CAA Protest LIVE Updates: दिल्ली में मंडी हाउस से जंतर-मंतर तक प्रदर्शन को नहीं मिली इजाजत

नागरिकता कानून को लेकर देश भर में विरोध जारी है. गुरुवार को कई बड़े शहरों में इस कानून के विरोध में प्रदर्शन हो रहा है. हालांकि इससे पहले बुधवार शाम को प्रशासन ने तीन शहरों दिल्ली, लखनऊ और बेंगलुरू में प्रदर्शन की इजाजत नहीं दी थी. वहीं मुंबई, चेन्नई, पुणे, हैदराबाद, नागपुर, भुवनेश्वर, कोलकाता और भोपाल में प्रदर्शनों पर कोई रोक नहीं लगाई गई है. पटना में भी विरोध हो रहा है. इस दौरान राजेंद्र नगर और दरभंगा में कम्युनिस्ट संगठनों ने रेल रोक दी है.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC): Entry & exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh and Munirka are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. pic.twitter.com/wN2STZwjYQ- ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Delhi Police: Permission has not been granted for the protest march to be held by communist party from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar over #CitizenshipAmmendmentAct and NRC at 12 pm today. https://t.co/9iaVHz1vev- ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
धारा 144 का उल्लंघन न करें। अभिभावक बच्चों को समझाएं कि किसी भी सम्मेलन का हिस्सा न बने अन्यथा वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जाएगी । pic.twitter.com/dDco0K78QR- DGP UP (@dgpup) December 19, 2019
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has held a meeting with senior police officers including Bangalore City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao today and instructed them to take all measures to avoid any untoward incident, in the view of protests against #CitizenshipAct and NRC https://t.co/GqKrqnEmgZ- ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Darbhanga: CPI-M workers block railway track at Laheriasarai railway station protesting against #CitizenshipAct and National Register of Citizens. #Biharpic.twitter.com/Gf8h9WKwrx- ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Patna: All India Students Federation (AISF) members stop train at Rajendra Nagar railway station in protest against against #CitizenshipAct and National Register of Citizens. #Biharpic.twitter.com/fF5Hcp1luY- ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
