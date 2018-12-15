NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
गलत तथ्य देने की जिम्मेदार सरकार, सुप्रीम कोर्ट इसके लिए उचित फोरम नहीं: कपिल सिब्बल

शनिवार को एक बार फिर से कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता कपिल सिब्बल ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट में गलत तथ्य देने के लिए सरकार जिम्मेदार है. 

गलत तथ्य देने की जिम्मेदार सरकार, सुप्रीम कोर्ट इसके लिए उचित फोरम नहीं: कपिल सिब्बल

राफेल पर कपिल सिब्बल ने मोदी सरकार पर किया हमला

नई दिल्ली: राफेल डील को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद एक बार फिर मोदी सरकार और कांग्रेस आमने सामने है. एक ओर जहां मोदी सरकार सुप्रीम कोर्ट के जजमेंट को अपनी जीत बता रही है, वहीं कांग्रेस, सरकार पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट से तथ्य छुपाने और देश को गुमराह करने के आरोप लगा रही है. राफेल को लेकर सीएजी की रिपोर्ट पर अब मामला गरमा गया है और कांग्रेस मोदी सरकार पर हमलावर है. शनिवार को एक बार फिर से कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता कपिल सिब्बल ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट में गलत तथ्य देने के लिए सरकार जिम्मेदार है. 

राफेल मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- PAC ने CAG रिपोर्ट पर किया है विचार, तो मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे बोले- मुझे नहीं मिली?

कपिल सिब्बल ने कहा कि 'सरकार सुप्रीम कोर्ट में गलत तथ्य देने के लिए जिम्मेदार है. मुझे लगता है कि अटॉर्नी जनरल को पीएसी के सामने आना चाहिए और यह पूछा जाना जाहिए कि गलत तथ्य क्यों प्रस्तूत किए. यह काफी गंभीर मामला है.'

कपिल सिब्बल ने कहा कि 'हम बहुत स्पष्ट हैं कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट एक उचित फोरम नहीं था जिस पर इन मुद्दों का फैसला किया जा सकता है, क्योंकि यहां न तो सुप्रीम कोर्ट न ही फाइलों की जांच कर सकता है और न ही गवाहों के शपथपत्र की जांच कर सकता है. साथ ही सुप्रीम कोर्ट प्रधानमंत्री को बुलाकर पूछताछ भी नहीं कर सकता, जबकि हमें इस पर पीएम से सवाल करने की जरूरत है. '


राफेल पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने पूछा- रिपोर्ट PAC में कब पेश की गई, क्या यह पब्लिक डोमेन में है?

कपिल सिब्‍बल ने कहा, मैंने एक टेलीस्‍कोप खरीदने के लिए कहा है और मुझे उसे बीजेपी अध्‍यक्ष अमित शाह को गिफ्ट करना है. बीजेपी अध्‍यक्ष ने कहा था कि विधानसभा चुनावों के बाद कांग्रेस को टेलीस्‍कोप से देखना पड़ेगा. 

दरअसल, शुक्रवार को राफेल पर फैसले के वक्त प्रधान न्यायाधीश न्यायमूर्ति रंजन गोगोई, न्यायमूर्ति एस के कौल और न्यायमूर्ति के एम जोसेफ की पीठ ने कहा , ‘हमारे सामने पेश की गयी सामग्री दर्शाती है कि सरकार ने विमान के मूल दाम को छोड़कर मूल्य निर्धारण का ब्योरा संसद को भी नहीं दिया है, इस आधार पर कि मूल्य निर्धारण विवरण की संवेदनशीलता से राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा प्रभावित होगी और दोनों देशों के बीच के समझौते का भी उल्लंघन होगा.' पीठ ने कहा कि हालांकि मूल्य निर्धारण ब्योरा नियंत्रक एवं महालेखा परीक्षक को दिया यगा और कैग की रिपोर्ट पर लोक लेखा समिति (पीएसी) विचार भी कर चुकी है. 

VIDEO: प्राइम टाइम : रफाल मामले में क्या सरकार को वाकई क्लीनचिट मिल गई?

 


