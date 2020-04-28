Coronavirus से जुड़ी आज की ताजा खबर LIVE UPDATES: दिल्ली-हरियाणा बॉर्डर पूरी तरह से सील, पुलिस कर रही है चेकिंग

Coronavirus से जुड़ी आज की ताजा खबर LIVE UPDATES: दिल्ली-हरियाणा बॉर्डर पूरी तरह से सील, पुलिस कर रही है चेकिंग

Coronavirus : दिल्ली-हरियाणा सीमा सील कर दी गई है

Coronavirus India Latest Update:  देश में कोरोना वायरस के मामलों की संख्या 29435 पहुंच गई है. इनमें से 6869 लोग इस बीमारी से उबर चुके हैं. अब तक 934 लोगों की मौत हुई है. बात अगर बीते 24 घंटों की करें तो 62 लोगों की मौत और 1543 नए मामले सामने आए हैं. वहीं हरियाणा सरकार ने दिल्ली से आवाजाही बैन लगा दिया है सिर्फ चुनिंदा वाहनों को ही जाने की अनुमति दी जा ही है. दूसरी ओर दिल्ली सरकार ने वेटनरी, प्लंबर और इलेक्ट्रीशियन के काम में जुड़े लोगों को थोड़ी ढील है. यह सभी फैसले समीक्षा के बाद लिए गए हैं. वहीं उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ आज कोटा से आए छात्रों के साथ बातचीत करेंगे. 

Apr 28, 2020 09:13 (IST)


रवीश कुमार का प्राइम टाइम : लॉकडाउन की नौबत क्यों, हटाने का फ़ैसला कब हो?
Apr 28, 2020 09:02 (IST)
नागपुर में लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई 

पुलिस ने नागपुर के नरेंद्र नगर स्थित सब्जी मंडी में लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की है. पुलिस ने बताया कि मंडी के अंदर एक बार में 10 वाहन जाने की परमीशन दी गई है.
Apr 28, 2020 08:35 (IST)
दिल्ली सरकार ने थोड़ी ढील दी
दिल्ली सरकार ने वेटनरी, प्लंबर, इलेक्ट्रीशियन के काम से जुड़े लोगों को ढील दी. यह फैसला दिल्ली में कोरोना संक्रमण के हालात की समीक्षा के बाद लिया गया है.
Apr 28, 2020 08:30 (IST)
दिल्ली-हरियाणा बॉर्डर आज से सील 
दिल्ली-हरियाणा बॉर्डर आज से सील कर दिया गया है. पुलिस ने बैरीकेड लगाकर लोगों के वाहनों की जांच कर रही है.
Apr 28, 2020 08:27 (IST)
ओडिशा में कोविड-19 के आठ नये मामले सामने आये, कुल संख्या 111 हुई
ओडिशा में सोमवार को कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के आठ और मामले सामने आने के बाद राज्य में इस महामारी के मामलों की कुल संख्या 111 हो गई है. अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि बालासोर से छह नये मामले और जाजपुर तथा कोरापुट जिलों से एक-एक मामला सामने आया है. 
