सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने अजय माकन को राजस्थान प्रभारी नियुक्त करने का स्वागत किया

राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता अजय माकन को राजस्थान मामलों का प्रभारी महासचिव नियुक्त करने के लिये कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी के निर्णय का स्वागत किया. साथ ही उन्होंने अविनाश पांडे के प्रदेश प्रभारी के रूप में उनके बहुमूल्य समर्थन और मार्गदर्शन के लिये धन्यवाद दिया.
My heartiest thanks to Shri Avinash Pandey ji for his valuable support and guidance as the AICC in-charge of Rajasthan. His efforts to establish coordination between the party organisation and the govt have been highly commendable. I wish him all the best. @avinashpandeinc— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 16, 2020
I welcome the decision of CP Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji to appoint Shri @ajaymaken as AICC General Secretary in-charge of #Rajasthan.— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 16, 2020
I congratulate Shri Maken and hope that his vast organisational experience will help strengthen the party and energise the party workers in the state. Eagerly looking forward to working with him.— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 16, 2020
गहलोत ने रविवार रात ट्वीट के जरिये कहा, ''अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी के महासचिव और राजस्थान के प्रभारी रहे अविनाश पांडे को उनके बहुमूल्य समर्थन और मार्गदर्शन के लिए हार्दिक धन्यवाद. पार्टी संगठन और सरकार के बीच समन्वय स्थापित करने के उनके प्रयास बेहद सराहनीय रहे हैं. मेरी शुभकामनाएं उसके साथ हैं.''
उन्होंने आगे कहा कि ''मैं अजय माकन को राजस्थान का प्रभारी नियुक्त करने के लिये कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी के निर्णय का स्वागत करता हूं.'' उन्होंने माकन को बधाई देते हुए उम्मीद जताई कि उनका लंबा संगठनात्मक अनुभव पार्टी की मजबूती में सहायक होगा और प्रदेश के कार्यकर्ताओं को ऊर्जा मिलेगी.