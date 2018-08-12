रक्षाबंधन और गणेश चतुर्थी से पहले मोदी सरकार की सौगात, राखी और मूर्तियों पर कोई जीएसटी नहीं

सरकार की ओर से यह कदम इसलिए भी खास है क्योंकि गणेश चतुर्थी और रक्षा बंधऩ पर घरों में काफी खरीदारियां होती हैं. इसलिए त्योहारी मौसम में इनसे जुड़ी चीजों पर से जीएसटी की छूट मिलना किसी राहत से कम नहीं है. बता दें कि इस साल 26 अगस्त को है.
Rakshabandhan is coming, we have exempted Rakhis from GST and ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, have also exempted all kinds of statues,handicrafts, handlooms. All these things are our heritage and we have to hold on to them with respect: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/ghfmdMmctK— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2018
