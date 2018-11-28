NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
मुम्बई एयरपोर्ट स्टाफ ने की दिव्यांग लड़की की जबरन चेकिंग, ट्विटर पर यूं निकाला गुस्सा

विराली मोदी, 27 ने अपने सोशल मीडिया एकाउंट पर मुम्बई एयरपोर्ट सिक्योरिटी की शिकायत करते हुए कई पोस्ट किए. इन शिकायतों में लिखा कि मुम्बई एयरपोर्ट पर जबरन उन्हें व्हील चेयर से उतारा गया और चेकिंग की गई.

,
मुम्बई एयरपोर्ट स्टाफ ने की दिव्यांग लड़की की जबरन चेकिंग, ट्विटर पर यूं निकाला गुस्सा
नई दिल्ली: विराली मोदी, 27 ने अपने सोशल मीडिया एकाउंट पर मुम्बई एयरपोर्ट सिक्योरिटी की शिकायत करते हुए कई पोस्ट किए. इन शिकायतों में लिखा कि मुम्बई एयरपोर्ट पर जबरन उन्हें व्हील चेयर से उतारा गया और चेकिंग की गई. विराली मोदी जो कि चल नहीं सकती, उनके बार-बार मना करने के बावजूद उनके पैरों को व्हील चेयर से उठाया गया, जिसकी वजह से उन्हें पैरों में दर्दनीय ऐठन हुई. 

विराली मोदी ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर लिखा कि "मैं जेट एयर वेज़ के जरिए मुम्बई से लंदन जा रही थी. चेकिंग के दौरान CISF की एक महिला मेरी व्हील चेयर स्कैन करने के बाद मुझे जबरन खड़े होने को बोलने लगीं. मैंने उनसे बार-बार कहा कि मैं उठ नहीं सकती. लेकिन वो महिला मुझे खड़े होने के लिए फोर्स करती रही.

पाकिस्तान में पहली ट्रांसजेंडर महिला को मिला ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, देखें तस्वीरें

जब मैं नहीं मानी तो उसने मुझे मेरे पैरों से उठाया और एक और सुरक्षाकर्मी से मुझे पीठ की तरफ से उठाने के लिए कहा. इस पूरी घटना में मेरे पैरों में बहुत बुरा दर्द हुआ. ये दर्द इतना ज्यादा था कि मैं उस महिला के इस रवैये पर शिकायत दर्ज करना चाहती थी, लेकिन कोई भी सीआईएसएफ सीनियर वहां मौजूद नहीं था. क्या CISF को इसी तरह की ट्रेनिंग दी जाती है?

किसी भी डिसेअबल इंसान के साथ ऐसा व्यवहार नहीं किया जाता. सभी इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट्स पर केमिकल स्ट्राइप्स से व्हील चेयर और जूतों की चेकिंग की जाती है. इससे डिसेअबल पैसेंजर को ऐसे जबरन उठाने की जरुरत नहीं होती. लेकिन मुम्बई एयरपोर्ट पर ऐसा व्यवहार क्यों?  

पाक आर्मी चीफ से गले मिलने पर सिद्धू ने फिर दी सफाई, 'सिर्फ झप्पी थी, राफेल डील नहीं की'

वहीं, CISF का इस पूरे घटनाक्रम पर कहना है कि हमारे लिए सिक्योरिटी महत्वपूर्ण है. हम स्पेशली एबल/जरुरतमंद पैसेंजर के साथ सम्मानित तरीके से ही व्यवहार करते हैं.

 


विराली मोदी के ट्वीट का जवाब में CISF ने लिखा



