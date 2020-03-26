कांग्रेस नेता पी. चिदंबरम ने कोरोनावायरस संकट के बीच मोदी सरकार द्वारा घोषित राहत पैकेज का किया स्वागत, ट्वीट कर कही यह बात...

देश के पूर्व वित्तमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता पी. चिदंबरम ने कोरोनावायरस संकट के बीच मोदी सरकार द्वारा घोषित एक लाख 70 हजार करोड़ के राहत पैकेज का स्वागत किया है. कांग्रेस नेता चिदंबरम ने ट्वीट किया, 'मुझे इस बात की खुशी है कि सरकार ने एक आर्थिक एक्शन प्लान की घोषणा की है. सरकार द्वारा घोषित प्लान में वे बिंदु शामिल हैं जो मैंने कल अपने 10 प्लाइंट एक्शन प्लान में रखे थे. मैं इस राहत पैकेज का स्वागत करता हूं.'

You will notice that suggestions like help to tenant farmers and destitutes, maintaining current levels of employment and wages, tax deferment, EMI deferment, GST rate cut, etc. have not been addressed.



Let's hope there will be a Plan II shortly. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 26, 2020

पूर्व वित्त मंत्री ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'योजना अपने आप में पूरी नहीं है. सरकार को जल्द एहसास हो जाएगा कि उन्हें बहुत कुछ करने की जरूरत है. राहत पैकेज में गरीबों को अतिरिक्त तौर पर तीन महीने का अनाज दिया जा रहा है जो कि स्वागत योग्य है. हालांकि इस प्लान में गरीबों की जेब को फायदा हो ऐसा कुछ नहीं है. कुछ तबकों को सरकार के प्लान में शामिल ही नहीं किया गया है.'

The plan does not put enough cash in the pockets of the poor. Some sections have been left out altogether.



Our estimate of (the additional money that will be transferred (including the value of the grain and pulses) is Rs 1 lakh crore. Necessary but not sufficient at all. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 26, 2020

The plan gives adequate additional food grain to the poor for three months, and that is welcome. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 26, 2020

I am glad that the government has announced a Financial Action Plan today that reflects some elements of the 10-point plan that I had put forward yesterday. I offer a cautious welcome.



It is a modest plan. In due course, government will realize that it must do more. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 26, 2020

चिदंबरम ने कहा, 'हमारा अनुमान है कि जो अतिरिक्त राशि दी गई है, जिसमें अनाज की कीमत शामिल है वह एक लाख करोड़ के आस-पास है. यह जरूरी था पर नाकाफी है. आप नोटिस करेंगे कि किसानों को लाभ पहुंचाने, रोजगार ,टैक्स , ईएमआई और जीएसटी रेट कट जैसा सरकार के प्लान में कुछ भी नहीं है. उम्मीद है कि सरकार इन चीजों को शामिल करता हुआ दूसरा पैकेज जल्द सामने रखेगी.'

देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन से निपटने के लिए सरकार ने राहत पैकेज की घोषणा की