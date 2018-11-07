Diwali 2018 LIVE Updates: पीएम मोदी जवानों संग मनाएंगे दिवाली, केदारनाथ धाम में करेंगे पूजा

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating #Diwali with Jawans of the Indian Armed Forces at Harsil in Uttarakhand, today. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/sR7iqU4BCR- ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2018
A very very happy diwali to everyone.- Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 7, 2018
Punjab: Devotees offer prayers and take holy dip at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion of #Diwalipic.twitter.com/EKQEdlASmo- ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2018
Wishing all fellow citizens a happy and prosperous Diwali. May the Festival of Lights illuminate every home and every family, in our country and across our shared planet #PresidentKovind- President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 7, 2018
Uttarakhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Dehradun; he will celebrate the festival of #Diwali in Kedarnath pic.twitter.com/rAhdGJg1Dd- ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2018
Bibi, my friend, thank you so much for the Diwali wishes.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2018
Every year, I visit our border areas and surprise our troops. This year too, will spend Diwali with our brave troops. Spending time with them is special.
I will share photos of the same tomorrow evening. :) @netanyahuhttps://t.co/gnouOA3QGt
इज़राइल के लोगों की ओर से, मैं अपने प्यारे दोस्त @narendramodi और भारत के लोगों को दिवाली की शुभकामनाएँ देना चाहता हूं। रोशनी के इस चमकदार त्योहार से आपको खुशी और समृद्धि मिले।- Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) November 6, 2018
हमें बेहद ख़ुशी होगी अगर आप इस ट्वीट का उत्तर, उस शहर के नाम से दें जहां आप यह त्योहार मना रहे हैं
दीपावली की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि प्रकाश का यह पावन पर्व सबके जीवन में सुख, शांति एवं समृद्धि लेकर लाए।- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2018
Happy Diwali! May this festival bring happiness, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives. May the power of good and brightness always prevail!
