उत्तर भारत के कई हिस्सों में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, ट्विटर पर आए ऐसे रिएक्शन

भूकंप से राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली समेत अनेक स्थानों पर लोगों में दहशत फैल गई. गाजियाबाद के वैशाली और वसुंधरा तथा अन्य इलाकों में भूकंप के डर से लोग घरों से बाहर निकल आए. राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र के अन्य हिसों में भी भूकंप का भय देखा गया.

भूकंप के आने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर #Earthquake पहले नंबर ट्रेंड करने लगा. कई लोगों ने भूकंप आने की वीडियो भी साझा किया. कुछ इस पर मीम्स भी बनाकर डालने लगे.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Amritsar, Punjab at 10:34pm today: National Centre for Seismology #earthquakepic.twitter.com/ywI34bDv6s — Anmol Singh Gulati (@AnmolSingh2110) February 12, 2021

I just rang few Delhi friends, it seems no major issues bcs of #earthquake.



Hara Hara Mahadev. — Amar Prasad Reddy???????? (@amarprasadreddy) February 12, 2021

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety. https://t.co/8fU8TGQLiE — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 12, 2021

Strong tremors were felt in #Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) and several other parts of north India at 10.34pm, prompting people to rush out of their houses. #earthquake — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) February 12, 2021

#Earthquake - a reminder that life is too short to waste in hate n selfishness! Spread love n Joy. — Sayema (@_sayema) February 12, 2021