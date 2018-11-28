मुम्बई एयरपोर्ट स्टाफ ने की दिव्यांग लड़की की जबरन चेकिंग, ट्विटर पर यूं निकाला गुस्सा

विराली मोदी, 27 ने अपने सोशल मीडिया एकाउंट पर मुम्बई एयरपोर्ट सिक्योरिटी की शिकायत करते हुए कई पोस्ट किए. इन शिकायतों में लिखा कि मुम्बई एयरपोर्ट पर जबरन उन्हें व्हील चेयर से उतारा गया और चेकिंग की गई. विराली मोदी जो कि चल नहीं सकती, उनके बार-बार मना करने के बावजूद उनके पैरों को व्हील चेयर से उठाया गया, जिसकी वजह से उन्हें पैरों में दर्दनीय ऐठन हुई.विराली मोदी ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर लिखा कि "मैं जेट एयर वेज़ के जरिए मुम्बई से लंदन जा रही थी. चेकिंग के दौरान CISF की एक महिला मेरी व्हील चेयर स्कैन करने के बाद मुझे जबरन खड़े होने को बोलने लगीं. मैंने उनसे बार-बार कहा कि मैं उठ नहीं सकती. लेकिन वो महिला मुझे खड़े होने के लिए फोर्स करती रही.

I'm traveling to London from Mumbai via @jetairways and I had the most horrible experience with the CISF staff. After scanning my wheelchair, this insensitive woman was forcing me to stand up, even when I told her repeatedly that I couldn't. Pt. 1 — Virali Modi (@Virali01) November 26, 2018

She kept forcing me to stand up and then she went on to say that she'd lift me up and get someone else to pat my backside. After many denied requests, she lifted my leg up forcefully, causing a major cramp. Pt. 2 — Virali Modi (@Virali01) November 26, 2018

The cramp was so painful, that my leg went into a spasm which made it cramp even more. I wanted to file a complaint about the way she treated me, but her senior was nowhere in sight. Is this how the CISF are trained? Pt. 3 — Virali Modi (@Virali01) November 26, 2018

She was incredible insensitive, and this is NOT how you treat a disabled passenger! Every other international airport has chemical strips to check the wheelchair and shoes, a disabled passenger doesn't need to get out of their wheelchair. So why in Mumbai's International Airport? — Virali Modi (@Virali01) November 26, 2018

CISF women staff was carrying out mandatory pre-embarkation security check and she was polite too during interaction. On seeing the lady concerned, CISF officers arrived at the spot, pacified her and explained the situation. ½ — CISF@India (@CISFHQrs) November 27, 2018

जब मैं नहीं मानी तो उसने मुझे मेरे पैरों से उठाया और एक और सुरक्षाकर्मी से मुझे पीठ की तरफ से उठाने के लिए कहा. इस पूरी घटना में मेरे पैरों में बहुत बुरा दर्द हुआ. ये दर्द इतना ज्यादा था कि मैं उस महिला के इस रवैये पर शिकायत दर्ज करना चाहती थी, लेकिन कोई भी सीआईएसएफ सीनियर वहां मौजूद नहीं था. क्या CISF को इसी तरह की ट्रेनिंग दी जाती है?किसी भी डिसेअबल इंसान के साथ ऐसा व्यवहार नहीं किया जाता. सभी इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट्स पर केमिकल स्ट्राइप्स से व्हील चेयर और जूतों की चेकिंग की जाती है. इससे डिसेअबल पैसेंजर को ऐसे जबरन उठाने की जरुरत नहीं होती. लेकिन मुम्बई एयरपोर्ट पर ऐसा व्यवहार क्यों? वहीं, CISF का इस पूरे घटनाक्रम पर कहना है कि हमारे लिए सिक्योरिटी महत्वपूर्ण है. हम स्पेशली एबल/जरुरतमंद पैसेंजर के साथ सम्मानित तरीके से ही व्यवहार करते हैं.