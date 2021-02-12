उत्तर भारत के कई हिस्सों में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, ट्विटर पर आए ऐसे रिएक्शन

उत्तर भारत के कई हिस्सों में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, ट्विटर पर आए ऐसे रिएक्शन

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर

शुक्रवार की रात ताजिकिस्तान में 6.3 तीव्रता वाले भूकंप से दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत उत्तर भारत के कई इलाके थर्रा उठे. भूकंप के झटके इतने तेज थे कि लोग अपने घरों से बाहर निकल पड़े. नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सिस्मोलॉजी के मुताबिक भूकंप का केंद्र ताजिकिस्तान में था.

भूकंप से राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली समेत अनेक स्थानों पर लोगों में दहशत फैल गई. गाजियाबाद के वैशाली और वसुंधरा तथा अन्य इलाकों में भूकंप के डर से लोग घरों से बाहर निकल आए. राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र के अन्य हिसों में भी भूकंप का भय देखा गया.

भूकंप के आने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर #Earthquake पहले नंबर ट्रेंड करने लगा. कई लोगों ने भूकंप आने की वीडियो भी साझा किया. कुछ इस पर मीम्स भी बनाकर डालने लगे.

EarthquakeDelhi NCRभूकंपदिल्लीएनसीआर
