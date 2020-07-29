'मारक' राफेल जेट के अंबाला पहुंचने पर रक्षा मंत्री ने किया ट्वीट-The Birds have landed safely

भारतीय सीमा में प्रवेश पर राफेल का स्वागत ऐसे किया INS Kolkata ने, सुनें AUDIO

The Birds have landed safely in Ambala.



The touch down of Rafale combat aircrafts in India marks the beginning of a new era in our Military History.



These multirole aircrafts will revolutionise the capabilities of the @IAF_MCC. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 29, 2020

रक्षा मंत्री ने बाद में राफेल की विशेषताओं पर प्रकाश डालते हुए कुछ और ट्वीट किए.

This aircraft has very good flying performance and its weapons, radar and other sensors and Electronic Warfare capabilities are amongst the best in the world. Its arrival in India will make the IAF much stronger to deter any threat that may be posed on our country. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 29, 2020

The Rafale jets were purchased when they fully met the operational requirements of the IAF. The baseless allegations against this procurement have already been answered and settled. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 29, 2020

I also thank the French Government, Dassault Aviation and other French companies for ensuring the timely delivery of the aircraft and its weapons, despite the severe restrictions posed by COVID pandemic. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 29, 2020

ये हैं राफेल जेट की खासियतें राफेल जेटहवा से जमीन पर मार करने वाली और हवा से हवा में मार करने की मिसाइल जे जा सकता है. लगातार 10 घंटे उड़ सकता है.एक मिनिट में 60 हजार प्‍फुट की ऊंचाई पर जा सकता है.हवा में ईंधन भरा जा सकता है 2130 KM/घंटा की रफ्तार से उड़ने में सक्षम 3700 किमी तक मारक क्षमता है.