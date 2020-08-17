सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने अजय माकन को राजस्थान प्रभारी नियुक्त करने का स्वागत किया

राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता अजय माकन को राजस्थान मामलों का प्रभारी महासचिव नियुक्त करने के लिये कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी के निर्णय का स्वागत किया. साथ ही उन्होंने अविनाश पांडे के प्रदेश प्रभारी के रूप में उनके बहुमूल्य समर्थन और मार्गदर्शन के लिये धन्यवाद दिया.

My heartiest thanks to Shri Avinash Pandey ji for his valuable support and guidance as the AICC in-charge of Rajasthan. His efforts to establish coordination between the party organisation and the govt have been highly commendable. I wish him all the best. @avinashpandeinc