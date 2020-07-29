'मारक' राफेल जेट के अंबाला पहुंचने पर रक्षा मंत्री ने किया ट्वीट-The Birds have landed safely

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने सिलसिलेवार ट्वीट करके पांचों राफेल जेट के अंबाला पहुंचने की जानकारी दी. राजनाथ ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा- Bird अंबाला में सुरक्षित रूप से उतर गए हैं.

'मारक' राफेल जेट के अंबाला पहुंचने पर रक्षा मंत्री ने किया ट्वीट-The Birds have landed safely

रक्षा मंत्री ने राफेल जेट के अंबाला पहुंचने की जानकारी ट्वीट करके दी

नई दिल्ली:

Rafale Jet: भारतीय वायुसेना के इतिहास में बुधवार को उस समय सुनहरा अध्‍याय जुड़ गया जब मारक क्षमता से युक्‍त राफेल जेट विमान का पहला बैच दोपहर करीब 3:20 बजे अंबाला एयरबेस पहुंचा. फ्रांस से भारत को मिले राफेल फाइटर जेट्स के पहले बैच ने सोमवार को भारत के लिए उड़ान भरी थी.अपनी खासियतों के चलते राफेल को दुनिया के सर्वश्रेष्‍ठ फाइटर जेट में शुमार किया जा जाता है और भारतीय वायुसेना के साथ जुड़ने से हमारी मारक क्षमता में कई गुना इजाफा हो जाएगा. रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने सिलसिलेवार ट्वीट करके पांचों राफेल जेट के अंबाला पहुंचने की जानकारी दी. राजनाथ ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा- Bird अंबाला में सुरक्षित रूप से उतर गए हैं. भारत में राफेल लड़ाकू विमानों का पहुंचना हमारे सैन्य इतिहास में एक नए युग की शुरुआत है.ये मल्टीरोल विमान की क्षमताओं में क्रांतिकारी बदलाव लाएंगे.

यह भी पढ़ें

भारतीय सीमा में प्रवेश पर राफेल का स्वागत ऐसे किया INS Kolkata ने, सुनें AUDIO

रक्षा मंत्री ने बाद में राफेल की विशेषताओं पर प्रकाश डालते हुए कुछ और ट्वीट किए.

ये हैं राफेल जेट की खासियतें राफेल जेटहवा से जमीन पर मार करने वाली और हवा से हवा में मार करने की मिसाइल जे जा सकता है. लगातार 10 घंटे उड़ सकता है.एक मिनिट में 60 हजार प्‍फुट की ऊंचाई पर जा सकता है.हवा में ईंधन भरा जा सकता है 2130 KM/घंटा की रफ्तार से उड़ने में सक्षम 3700 किमी तक मारक क्षमता है.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Rafale JetRajnath Singh
टिप्पणियां

भारत में कोरोनावायरस महामारी के फैलाव पर नज़र रखें, और NDTV.in पर पाएं दुनियाभर से COVID-19 से जुड़ी ताज़ातरीन ख़बरें.

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 