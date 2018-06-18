NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
देश |

कांग्रेस ने पूछा, PM मोदी बताएं अभी देश का वित्त मंत्री कौन है, पीयूष गोयल या अरुण जेटली ?

PMO की वेबसाइट पर वित्तमंत्री के रूप में पीयूष गोयल का ही नाम दर्ज है, और अरुण जेटली को 'बिना मंत्रालय वाला मंत्री' के रूप में दर्ज किया गया है, लेकिन वित्त मंत्रालय ने अब तक अपने होमपेज को अपडेट नहीं किया है...

,
अरुण जेटली किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट के बाद घर लौट चुके हैं.

खास बातें

  1. वित्त मंत्रालय की वेबसाइट पर वित्त मंत्री के रूप में जेटली का नाम
  2. पिछले महीने ही पीयूष गोयल को सौंपा गया था अतिरिक्त प्रभार
  3. कांग्रेस नेता मनीष तिवारी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से किया सवाल
नई दिल्ली:
हमारे देश में सरकारी वेबसाइटों का अपडेट नहीं होना कतई आम बात रही है, और कई बार ऐसा देखा गया है कि किसी मंत्रालय की वेबसाइट लम्बे-लम्बे अरसे तक अपडेट नहीं होती है...लेकिन ऐसा बेहद कम होता है, जब मंत्री का नाम ही किसी वेबसाइट पर गलत जा रहा हो, और उस पर वेबसाइट अपडेट करने वाले विभाग की नज़र ही न पड़े...
 
किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट के बाद AIIMS से घर लौटे अरुण जेटली, डॉक्टरों और नर्सों को कहा धन्यवाद

ठीक ऐसा ही हुआ है केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्रालय की वेबसाइट पर, जहां अब भी देश के वित्तमंत्री के रूप में अरुण जेटली का ही नाम जा रहा है, जबकि किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती होने के चलते वित्त मंत्रालय का प्रभार अरुण जेटली के स्थान पर साथी मंत्री पीयूष गोयल को पिछले महीने ही सौंप दिया गया था. वित्त मंत्रालय का प्रभार 14 मई, 2018 को पीयूष गोयल को अतिरिक्त प्रभार के रूप में सौंपा गया था, और संभवतः अक्टूबर में अरुण जेटली फिर वित्त मंत्रालय का कार्यभार आधिकारिक रूप से संभालेंगे...
 
arun jaitley

इस मामले से जुड़ा एक दिलचस्प तथ्य यह है कि प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय की वेबसाइट पर वित्तमंत्री के रूप में पीयूष गोयल का ही नाम दर्ज है, और अरुण जेटली को 'बिना मंत्रालय वाला मंत्री' के रूप में दर्ज किया गया है, लेकिन वित्त मंत्रालय ने अब तक अपने होमपेज को अपडेट नहीं किया है...
 
इस विसंगति की ओर ध्यान दिलाते हुए कांग्रेस नेता मनीष तिवारी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से सवाल किया है - आपका वित्तमंत्री कौन है...? मनीष तिवारी ने 15 जून को किए ट्वीट में दोनों वेबसाइटों का URL देकर लिखा है, "भारत का वित्तमंत्री कौन है...? PMO की वेबसाइट कहती है, यह पीयूष गोयल हैं और अरुण जेटली बिना पोर्टफोलियो वाले मंत्री हैं, जबकि वित्त मंत्रालय की वेबसाइट कहती है, यह अरुण जेटली हैं... @narendramodi, आपका वित्तमंत्री कौन है, सर...?"


