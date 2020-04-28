Coronavirus से जुड़ी आज की ताजा खबर LIVE UPDATES: दिल्ली-हरियाणा बॉर्डर पूरी तरह से सील, पुलिस कर रही है चेकिंग

Coronavirus India Latest Update: देश में कोरोना वायरस के मामलों की संख्या 29435 पहुंच गई है. इनमें से 6869 लोग इस बीमारी से उबर चुके हैं. अब तक 934 लोगों की मौत हुई है. बात अगर बीते 24 घंटों की करें तो 62 लोगों की मौत और 1543 नए मामले सामने आए हैं. वहीं हरियाणा सरकार ने दिल्ली से आवाजाही बैन लगा दिया है सिर्फ चुनिंदा वाहनों को ही जाने की अनुमति दी जा ही है. दूसरी ओर दिल्ली सरकार ने वेटनरी, प्लंबर और इलेक्ट्रीशियन के काम में जुड़े लोगों को थोड़ी ढील है. यह सभी फैसले समीक्षा के बाद लिए गए हैं. वहीं उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ आज कोटा से आए छात्रों के साथ बातचीत करेंगे.
Maharashtra: Police take action against violators of #CoronavirusLockdown norms at a vegetable market in Narendra Nagar in Nagpur. Inspector Vijay Akot says, "Only 10 vehicles are allowed inside the market at a time, so other vehicles were moved out & required action was taken."
Delhi Government yesterday lifted the bar on veterinarians, plumbers,& electricians after reviewing #COVID19 situation in the national capital. In the order, Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) also allowed inter-state travel of health workers, lab technicians & scientists.
Police personnel checking passes and identity cards of people to control the movement of vehicles during #CoronavirusLockdown; Visuals from Delhi-Gurugram border