अतीक अहमद गैंग का गुर्गा और 12 मामलों में वांटेड मोहम्मद अख्तर मध्य प्रदेश से गिरफ्तार, लाया जाएगा यूपी

History-sheeter Mohammed Akhtar was arrested in Suhagpur area of Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh y'day. He's a member of Atiq Ahmed's gang. 12 cases are registered against him in Allahabad. He fled to Shahdol in view of UP Police's action after July 3 Kanpur encounter:ASP Pratima Mathew pic.twitter.com/OWAbmRvjvz