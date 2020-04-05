Coronavirus के खिलाफ एकजुट हुआ भारत, PM की अपील के बाद घरों के बाहर जलाए दीये और कैंडल

President Ram Nath Kovind with the First Lady&members of his family joined citizens in demonstrating collective solidarity&positivity by lighting candles at 9 PM. He expressed his gratitude towards every Indian for showing resolve in fight against COVID19: President's Secretariat pic.twitter.com/djCWt6U9fG — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi lights a lamp after turning off all lights at his residence. India switched off all the lights for 9 minutes at 9 PM today & just lit a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronavirus as per his appeal. pic.twitter.com/apLIVmMCTf — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah lights earthen lamps after turning off all lights at his residence. PM had appealed to the nation to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes,& just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronaviruspic.twitter.com/J8HvaGCfCL — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lights up earthen lamps along with his family. PM had appealed to the nation to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes,& just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronaviruspic.twitter.com/EB5nFzu9xO — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Skyline in Mumbai before (pic 1) & after (pic 2) the residents turned off the lights of their houses. PM Modi had appealed to India to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes, & just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #COVID19pic.twitter.com/KVmQt1Ngqj — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lights up earthern lamps along with family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the nation to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes,& just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronaviruspic.twitter.com/cRSaJBnxxj — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Gujarat: Mother of PM Modi, Heeraben, lights an earthen lamp after turning off all lights at her residence. India switched off all the lights for 9 minutes at 9 PM today & just lit a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronavirus as per PM's appeal. pic.twitter.com/qPQqXAB6Jf — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

पीएम मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) ने शुक्रवार को कोरोनावायरस (Coronavirus) के खिलाफ जंग को लेकर एक वीडियो मैसेज देशवासियों को दिया था. पीएम मोदी ने अपने मैसेज में 5 अप्रैल को रात 9 बजे 9 मिनट के लिए मोमबत्ती और दीया जलाने का आह्वान किया था. पीएम मोदी ने कहा था कि 'कोरोना वैश्विक महामारी के खिलाफ देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन के दौरान आप सभी ने अनुशासन और सेवाभाव, दोनों का जो परिचय दिया है, वो अभूतपूर्व है.' बता दें कि इससे पहले भी पीएम मोदी ने लोगों से बर्तन बजाने की अपील की थी.

Gujarat: People have turned off the lights of their houses&lighted earthen lamps in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Modi had requested everyone to switch off all lights of their houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes&just light candles or 'diyas', to mark the fight against #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/XcFcR9Y5Q3 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Telanagana: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao light up a candle following the call of PM Modi to switch off all the lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/fPFN20vciF — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

शनिवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कोरोनावायरस के खिलाफ देश की सामूहिक शक्ति का प्रदर्शन करने के लिए लोगों दीये जलाने की बात याद दिलाने के मकसद से भाजपा के दिवंगत नेता अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की एक वीडियो क्लिप शनिवार को साझा की थी, जिसमें वे अपनी प्रसिद्ध कविता 'आयो फिर से दीया जलाये' सुनाते दिख रहे हैं. मोदी ने वीडियो के साथ ट्वीट किया, 'आयो दीया जलाएं.' इस छोटे वीडियो में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी एक मंच से अपनी प्रसिद्ध कविता 'आयो फिर से दीया जलाएं' सुना रहे हैं.

Lucknow: UP CM Yogi Adityanath lights earthen lamps to form an 'Om', at his residence. PM Modi had appealed to the nation to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/QXrj2oTsVu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 5, 2020

Tamil Nadu: Residents of a society in Chennai Central have turned off lights of their houses, following the call by PM Modi to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes&just light a candle, 'diya' or mobile's flashlight, to mark the fight against #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/c1O7oU0ewf — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Delhi: BJP President JP Nadda turns off all the lights of his residence & lights earthen lamps. PM had appealed to the nation to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes, & just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronaviruspic.twitter.com/jnvexQtBiZ — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat lights up earthen lamps with family. PM had appealed to the nation to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes, & just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronaviruspic.twitter.com/g4xXxlJtn7 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu turns off all the lights of his residence & lights earthen lamps. PM had appealed to the nation to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes, & just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #COVID19pic.twitter.com/6NEO4H683i — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Delhi: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan lights an earthen lamp, to show support for the call by PM Modi to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes&just light candles, 'diyas' or mobile's flashlight, to mark the fight against #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/4QhZVogrq5 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Ghaziabad: People light up candles following the call of PM Modi to switch off all the lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/oN9qMk9CaF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 5, 2020

बता दें कि देश में कोरोनावायरस का कहर लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है. भारत में अबतक कोरोनावायरस से 83 लोगों की मौत होचुकी है और 3577 इसके संक्रमण के शिकार हुए हैं. देश में बीते 24 घंटे में Coronavirus के 505 मरीज सामने आए हैं. वहीं ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 275 है. कोरोनावायरस के बढ़ते मामले को देखते हुए देश में 21 दिनों के लिए लॉकडाउन जारी है जो 14 अप्रैल तक चलेगा. बता दें कि देश में कोरोना फैलने से रोकने के लिए तमाम तरह के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं.

बता दें कि सरकार ने शनिवार को लोगों को आगाह किया था कि मोमबत्ती या दीया जलाने से पहले अल्कोहल वाले हैंड सैनेटाइजर का इस्तेमाल नहीं करें क्योंकि वे ज्वलनशील होते हैं. सेना ने भी लोगों से इसी तरह की अपील की और कहा कि हाथ धोने के लिए साबुन का इस्तेमाल करें. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शुक्रवार को लोगों से अपील की थी कि पांच अप्रैल को सामूहिक एकजुटता का प्रदर्शन करने के लिए रात नौ बजे नौ मिनट के लिए घरों की लाइट बंद करें तथा दीये, मोमबत्ती या अपने मोबाइल फोन की टॉर्च जलाएं.