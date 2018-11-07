NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

Diwali 2018 LIVE Updates: पीएम मोदी जवानों संग मनाएंगे दिवाली, केदारनाथ धाम में करेंगे पूजा

आज देशभर में दिवाली की रौनक है. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज दिवाली के दिन केदारनाथ के दर्शन करेंगे और मंदिर में पूजा करेंगे.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
Diwali 2018 LIVE Updates: पीएम मोदी जवानों संग मनाएंगे दिवाली, केदारनाथ धाम में करेंगे पूजा

Diwali 2018 LIVE Updates: पीएम मोदी की फाइल फोटो

आज देशभर में दिवाली की रौनक है. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज दिवाली के दिन केदारनाथ के दर्शन करेंगे और मंदिर में पूजा करेंगे. इसके बाद प्रधानमंत्री केदारपुरी में हो रहे कामों का जायज़ा लेंगे. यहां पर निर्माण का काम पिछले साल शुरू हुआ था. वहीं, दिवाली के मौके पर राजधानी दिल्ली में भी कई अहम इमारतों पर रोशनी की गई है. वहीं धार्मिक स्थलों को भी बहुत खूबसूरती से सजाया गया है. देश के विभिन्न इलाकों में दिवाली की धूम है और घर से लेकर बाजार तक सजे हुए हैं. वहीं, कोलकाता में काली पूजा की रौनक दिख रही है और बड़ी संख्या में लोग पूजा में शामिल हो रहे हैं. अयोध्या में इस बार स्पेशल दिवाली मनाई जा रही है.  पूरे शहर को सजाया गया है और कई कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जा रहे हैं. मंगलवार को सरयू नदी के किनारों को बहुत खूबसूरती से सजाया गया और घाटों पर तीन लाख से अधिक दिये जलाए गए. दिवाली के मौके पर शुभकामनाएं और बधाई देने वालों का ताता लगा है. 
 

Diwali 2018 LIVE Updates: 


Nov 07, 2018
09:42 (IST)
उत्तराखंड के हर्सिल में पीएम मोदी भारतीय सेना के जवानों के साथ मना रहे हैं दिवाली.
Nov 07, 2018
09:24 (IST)
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने भी दिवाली की शुभकानाएं दी.
Nov 07, 2018
08:56 (IST)
दिवाली के मौके पर पंजाब के अमृतसर स्थित गोल्डन टेंपल में श्रद्धालुओं ने पवित्र स्नान किया और पूजा याचना की.
Nov 07, 2018
08:54 (IST)
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने सभी देशवासियों को दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं दी.
Nov 07, 2018
08:47 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री बुधवार को केदारनाथ मंदिर में पूजा करेंगे. इसके लिए पीएम मोदी देहरादून पहुंच चुके हैं.
Nov 07, 2018
08:47 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को कहा कि वह सेना के जवानों के साथ बुधवार को दिवाली मनाएंगे और अपने अनुभवों की तस्वीरें साझा करेंगे. इज़राइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू की ओर से दिवाली की शुभकामनाओं के जवाब में मोदी ने कहा, ''हर साल मैं अपने सीमावर्ती इलाके में जाता हूं और अपने जवानों को हैरान करता हूं. इस साल भी बहादुर जवानों के साथ मनाउंगा. उनके साथ वक्त गुजारना खास होता है.' उन्होंने कहा कि वह बुधवार की शाम तस्वीरें भी साझा करेंगे.
Nov 07, 2018
08:46 (IST)
इज़राइल के प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्वीट किया, 'इज़राइल के लोगों की ओर से, मैं अपने प्यारे दोस्त नरेंद्र मोदी और भारत के लोगों को दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं देना चाहता हूं. रोशनी के इस चमकदार त्योहार से आपको खुशी और समृद्धि मिले. हमें बेहद ख़ुशी होगी अगर आप इस ट्वीट का उत्तर, उस शहर के नाम से दें जहां आप यह त्योहार मना रहे हैं.'.
Nov 07, 2018
08:45 (IST)
आज देश भर में दिवाली मनाई जा रही है. शाम को लोग अपने घरों में दीए जलाएंगे और भगवान की पूजा याचना करेंगे. इस मौके पर पीएम मोदी ने भी पूरे देशवासियों को बधाई दी.
No more content
टिप्पणिया

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... Diwali 2018: दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त, पूजा विधि, मान्यताएं और मां लक्ष्मी जी की आरती

Advertisement

 
 
 