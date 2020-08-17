सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने अजय माकन को राजस्थान प्रभारी नियुक्त करने का स्वागत किया

राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत (फाइल फोटो).

जयपुर:

राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता अजय माकन को राजस्थान मामलों का प्रभारी महासचिव नियुक्त करने के लिये कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी के निर्णय का स्वागत किया. साथ ही उन्होंने अविनाश पांडे के प्रदेश प्रभारी के रूप में उनके बहुमूल्य समर्थन और मार्गदर्शन के लिये धन्यवाद दिया.

गहलोत ने रविवार रात ट्वीट के जरिये कहा, ''अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी के महासचिव और राजस्थान के प्रभारी रहे अविनाश पांडे को उनके बहुमूल्य समर्थन और मार्गदर्शन के लिए हार्दिक धन्यवाद. पार्टी संगठन और सरकार के बीच समन्वय स्थापित करने के उनके प्रयास बेहद सराहनीय रहे हैं. मेरी शुभकामनाएं उसके साथ हैं.''

उन्होंने आगे कहा कि ''मैं अजय माकन को राजस्थान का प्रभारी नियुक्त करने के लिये कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी के निर्णय का स्वागत करता हूं.'' उन्होंने माकन को बधाई देते हुए उम्मीद जताई कि उनका लंबा संगठनात्मक अनुभव पार्टी की मजबूती में सहायक होगा और प्रदेश के कार्यकर्ताओं को ऊर्जा मिलेगी. 

