प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अपील के बाद देशभर के लोगों ने रविवार रात 9 बजे कोरोनावायरस के खिलाफ एकजुटता दिखाई.

Coronavirus के खिलाफ एकजुट हुआ भारत, PM की अपील के बाद घरों के बाहर जलाए दीये और कैंडल

नई दिल्ली:

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अपील के बाद देशभर के लोगों ने रविवार रात 9 बजे कोरोनावायरस के खिलाफ एकजुटता दिखाई. लोगों ने इस दौरान घरों के लाइट बंद कर दिए और कैंडल और दीये जलाए. राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, उपराष्ट्रपति एम वेंकैया नायडू, पीएम मोदी, गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला, बीजेपी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा, रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, तेलंगाना के सीएम केसीआर, बाबा रामदेव, पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़, यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ और पीएम मोदी की मां ने भी दीये जलाकर कोरोना के खिलाफ एकजुटता दिखाते नजर आए. इस दौरान देश के कई शहरों में दिवाली जैसा नजारा दिखा. बता दें कि लोगों ने दीये के साथ-साथ पटाखे भी जलाए. कई जगहों से पटाखों की आवाजें भी सुनाई पड़ीं. 

पीएम मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) ने शुक्रवार को कोरोनावायरस (Coronavirus) के खिलाफ जंग को लेकर एक वीडियो मैसेज देशवासियों को दिया था. पीएम मोदी ने अपने मैसेज में 5 अप्रैल को रात 9 बजे 9 मिनट के लिए मोमबत्ती और दीया जलाने का आह्वान किया था. पीएम मोदी ने कहा था कि 'कोरोना वैश्विक महामारी के खिलाफ देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन के दौरान आप सभी ने अनुशासन और सेवाभाव, दोनों का जो परिचय दिया है, वो अभूतपूर्व है.'  बता दें कि इससे पहले भी पीएम मोदी ने लोगों से बर्तन बजाने की अपील की थी.

शनिवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कोरोनावायरस के खिलाफ देश की सामूहिक शक्ति का प्रदर्शन करने के लिए लोगों दीये जलाने की बात याद दिलाने के मकसद से भाजपा के दिवंगत नेता अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की एक वीडियो क्लिप शनिवार को साझा की थी, जिसमें वे अपनी प्रसिद्ध कविता 'आयो फिर से दीया जलाये' सुनाते दिख रहे हैं. मोदी ने वीडियो के साथ ट्वीट किया, 'आयो दीया जलाएं.' इस छोटे वीडियो में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी एक मंच से अपनी प्रसिद्ध कविता 'आयो फिर से दीया जलाएं' सुना रहे हैं. 

बता दें कि देश में कोरोनावायरस का कहर लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है. भारत में अबतक कोरोनावायरस से 83 लोगों की मौत होचुकी है और 3577 इसके संक्रमण के शिकार हुए हैं. देश में  बीते 24 घंटे में Coronavirus के 505 मरीज सामने आए हैं. वहीं ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 275 है. कोरोनावायरस के बढ़ते मामले को देखते हुए देश में 21 दिनों के लिए लॉकडाउन जारी है जो 14 अप्रैल तक चलेगा. बता दें कि देश में कोरोना फैलने से रोकने के लिए तमाम तरह के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं. 

बता दें कि सरकार ने शनिवार को लोगों को आगाह किया था कि मोमबत्ती या दीया जलाने से पहले अल्कोहल वाले हैंड सैनेटाइजर का इस्तेमाल नहीं करें क्योंकि वे ज्वलनशील होते हैं. सेना ने भी लोगों से इसी तरह की अपील की और कहा कि हाथ धोने के लिए साबुन का इस्तेमाल करें. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शुक्रवार को लोगों से अपील की थी कि पांच अप्रैल को सामूहिक एकजुटता का प्रदर्शन करने के लिए रात नौ बजे नौ मिनट के लिए घरों की लाइट बंद करें तथा दीये, मोमबत्ती या अपने मोबाइल फोन की टॉर्च जलाएं.

