NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीबड़ी ख़बरवीडियोताज़ातरीनदेशविदेशबॉलीवुडज़रा हटकेजॉब्सब्लॉगअन्य
होम | देश |

'महिलाओं को रेप में सहयोग देना चाहिए', फिल्मकार के बयान पर लोगों का फूटा गुस्सा, बोले - रेपिस्टों के साथ फांसी पर लटकाओ इसे....

फिल्मकार डेनियल श्रवण ने रेप पीड़िताओं को लेकर एक शर्मनाक सलाह दी. इसके मुताबिक, ''महिलाओं को अपने साथ कंडोम रखना चाहिए और रेप में सहयोग करना चाहिए.''

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
'महिलाओं को रेप में सहयोग देना चाहिए', फिल्मकार के बयान पर लोगों का फूटा गुस्सा, बोले - रेपिस्टों के साथ फांसी पर लटकाओ इसे....

'महिलाओं को कंडोम रखकर रेपिस्टों का सहयोग करना चाहिए ताकि उनकी जान बच सके'

नई दिल्ली:

तेलंगाना के रंगारेड्डी जिले में 26 साल की पशु चिकित्सक से गैंगरेप और फिर जिंदा जलाकर हत्या की खबर सुन हर कोई स्तब्ध है. इस गैंगरेप और हत्या को लेकर पूरे देश में गुस्सा है, सोशल मीडिया पर इन दरिंदों को जल्द से जल्द मौत की सज़ा देने की मुहिम जारी है. लेकिन इस बीच एक फिल्ममेकर ने ऐसा बयान दिया, जिससे सुनने के बाद हर कोई हैरान है. 

दरअसल, फिल्मकार डेनियल श्रवण ने रेप पीड़िताओं को लेकर एक शर्मनाक सलाह दी. इसके मुताबिक, ''महिलाओं को अपने साथ कंडोम रखना चाहिए और रेप में सहयोग करना चाहिए.'' डेनियल श्रवण ने फेसबुक पर लिखा, ''महिलाओं को कंडोम साथ रखना चाहिए और पुलिस को फोन करने के स्थान पर खुद की जान बचानी चाहिए.'' उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि ''महिलाओं को रेपिस्टों के साथ सहयोग करना चाहिए और दुष्कर्मी को कंडोम देना चाहिए, ताकि उनकी हत्या नहीं हो.''

फिल्मकार के बयान को पढ़ने के बाद हर कोई स्तब्ध है. देश को झकझोर देने वाले पशु चिकित्सक से गैंगरेप की खबरों से वैसे ही हर तरफ रोष है, लेकिन इस फिल्मकार के शब्दों के बाद लोग और भी हैरान हैं कि ये किस तरह की सोच है? 


ट्विटर पर इस फिल्ममेकर को लेकर लोगों में काफी गुस्सा दिखा और उन्होंने कमेंटक जरिए डेनियल श्रवण को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया. बता दें, इस फिल्मकार की फेसबुक पोस्ट अब डिलिट हो चुकी है. 

टिप्पणियां



Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. India News की ज्यादा जानकारी के लिए Hindi News App डाउनलोड करें और हमें Google समाचार पर फॉलो करें


ट्रेंडिंग

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... पश्चिम बंगाल: सदन स्थगन को लेकर चल रहे विवाद के बीच विधानसभा पहुंचे गवर्नर, पूछा- इसके गेट क्यों बंद हैं
daniel shravanwomen should carry condomsveterinary doctorrape

Advertisement

 
 
 