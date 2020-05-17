Coronavirus Updates: भारत में नहीं थम रहे कोरोना के मामले, संक्रमितों की संख्या 86000 के करीब

Coronavirus Live Updates: दुनियाभर के देशों के साथ-साथ भारत में भी कोरोनावायरस (COVID-19) का कहर तेजी से बढ़ता जा रहा है. देश में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 86,000 के करीब पहुंच गई है.

Coronavirus Updates: भारत में नहीं थम रहे कोरोना के मामले, संक्रमितों की संख्या 86000 के करीब

देश में कोरोना के मामले थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं. (फाइल फोटो)

Coronavirus Live Updates: दुनियाभर के देशों के साथ-साथ भारत में भी कोरोनावायरस (COVID-19) का कहर तेजी से बढ़ता जा रहा है. रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, 180 से ज्यादा देशों में फैल चुका यह वायरस अब तक तीन लाख से ज्यादा जानें ले चुका है. दुनियाभर में 45 लाख से ज्यादा लोग इससे संक्रमित हो चुके हैं. यह आंकड़ा हर रोज बढ़ता जा रहा है. स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय द्वारा शनिवार सुबह जारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार, भारत में इस वायरस से संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या 85,940 हो गई है. पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना के 3,970 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और 103 लोगों की मौत हुई है. देश में अभी तक 2,752 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है, हालांकि 30,153 मरीज इस बीमारी को मात देने में सफल भी हुए हैं. रिकवरी रेट में भी लगातार सुधार हो रहा है. यह 35.08 प्रतिशत पर पहुंच गया है. बहरहाल देश के सभी राज्यों से इसके मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं, हालांकि कई राज्य ऐसे भी हैं जो इस महामारी से मुक्त हो चुके हैं.

Coronavirus Live Updates in Hindi:

May 17, 2020 08:55 (IST)
Coronavirus India: उत्तराखंड के ऋषिकेश में डोर-टू-डोर हेल्थ सर्विलांस

उत्तराखंड के ऋषिकेश में आशा वर्कर्स, आंगनवाड़ी वर्कर्स और सरकारी शिक्षकों को डोर-टू-डोर हेल्थ सर्विलांस का काम सौंपा गया है. सभी कार्यकर्ता और शिक्षक कॉलोनियों में जाकर लोगों की जांच कर रहे हैं.
May 17, 2020 08:02 (IST)
Coronavirus Updates: गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर जमा हुए मजदूर

दिल्ली-उत्तर प्रदेश की सीमाओं से सटे गाजीपुर में आज सुबह काफी संख्या में प्रवासी मजदूर इकट्ठा हो गए. औरेया सड़क हादसे के बाद यूपी की योगी सरकार ने सभी जिलाधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि सड़क मार्ग से पैदल जा रहे मजदूरों के लिए बसें मुहैया कराई जाएं.
May 17, 2020 07:57 (IST)
Coronavirus Updates: कोलकाता में टैक्सियों को किया जा रहा सैनिटाइज

पश्चिम बंगाल की राजधानी कोलकाता में टैक्सियों को सैनिटाइज किया जा रहा है. टैक्सी में ड्राइवर और यात्रियों के बीच एक प्लास्टिक शील्ड भी लगाई जा रही है.
May 17, 2020 07:54 (IST)
Coronavirus Updates: प्रवासी मजदूरों को बॉर्डर तक छोड़ रही महाराष्ट्र सरकार

महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने प्रवासी मजदूरों को कर्नाटक और मध्य प्रदेश के बॉर्डर तक छोड़ने के लिए बसों का इंतजाम किया है. ट्रैफिक इंस्पेक्टर बीएन देवड़ा ने बताया कि यह सेवा 11 मई से शुरू की गई थी. हर दिन राज्य परिवहन की 20 बसें मजदूरों को बॉर्डर तक छोड़ रही हैं. इसके लिए उनसे कोई पैसा नहीं लिया जा रहा है.
May 17, 2020 07:50 (IST)
Coronavirus Updates: असम में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या हुई 95

असम के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने बताया कि सिबसागर का रहने वाला एक नवयुवक कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाया गया है. इस समय वह जोरहाट स्थित क्वारंटाइन सेंटर में है. राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 95 हो गई है.
Coronavirus India reportcovid 19CoronavirusCovid 19 IndiaCOVID19
टिप्पणियां

यह भी पढ़ें

भारत में कोरोनावायरस महामारी के फैलाव पर नज़र रखें, और NDTV.in पर पाएं दुनियाभर से COVID-19 से जुड़ी ताज़ातरीन ख़बरें.

लाइव खबर देखें:

your daily newsletter
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com