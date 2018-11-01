कांग्रेस की सोशल मीडिया प्रमुख ने एक बार फिर किया पीएम मोदी को लेकर आपत्तिजनक ट्वीट, बीजेपी ने दिया यह जवाब

Is that bird dropping? pic.twitter.com/63xPuvfvW3— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) November 1, 2018
Ummm no, it is the values of the Congress that are dropping.
Historical disdain for Sardar Patel + Pathological dislike for @narendramodi = Such language.
Clearly, @RahulGandhi's politics of 'love'! https://t.co/1TPCY7Fs4d — BJP (@BJP4India) November 1, 2018
When you're done huffing & puffing take a breath & hold a mirror to yourselves. My views are mine. I don't give two hoots about yours. I'm not going to clarify what I meant and what I didn't cos you don't deserve one.— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) November 1, 2018
