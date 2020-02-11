Delhi Election Results Live Updates: क्या AAP करेगी वापसी? 8 बजे शुरू होगी मतगणना

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे आज घोषित किए जाएंगे. मतगणना सुबह आठ बजे शुरू होगी. चुनाव परिणाम दोपहर तक आने की संभावना है. दिल्ली में कुल 70 विधानसभा सीटें हैं. इस चुनाव में कुल 672 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं जिनके भाग्य का फैसला आज सामने आ जाएगा. चुनाव में मुख्य मुकाबला आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP), भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) और कांग्रेस (Congress) के बीच हुआ है. मतदान पश्चात आए सभी एक्जिट पोल में आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) को दोबारा दिल्ली की सत्ता मिलने की संभावना जताई गई है.
#DelhiElections2020: कानपुर में आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) के समर्थक पूजा करते हुए। दिल्ली की सभी 70 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए मतगणना आज सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी। pic.twitter.com/6xSnNQT7eb- ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 11, 2020
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia offered prayers at his residence ahead of counting for assembly elections #DelhiResultspic.twitter.com/nQLa0N7aO3- ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
Manoj Tiwari, BJP Delhi Chief: I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats. #DelhiResultspic.twitter.com/3xPHnd6qNf- ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
Delhi: BJP leader Vijay Goel offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place. Counting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi to begin at 8 am. #DelhiResultspic.twitter.com/CDbtQXGAqC- ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
#DelhiElections2020: An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter reaches Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence with his children. Counting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi to begin at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/jFG9M6VZ4W- ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
