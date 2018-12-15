गलत तथ्य देने की जिम्मेदार सरकार, सुप्रीम कोर्ट इसके लिए उचित फोरम नहीं: कपिल सिब्बल

Kapil Sibal, Congress: We have been very clear that Supreme Court was not an appropriate forum on which these issues can be decided, as it cannot summon and examine file notings, witnesses on oath, including questioning the Prime Minister, and we need to question the PM https://t.co/r2i330G2Qa— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2018
कपिल सिब्बल ने कहा कि 'हम बहुत स्पष्ट हैं कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट एक उचित फोरम नहीं था जिस पर इन मुद्दों का फैसला किया जा सकता है, क्योंकि यहां न तो सुप्रीम कोर्ट न ही फाइलों की जांच कर सकता है और न ही गवाहों के शपथपत्र की जांच कर सकता है. साथ ही सुप्रीम कोर्ट प्रधानमंत्री को बुलाकर पूछताछ भी नहीं कर सकता, जबकि हमें इस पर पीएम से सवाल करने की जरूरत है. '
