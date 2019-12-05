'महिलाओं को रेप में सहयोग देना चाहिए', फिल्मकार के बयान पर लोगों का फूटा गुस्सा, बोले - रेपिस्टों के साथ फांसी पर लटकाओ इसे....

तेलंगाना के रंगारेड्डी जिले में 26 साल की पशु चिकित्सक से गैंगरेप और फिर जिंदा जलाकर हत्या की खबर सुन हर कोई स्तब्ध है. इस गैंगरेप और हत्या को लेकर पूरे देश में गुस्सा है, सोशल मीडिया पर इन दरिंदों को जल्द से जल्द मौत की सज़ा देने की मुहिम जारी है. लेकिन इस बीच एक फिल्ममेकर ने ऐसा बयान दिया, जिससे सुनने के बाद हर कोई हैरान है.
दरअसल, फिल्मकार डेनियल श्रवण ने रेप पीड़िताओं को लेकर एक शर्मनाक सलाह दी. इसके मुताबिक, ''महिलाओं को अपने साथ कंडोम रखना चाहिए और रेप में सहयोग करना चाहिए.'' डेनियल श्रवण ने फेसबुक पर लिखा, ''महिलाओं को कंडोम साथ रखना चाहिए और पुलिस को फोन करने के स्थान पर खुद की जान बचानी चाहिए.'' उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि ''महिलाओं को रेपिस्टों के साथ सहयोग करना चाहिए और दुष्कर्मी को कंडोम देना चाहिए, ताकि उनकी हत्या नहीं हो.''
फिल्मकार के बयान को पढ़ने के बाद हर कोई स्तब्ध है. देश को झकझोर देने वाले पशु चिकित्सक से गैंगरेप की खबरों से वैसे ही हर तरफ रोष है, लेकिन इस फिल्मकार के शब्दों के बाद लोग और भी हैरान हैं कि ये किस तरह की सोच है?
ट्विटर पर इस फिल्ममेकर को लेकर लोगों में काफी गुस्सा दिखा और उन्होंने कमेंटक जरिए डेनियल श्रवण को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया. बता दें, इस फिल्मकार की फेसबुक पोस्ट अब डिलिट हो चुकी है.
#danielshravan— Niha Singhania (@SinghaniaNiha16) December 4, 2019
Hang him as well with the other four rapists. pic.twitter.com/nzfqyhPUGS
#Danielshravan u are mentally ill.— Sunitha Sarathy (@SunithaSarathy) December 4, 2019
Pls see a Dr .
(Are u trying to not sexualize a woman's body???? )
Yr views on rape are disgusting, evil. Why wud u say such shit ?
(Folks, Pls Don't wish rape on the women in his family)
U Are a shit head , Daniel
Hope they ban u. pic.twitter.com/JEG19C7iGL
Whoever this #DanielShravan is, should be first booked in the court of law. He is the one who is motivating the rapist for their act by such post.. If he is a filmmaker I promise will never watch his films and I can vouch for my family and friend. What is @indiagovernment doing? pic.twitter.com/xgt4tm8uWb— vivek kanodia (@vivekkanodia) December 4, 2019
Every rapist's minds are the same. The difference is some are truck drivers and some are filmmakers. #DanielShravanpic.twitter.com/UfcqpgB2Uf— Suchandra Pramanik (@SuchandraPrama3) December 4, 2019
#DanielShravan#HyderabadHorror Daniel Shravan go take a walk. This man thinks women should carry condoms and cooperate with rapists in order to save them from being killed. Are you out of your senses? pic.twitter.com/5Rsivk1Ore— Chetana Belagere (@chetanabelagere) December 4, 2019
