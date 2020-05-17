Coronavirus Updates: भारत में नहीं थम रहे कोरोना के मामले, संक्रमितों की संख्या 86000 के करीब

Coronavirus Live Updates: दुनियाभर के देशों के साथ-साथ भारत में भी कोरोनावायरस (COVID-19) का कहर तेजी से बढ़ता जा रहा है. रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, 180 से ज्यादा देशों में फैल चुका यह वायरस अब तक तीन लाख से ज्यादा जानें ले चुका है. दुनियाभर में 45 लाख से ज्यादा लोग इससे संक्रमित हो चुके हैं. यह आंकड़ा हर रोज बढ़ता जा रहा है. स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय द्वारा शनिवार सुबह जारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार, भारत में इस वायरस से संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या 85,940 हो गई है. पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना के 3,970 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और 103 लोगों की मौत हुई है. देश में अभी तक 2,752 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है, हालांकि 30,153 मरीज इस बीमारी को मात देने में सफल भी हुए हैं. रिकवरी रेट में भी लगातार सुधार हो रहा है. यह 35.08 प्रतिशत पर पहुंच गया है. बहरहाल देश के सभी राज्यों से इसके मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं, हालांकि कई राज्य ऐसे भी हैं जो इस महामारी से मुक्त हो चुके हैं.
Rishikesh: ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and government teachers deputed to conduct daily door-to-door health surveillance of citizens in COVID19 containment zones in Shiva Enclave and Awas Vikas colony #Uttarakhandpic.twitter.com/gIlOQ9hviL- ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020
Delhi: Migrant labourers in large numbers gather in Gazipur at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. After the #Auraiya accident, UP Government has ordered its district magistrates to arrange buses for migrant workers who are found walking on foot. pic.twitter.com/UAzqEgSiVn- ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020
West Bengal: Yellow taxis of Kolkata are being sanitized, and plastic shield covers placed between driver and passengers' seats. Taxi services are yet to resume in the city. #COVID19 (16.5) pic.twitter.com/rhkUW2evqT- ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020
Mumbai:Maharashtra Govt has arranged buses for migrant labourers to drop them to Karnataka&Madhya Pradesh borders. BN Devra, Traffic Inspector says,"this service was started on May 11, every day 20 buses of state transport corporation are run. We don't take any payment from them" pic.twitter.com/z5HZuB6xJ0- ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020
One young boy from Sibsagar test #COVID19 positive. He is at present in our Jorhat Quarantine Centre. Total cases stand at 95 in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Minister pic.twitter.com/Cnnd3sf3zd- ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020