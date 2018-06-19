अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा, बीजेपी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर को बर्बाद कर दिया

अरविंद केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘बर्बाद करने के बाद भाजपा कश्मीर में गठबंधन से बाहर हो गई. क्या भाजपा ने हमसे यह नहीं कहा था कि नोटबंदी से कश्मीर में आतंकवाद की कमर टूट गई? तब क्या हुआ?’’
Didn’t BJP tell us that demonetisation had broken the back of terrorism in Kashmir? Then what happened? https://t.co/S9nyOMocKl— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 19, 2018
उल्लेखनीय है कि बीजेपी ने पीडीपी के साथ जम्मू कश्मीर में करीब तीन साल तक गठबंधन सरकार में रहने के बाद सरकार से समर्थन वापसी की आज घोषणा कर दी. बीजेपी ने कहा कि राज्य में बढ़ते कट्टरपंथ और आतंकवाद के चलते सरकार में बने रहना मुश्किल हो गया था.
3 years lost in the valley,
3 years that saw huge civilian & army casualties,
3 years later the valley is worse-off from where it stood then.टिप्पणियांThis is what happens when you put politics over people.
I will not allow Delhi to suffer because of dirty politics of Modi Govt — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 19, 2018
