Citizenship Act Protests Live Updates: दिल्ली के जामिया नगर इलाके में हिंसक प्रदर्शन

Citizenship Act Protests Live Updates: संशोधित नागरिकता क़ानून पर जामिया नगर इलाके में रविवार को भी विरोध प्रदर्शन देखने को मिला. रविवार को जामिया में बड़ी संख्या में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने संसद के लिए मार्च निकाला लेकिन दिल्ली पुलिस ने उन्हें आगे जाने से रोक दिया. जिसके बाद प्रदर्शनकारी उग्र हो गए और हिंसा पर उतर आए. विरोध कर रहे लोगों ने 3 बसों ने आग लगा दी. दिल्ली यातायात पुलिस ने ट्वीट कर जानकारी दी कि प्रदर्शन की वजह से ओखला अंडरपास से सरिता विहार तक के रास्ते को बंद किया गया है.
#UPDATE DMRC: Entry & exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. https://t.co/CGlyVbM0zT- ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2019
No one shud indulge in violence. Any kind of violence is unacceptable. Protests shud remain peaceful. https://t.co/CUiaGLb9YY- Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 15, 2019
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC): As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar and gate no. 3 of Ashram have been closed. Trains will not be halting at Sukhdev Vihar. pic.twitter.com/nfkDy2pGnI- ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2019
Delhi: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses set ablaze by protesters near Bharat Nagar over #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. One fire tender was rushed to the spot. Two firemen also injured. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/j6vH9tG8O4- ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2019
