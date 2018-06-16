ममता, चंद्रबाबू नायडू सहित चार मुख्यमंत्रियों को नहीं मिली केजरीवाल से मिलने की इजाजत

Inside visuals from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence where Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan & Karanataka CM HD Kumaraswamy have arrived. pic.twitter.com/a7v71tYrJQ— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2018
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan & Karanataka CM HD Kumaraswamy arrive at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence.
We live in a democracy. Can PM deny Hon’ble CMs of other states to meet CM of another state? Raj Niwas is noone’s personal property. It belongs to the people of India. https://t.co/bB0w9OeDrV— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 16, 2018
दिल्ली के डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया ने भी ट्वीट किया है कि, ' आखिर कैसे पीएमओ दूसरे राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों को दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री से मिलने से रोक सकते हैं. क्या ये दिल्ली में अघोषित आपातकाल है?
How can PMO stop Hon Chief Ministers of other states to meet CM Delhi. Is this undeclared emergency in Delhi? https://t.co/grKm1XwToU— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 16, 2018
