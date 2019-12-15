NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
Citizenship Act Protests Live Updates: दिल्ली के जामिया नगर इलाके में हिंसक प्रदर्शन

Citizenship Act Protests Live Updates: रविवार को जामिया में बड़ी संख्या में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने संसद के लिए मार्च निकाला लेकिन दिल्ली पुलिस ने उन्हें आगे जाने से रोक दिया जिसके बाद प्रदर्शनकारी उग्र हो गए.

Citizenship Act Protests Live Updates: प्रदर्शन में हिंसा और आगजनी

Citizenship Act Protests Live Updates: संशोधित नागरिकता क़ानून पर जामिया नगर इलाके में रविवार को भी विरोध प्रदर्शन देखने को मिला. रविवार को जामिया में बड़ी संख्या में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने संसद के लिए मार्च निकाला लेकिन दिल्ली पुलिस ने उन्हें आगे जाने से रोक दिया. जिसके बाद प्रदर्शनकारी उग्र हो गए और हिंसा पर उतर आए. विरोध कर रहे लोगों ने 3 बसों ने आग लगा दी. दिल्ली यातायात पुलिस ने ट्वीट कर जानकारी दी कि प्रदर्शन की वजह से ओखला अंडरपास से सरिता विहार तक के रास्ते को बंद किया गया है. 


Dec 15, 2019
18:38 (IST)
जामिया टीचर्स एसोसिएशन ने छात्रों से स्थानीय राजनीतिक नेताओं के नेतृत्व वाले 'दिशाहीन' प्रदर्शन से दूर रहने की अपील की.
Dec 15, 2019
18:29 (IST)
Dec 15, 2019
18:23 (IST)
दिल्‍ली के मुख्‍यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा, 'किसी को हिंसा में लिप्‍त नहीं होना चाहिए. किसी भी तरह की हिंसा अस्‍वीकार्य है. प्रदर्शन शांतिपूर्ण रहना चाहिए.'

Dec 15, 2019
18:15 (IST)
जामिया शिक्षक संघ ने कहा, हिंसा में छात्र शामिल नहीं
Dec 15, 2019
18:09 (IST)
दिल्‍ली की पुलिस की सलाह पर सुखदेव विहार मेट्रो स्‍टेशन के प्रवेस और निकास द्वारों को बंद किया गया. आश्रम मेट्रो स्‍टेशन के गेट नंबर 3 को भी बंद किया गया.

Dec 15, 2019
18:01 (IST)
जामिया छात्र संघ ने कहा, 'हिंसा में हमारा कोई हाथ नहीं, हमारा विरोध शांतिपूर्ण'
Dec 15, 2019
18:00 (IST)
प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों और छात्रों पर पुलिस ने बरसाईं लाठियां 

Dec 15, 2019
17:59 (IST)
प्रदर्शनकारियों ने डीटीसी की तीन बसों को किया आग के हवाले 

Dec 15, 2019
17:58 (IST)
जामिया में  बड़ी संख्या में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने संसद के लिए मार्च निकाला लेकिन दिल्ली पुलिस ने उन्हें आगे जाने से रोक दिया. जिसके बाद प्रदर्शनकारी उग्र हो गए और हिंसा पर उतर आए.
