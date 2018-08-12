NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
रक्षाबंधन और गणेश चतुर्थी से पहले मोदी सरकार की सौगात, राखी और मूर्तियों पर कोई जीएसटी नहीं

राखी का त्योहार इसी महीने में है. बहनें अपनी भाइयों की कलाई में राखी बांधने के लिए तैयारियां कर रही हैं

,
रक्षाबंधन और गणेश चतुर्थी से पहले मोदी सरकार की सौगात, राखी और मूर्तियों पर कोई जीएसटी नहीं

वित्त मंत्री पीयूष गोयल (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्ली: राखी का त्योहार इसी महीने में है. बहनें अपनी भाइयों की कलाई में राखी बांधने के लिए तैयारियां कर रही हैं. बाजार भी रक्षा बंधन के त्योहार को लेकर अपनी तैयारियां कर रहा है. राखी से पहले बहनों को मोदी सरकार ने राहत की खबर दी है. रक्षाबंधन पर राखी की खरीदारी के लिए पॉकेट पर ज्यादा बोझ नहीं पड़ने वाला है क्योंकि सरकार राखी को जीएसटी से अलग रखा है. यानी सरकार राखी पर जीएसटी नहीं वसूलेगी. 

इस बावत केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने कहा कि ''रक्षाबंधन आ रहा है, हमने राखी पर से जीएसटी की छूट दी है और गणेश चतुर्थी को देखते हुए हमने सभी प्रकार की मूर्तियों, हस्तशिल्प, हथकरघा को भी जीएसटी से अलग रखा है. ये सभी चीजें हमारी विरासत हैं और हमें सम्मान के साथ इन्हें रखना है.'' सरकार की ओर से यह कदम इसलिए भी खास है क्योंकि गणेश चतुर्थी और रक्षा बंधऩ पर घरों में काफी खरीदारियां होती हैं. इसलिए त्योहारी मौसम में इनसे जुड़ी चीजों पर से जीएसटी की छूट मिलना किसी राहत से कम नहीं है.  बता दें कि इस साल 26 अगस्त को है. 

क्या है राखी का त्योहार:
हिन्दू पंचांग के अनुसार श्रावण मास की पूर्णिमा के दिन मनाया जाने वाला रक्षाबंधन का त्योहार भाई-बहन के प्यार का प्रतीक है. इस मौके पर बहनें भाइयों की दाहिनी कलाई में राखी बांधती हैं, तिलक लगाती हैं और उनसे अपनी रक्षा का संकल्प लेती हैं. इस दिन रूठी बहन और भाई को मनाने के लिए आपको कुछ करने की जरूरत ही नहीं होती, द‍रअसल ये दिन होता ही कुछ ऐसा है, जहां सब अपने गिले-शिकवे भुला देते हैं. इस त्‍योहार को पूरे भारतवर्ष में बेहद धूमधाम से मनाया जाता है.

रक्षाबन्धन के त्योहार में रक्षासूत्र यानी राखी कच्चे सूत से लेकर रंगीन कलावे, रेशमी धागे और सोने या चांदी जैसी महंगी वस्तु तक की हो सकती है. लेकिन इस पावन त्योहार में रक्षासूत्र या राखी से अधिक महत्व उस भावना का है, जिस पवित्र भावना के तहत बहनें भाईयों को राखी बांधती हैं.

ऐसा कहा जाता है कि रक्षाबन्धन के मौके पर पुरोहित यजमानों के घर जाते हैं और उन्‍हें राखी बांधते हैं, जिसके बदले में यजमान पुरोहितों को दक्षिणा देते हैं और भोजन कराते हैं. रक्षासूत्र बांधते समय  पुरोहित एक श्लोक का उच्चारण करते हैं, कहा जाता है कि इस श्‍लोक का संबंध राजा बलि की वचनबद्धता से जुड़ा है.
 


