Coronavirus Updates: भारत में नहीं थम रहे कोरोना के मामले, संक्रमितों की संख्या 86000 के करीब

Coronavirus Updates: प्रवासी मजदूरों को बॉर्डर तक छोड़ रही महाराष्ट्र सरकार

महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने प्रवासी मजदूरों को कर्नाटक और मध्य प्रदेश के बॉर्डर तक छोड़ने के लिए बसों का इंतजाम किया है. ट्रैफिक इंस्पेक्टर बीएन देवड़ा ने बताया कि यह सेवा 11 मई से शुरू की गई थी. हर दिन राज्य परिवहन की 20 बसें मजदूरों को बॉर्डर तक छोड़ रही हैं. इसके लिए उनसे कोई पैसा नहीं लिया जा रहा है.

Mumbai:Maharashtra Govt has arranged buses for migrant labourers to drop them to Karnataka&Madhya Pradesh borders. BN Devra, Traffic Inspector says,"this service was started on May 11, every day 20 buses of state transport corporation are run. We don't take any payment from them" pic.twitter.com/z5HZuB6xJ0