होम | देश |

Delhi Election Results Live Updates: क्या AAP करेगी वापसी? 8 बजे शुरू होगी मतगणना

Delhi Election Results 2020 Updates: सभी एक्जिट पोल में आम आदमी पार्टी को दोबारा दिल्ली की सत्ता मिलने की संभावना, बीजेपी ने भी किया जीत का दावा

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: दिल्ली में आठ फरवरी को मतदान हुआ था.

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे आज घोषित किए जाएंगे. मतगणना सुबह आठ बजे शुरू होगी. चुनाव परिणाम दोपहर तक आने की संभावना है. दिल्ली में कुल 70 विधानसभा सीटें हैं. इस चुनाव में कुल 672 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं जिनके भाग्य का फैसला आज सामने आ जाएगा. चुनाव में मुख्य मुकाबला आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP), भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) और कांग्रेस (Congress) के बीच हुआ है. मतदान पश्चात आए सभी एक्जिट पोल में आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) को दोबारा दिल्ली की सत्ता मिलने की संभावना जताई गई है.

Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates :


Feb 11, 2020
07:45 (IST)
Election Results Today:
कानपुर में आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) के समर्थक पूजा करते हुए. दिल्ली की सभी 70 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए मतगणना आज सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी.
Feb 11, 2020
07:45 (IST)
Delhi Election Results 2020:
चुनाव नतीजों से पहले अपने घर पर पूजा करते दिल्ली के उप मुख्यमंत्री और आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता मनीष सिसोदिया
Feb 11, 2020
07:45 (IST)
Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE:
दिल्ली भाजपा प्रमुख मनोज तिवारी: मैं नर्वस नहीं हूं. मुझे पूरा भरोसा है कि आज का दिन भाजपा के लिए अच्छा होगा. हम दिल्ली में सत्ता में आ रहे हैं. अगर हम 55 सीटें जीतते हैं तो हैरान न होना.
Feb 11, 2020
07:44 (IST)
Election Results 2020 LIVE:
दिल्ली: भाजपा नेता विजय गोयल ने कनॉट प्लेस स्थित हनुमान मंदिर में पूजा की.
Feb 11, 2020
07:44 (IST)
Election Results 2020:
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के घर पहुंचे आम आदमी पार्टी के समर्थक.
Feb 11, 2020
07:36 (IST)
देखें LIVE: दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 के सबसे तेज़ और सटीक नतीजे तथा विश्लेषण, रवीश कुमार और देश की सर्वश्रेष्ठ चुनाव टीम के साथ
Feb 11, 2020
06:23 (IST)
मतगणना केंद्र पूर्वी दिल्ली के सीडब्ल्यूजी स्पोर्ट्स कांप्लेक्स, पश्चिम दिल्ली के एनएसआईटी, दक्षिणपूर्वी दिल्ली के मीराबाई इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलोजी और जी बी पंत इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलोजी, मध्य दिल्ली में सर सी वी रमण आईटीआई, धीरपुर और उत्तरी दिल्ली के बवाना में राजीव गांधी स्टेडियम एवं अन्य स्थान हैं. 
Feb 11, 2020
06:22 (IST)
मतदान के करीब 24 घंटे बाद चुनाव आयोग ने रविवार को घोषणा की कि अंतिम मतदान प्रतिशत 62.59 रहा जो 2015 की तुलना में पांच फीसद कम है. उसने कहा कि उसने आंकड़े संकलन की निर्धारित प्रक्रिया का पालन किया. आप ने देरी को लेकर सवाल उठाये.
Feb 11, 2020
06:21 (IST)
एक्जिट पोलों में सत्तारूढ़ आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) की जीत का अनुमान व्यक्त करने और चुनाव आयोग द्वारा मतदान प्रतिशत की घोषणा में देरी विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे को लेकर लोगों के बीच जिज्ञासा बहुत बढ़ गयी है.
Feb 11, 2020
06:21 (IST)
यह चुनाव शनिवार को हुआ था जिसे आप और भाजपा के मुकाबले के रूप में देखा गया। मतदान के बाद 593 पुरूष उम्मीदवारों और 79 महिला प्रत्याशियों की राजनीतिक तकदीर ईवीएम में कैद हो गयी.
Feb 11, 2020
06:10 (IST)
मतगणना आठ बजे से शुरू होगी. 
