Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबॉलीवुडक्रिकेटज़रा हटकेदेशविदेशगैजेटजॉब्सकरियरअन्य
होम | देश |

कांग्रेस नेता पी. चिदंबरम ने कोरोनावायरस संकट के बीच मोदी सरकार द्वारा घोषित राहत पैकेज का किया स्वागत, ट्वीट कर कही यह बात...

चिदंबरम ने कहा कि पैकेज में वे बिंदु शामिल हैं जो मैं अपने 10 प्वाइंट प्लान में रख चुका हूं.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
कांग्रेस नेता पी. चिदंबरम ने कोरोनावायरस संकट के बीच मोदी सरकार द्वारा घोषित राहत पैकेज का किया स्वागत, ट्वीट कर कही यह बात...

पी चिदंबरम ने सरकार द्वारा घोषित राहत पैकेज का स्वागत किया है.

नई दिल्ली:

देश के पूर्व वित्तमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता पी. चिदंबरम ने कोरोनावायरस संकट के बीच मोदी सरकार द्वारा घोषित एक लाख 70 हजार करोड़ के राहत पैकेज का स्वागत किया है. कांग्रेस नेता चिदंबरम ने ट्वीट किया, 'मुझे इस बात की खुशी है कि सरकार ने एक आर्थिक एक्शन प्लान की घोषणा की है. सरकार द्वारा घोषित प्लान में वे बिंदु शामिल हैं जो मैंने कल अपने 10 प्लाइंट एक्शन प्लान में रखे थे. मैं इस राहत पैकेज का स्वागत करता हूं.'  

पूर्व वित्त मंत्री ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'योजना अपने आप में पूरी नहीं है. सरकार को जल्द एहसास हो जाएगा कि उन्हें बहुत कुछ करने की जरूरत है. राहत पैकेज में गरीबों को अतिरिक्त तौर पर तीन महीने का अनाज दिया जा रहा है जो कि स्वागत योग्य है. हालांकि इस प्लान में गरीबों की जेब को फायदा हो ऐसा कुछ नहीं है. कुछ तबकों को सरकार के प्लान में शामिल ही नहीं किया गया है.'  


चिदंबरम ने कहा, 'हमारा अनुमान है कि जो अतिरिक्त राशि दी गई है, जिसमें अनाज की कीमत शामिल है वह एक लाख करोड़ के आस-पास है. यह जरूरी था पर नाकाफी है. आप नोटिस करेंगे कि किसानों को लाभ पहुंचाने, रोजगार ,टैक्स , ईएमआई और जीएसटी रेट कट जैसा सरकार के प्लान में कुछ भी नहीं है. उम्मीद है कि सरकार इन चीजों को शामिल करता हुआ दूसरा पैकेज जल्द सामने रखेगी.' 

टिप्पणियां

देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन से निपटने के लिए सरकार ने राहत पैकेज की घोषणा की



Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. India News की ज्यादा जानकारी के लिए Hindi News App डाउनलोड करें और हमें Google समाचार पर फॉलो करें


ट्रेंडिंग

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... Coronavirus Lockdown: घरों में बंद हुए लोग, प्रजनन के लिए लौट आए कछुए, देखें Video
p chidambaramcongress

Advertisement

 
 
 