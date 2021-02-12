उत्तर भारत के कई हिस्सों में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, ट्विटर पर आए ऐसे रिएक्शन

शुक्रवार की रात ताजिकिस्तान में 6.3 तीव्रता वाले भूकंप से दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत उत्तर भारत के कई इलाके थर्रा उठे. भूकंप के झटके इतने तेज थे कि लोग अपने घरों से बाहर निकल पड़े. नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सिस्मोलॉजी के मुताबिक भूकंप का केंद्र ताजिकिस्तान में था.
भूकंप से राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली समेत अनेक स्थानों पर लोगों में दहशत फैल गई. गाजियाबाद के वैशाली और वसुंधरा तथा अन्य इलाकों में भूकंप के डर से लोग घरों से बाहर निकल आए. राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र के अन्य हिसों में भी भूकंप का भय देखा गया.
भूकंप के आने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर #Earthquake पहले नंबर ट्रेंड करने लगा. कई लोगों ने भूकंप आने की वीडियो भी साझा किया. कुछ इस पर मीम्स भी बनाकर डालने लगे.
This felt in Delhi/NCR #earthquakepic.twitter.com/Tmb9HqVeH3— Prof. इलाहाबादी 2.0 (نور) (@NooreAvadh) February 12, 2021
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Amritsar, Punjab at 10:34pm today: National Centre for Seismology #earthquakepic.twitter.com/ywI34bDv6s— Anmol Singh Gulati (@AnmolSingh2110) February 12, 2021
I just rang few Delhi friends, it seems no major issues bcs of #earthquake.— Amar Prasad Reddy???????? (@amarprasadreddy) February 12, 2021
Hara Hara Mahadev.
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety. https://t.co/8fU8TGQLiE— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 12, 2021
Strong tremors were felt in #Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) and several other parts of north India at 10.34pm, prompting people to rush out of their houses. #earthquake— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) February 12, 2021
#Earthquake - a reminder that life is too short to waste in hate n selfishness! Spread love n Joy.— Sayema (@_sayema) February 12, 2021
No reports of any damage so far in Amritsar or other parts of Punjab following the #earthquake. Top officials of @PunjabPoliceInd & local administration are keeping a close watch on the situation. Praying for everyone's safety. https://t.co/DKNNvFMPwE— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 12, 2021