबाद, नागपुर, भुवनेश्वर, कोलकाता और भोपाल में प्रदर्शनों पर कोई रोक नहीं लगाई गई है.

दिल्ली, लखनऊ और बेंगलुरू में प्रदर्शन की इजाजत नहीं दी गई है.

नागरिकता कानून को लेकर देश भर में विरोध जारी है. गुरुवार को कई बड़े शहरों में इस कानून के विरोध में प्रदर्शन हो रहा है. हालांकि इससे पहले बुधवार शाम को प्रशासन ने तीन शहरों दिल्ली, लखनऊ और बेंगलुरू में प्रदर्शन की इजाजत नहीं दी थी. वहीं मुंबई, चेन्नई, पुणे, हैदराबाद, नागपुर, भुवनेश्वर, कोलकाता और भोपाल में प्रदर्शनों पर कोई रोक नहीं लगाई गई है. पटना में भी विरोध हो रहा है. इस दौरान राजेंद्र नगर और दरभंगा में कम्युनिस्ट संगठनों ने रेल रोक दी है. 
 


Dec 19, 2019
09:53 (IST)
दिल्ली मेट्रो के जामिया मिलिया इस्लामिया, जसोला विहार, शाहीन बाग और मुनिरका स्टेशन पर प्रवेश और निकास द्वार बंद हैं. इन स्टेशनों पर ट्रेनें नहीं रुकेंगी.
Dec 19, 2019
09:51 (IST)
मंडी हाउस से जंतर-मंतर तक होने वाले कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी के विरोध प्रदर्शन को नहीं मिली इजाजत


Dec 19, 2019
09:44 (IST)
उत्तर प्रदेश में धारा 144 लागू. उत्तर प्रदेश के डीजीपी ने किसी भी प्रदर्शन में हिस्सा न लेने की अपील की
Dec 19, 2019
09:40 (IST)
कर्नाटक के सीएम बीएस येदियुरप्पा ने आज बेंगलुरु सिटी पुलिस कमिश्नर भास्कर राव सहित वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ एक बैठक की. उन्होंने #CitizenshipAct और NRC के विरोध के मद्देनजर किसी भी अप्रिय घटना से बचने के लिए सभी उपाय करने के निर्देश दिए.
Dec 19, 2019
09:31 (IST)
एनआरसी और नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में दरभंगा के लहरियासराय रेलवे स्टेशन में कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी-मार्क्सवादी ने रेलवे ट्रैक रोका.
Dec 19, 2019
09:24 (IST)
ऑल इंडिया स्टूडेंट्स फेडरेशन (AISF) के सदस्यों ने #CitizenshipAct और राष्ट्रीय नागरिक रजिस्टर के विरोध में राजेंद्र नगर रेलवे स्टेशन पर ट्रेन रोकी.
