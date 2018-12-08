कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी बोले - मोदी के भारत में ईवीएम के पास रहस्यमयी शक्तियां

Congress party workers, it's time to be vigilant.
In MP, EVMs behaved strangely after polling:
Some stole a school bus and vanished for 2 days. Others slipped away & were found drinking in a hotel.
In Modi's India, the EVMs have mysterious powers.
Stay alert! pic.twitter.com/dhNeraAfxa — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 7, 2018
