कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी बोले - मोदी के भारत में ईवीएम के पास रहस्यमयी शक्तियां

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने ईवीएम को लेकर एक बार फिर मोदी सरकार पर निशाना साधा है.

नई दिल्ली: कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने शुक्रवार को पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं से कहा कि तेलंगाना और राजस्थान में मतदान हो चुका है, इसलिए वे 'ईवीएम से छेड़छाड़' के प्रति सतर्क रहें. उन्होंने आगाह करते हुए कहा कि 'मोदी के भारत में, ईवीएम के पास रहस्यमयी शक्तियां हैं.' राहुल ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "कांग्रेस पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता आज समाप्त हुए चुनावों के बाद सतर्क रहें. मध्यप्रदेश में मतदान समाप्त होने के बाद ईवीएम ने अजीब तरीके से व्यवहार किया : कुछ लोगों ने एक बस चुरा ली और दो दिनों के लिए गायब हो गए! वे एक होटल में ड्रिंक करते पाए गए."

 
कांग्रेस प्रमुख ने मध्यप्रदेश के सागर की एक घटना का जिक्र किया, जहां बिना पंजीकरण नंबर वाले वाहन से ईवीएम को ले जाया गया और मतदान समाप्त होने के 48 घंटे बाद ईवीएम को कलेक्शन सेंटर पहुंच गया.एक अन्य घटना में, दो मतदान अधिकारी भारतीय जनता पार्टी के एक कार्यकर्ता के होटल के अंदर ईवीएम के साथ शराब पीते पाए गए थे.कांग्रेस ने इस बाबत मंगलवार को निवाचन आयोग में इस घटना के संबंध में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी.

वीडियो- पीएम मोदी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना
 

(इस खबर को एनडीटीवी टीम ने संपादित नहीं किया है. यह सिंडीकेट फीड से सीधे प्रकाशित की गई है।)


