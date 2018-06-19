NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा, बीजेपी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर को बर्बाद कर दिया

जम्मू-कश्मीर में गठबंधन सरकार से अलग होने पर दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने बीजेपी को बनाया निशाना

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा, बीजेपी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर को बर्बाद कर दिया

सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल (फाइल फोटो).

खास बातें

  1. तीन साल पुरानी राज्य सरकार में बीजेपी ने पीडीपी की साथ छोड़ा
  2. बीजेपी के घोषणा करने के बाद केजरीवाल ने कई ट्वीट किए
  3. कहा- भाजपा ने कहा था, नोटबंदी से कश्मीर में आतंकवाद की कमर टूट गई?
नई दिल्ली: बीजेपी-पीडीपी गठबंधन टूटने और जम्मू-कश्मीर सरकार के गिरने पर दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने बीजेपी को निशाना बनाया. केजरीवाल ने कहा कि बीजेपी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर को बर्बाद कर दिया.  
 
आज जम्मू-कश्मीर में पीडीपी के साथ बीजेपी ने गठबंधन तोड़ने का फैसला ले लिया. इस पर बीजेपी पर निशाना साधते हुए सीएम केजरीवाल ने आरोप लगाया कि बीजेपी ने राज्य को ‘बर्बाद’ कर दिया है. बीजेपी द्वारा अपने फैसले की घोषणा करने के बाद केजरीवाल ने कई ट्वीट किए. इनमें उन्होंने नोटबंदी का भी जिक्र किया.
  अरविंद केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘बर्बाद करने के बाद भाजपा कश्मीर में गठबंधन से बाहर हो गई. क्या भाजपा ने हमसे यह नहीं कहा था कि नोटबंदी से कश्मीर में आतंकवाद की कमर टूट गई? तब क्या हुआ?’’
  उल्लेखनीय है कि बीजेपी ने पीडीपी के साथ जम्मू कश्मीर में करीब तीन साल तक गठबंधन सरकार में रहने के बाद सरकार से समर्थन वापसी की आज घोषणा कर दी. बीजेपी ने कहा कि राज्य में बढ़ते कट्टरपंथ और आतंकवाद के चलते सरकार में बने रहना मुश्किल हो गया था.
(इनपुट भाषा से)


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... जम्मू कश्मीर में गिरी सरकार, महबूबा मुफ्ती बोलीं- BJP के साथ गठबंधन पावर के लिए नहीं था
Jammu-Kashmir

Advertisement

 
 
 