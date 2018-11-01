NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
कांग्रेस की सोशल मीडिया प्रमुख ने एक बार फिर किया पीएम मोदी को लेकर आपत्तिजनक ट्वीट, बीजेपी ने दिया यह जवाब

कांग्रेस की सोशल मीडिया हेड के इस ट्वीट के बारे में पूछे जाने पर भाजपा के प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने विपक्षी पार्टी पर निशाना साधते हुए आरोप लगाया कि कांग्रेस पार्टी की यह वास्तविक संस्कृति है.

,
दिव्या स्पंदना ने पीएम लेकर दिया बयान

खास बातें

  1. बीजेपी ने दिव्या के भाषा पर जताई चिंता
  2. संबित पात्रा ने कहा यही है कांग्रेस की संस्कृति
  3. दिव्या स्पंदना ने कहा नहीं मांगूंगी माफी
नई दिल्ली: कांग्रेस की सोशल मीडिया प्रमुख दिव्या स्पंदना ने एक बार फिर पीएम मोदी को लेकर आपत्तिजनक ट्वीट किया है. इस बार उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की तस्वीर के साथ एक विवादित टिप्पणी ट्वीट की है. इस टिप्पणी को लेकर भाजपा ने कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए ट्वीट में इस्तेमाल की गई भाषा की निंदा की है. भाजपा ने इसे अंहकार की भाषा करार दिया है. दरअसल, स्पंदना ने सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल की 182 मीटर ऊंची प्रतिमा ‘स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी''के पैरों के पास खड़े प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की एक तस्वीर के साथ एक विवादित टिप्पणी पोस्ट की जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा है कि क्या यह किसी पक्षी की बीट है? गौरतलब है कि पीएम मोदी ने बुधवार को पटेल की प्रतिमा का अनावरण किया था. इस प्रतिमा में चप्पल में दो सफेद निशान दिखाई दे रहे है. कांग्रेस की सोशल मीडिया हेड के इस ट्वीट के बारे में पूछे जाने पर भाजपा के प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने विपक्षी पार्टी पर निशाना साधते हुए आरोप लगाया कि कांग्रेस पार्टी की यह वास्तविक संस्कृति है. उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस देश के प्रधानमंत्री को गाली देने का वे कोई मौका नहीं छोड़ते.
 


पात्रा ने कहा कि यह वही पार्टी है जिसने प्रधानमंत्री को नीच तक कह दिया था. जबिक कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता शशि थरूर ने उन्हें एक बिच्छू कह दिया था. उन्होंने कहा कि यह कुछ नहीं है लेकिन अपनी कड़ी मेहनत से देश का प्रधानमंत्री बनने वाले एक आम भारतीय के लिए कांग्रेस पार्टी की ओर से यह अहंकार की भाषा है. एक आम भारतीय उन्हें पक्षी की बीट दिखाई देता है जबकि एक वंशवाद उनके लिए सत्ता का केन्द्र है. हालांकि सत्तारूढ़ पार्टी की ओर से हो रही कड़ी आलोचना के बाद भी स्पंदना ने एक और ट्वीट किया.
इस बार उन्होंने लिखा कि जब आप के पास फुर्सत हो तो एक बार आइने के सामने खडे होकर खुद को देखना. मेरे विचार मेरे है. मैं आपके विचारों पर कुछ नहीं कहूंगी. मैंने क्या कहा या क्या नहीं कहा, इस बारे में मैं स्पष्टीकरण देने नहीं जा रही हूं क्योंकि आप इस लायक नहीं है. गौरतलब है कि यह कोई पहला मामला नहीं है जब कांग्रेस पार्टी के नेताओं ने पीएम मोदी पर हमला बोला हो. इससे पहले पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी पर हमला करते हुए कहा था कि उनका शासन भारत के लिए अच्छा नहीं है क्योंकि उन्होंने मतदाताओं का भरोसा तोड़ा है और ऐसी सरकार का नेतृत्व किया है जो देश में साम्प्रदायिक हिंसा, लिंचिंग और गऊ-रक्षा से जुड़ी घटनाओं पर ‘अक्सर चुप रही'.

 



मनमोहन सिंह कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर की पुस्तक ‘द पैराडॉक्सियल प्राइम मिनिस्टर' के विमोचन पर बोल रहे थे. उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि मोदी सरकार के तहत देश के विश्वविद्यालयों और सीबीआई जैसे राष्ट्रीय संस्थानों को नुकसान पहुंचाया जा रहा है. उन्होंने कहा कि मोदी ‘असत्यवादी प्रधानमंत्री हैं' और शशि थरूर ने अपनी किताब में इसे बहुत अच्छे से लिखा है. शशि थरूर की जिस पुस्तक का विमोचन किया गया है उसका नाम ‘द पैराडॉक्सियल प्राइम मिनिस्टर : नरेन्द्र मोदी एंड हिज इंडिया.'

VIDEO: पीएम बोले सरदार पटेल की प्रशंसा के लिए हमारी होती है आलोचना.




