NDTV Khabar
होम | देश |

ममता, चंद्रबाबू नायडू सहित चार मुख्यमंत्रियों को नहीं मिली केजरीवाल से मिलने की इजाजत

दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल ने चार राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों को धरने पर बैठे दिल्ली के सीएम से मुलाकात की अनुमति नहीं दी.

चार राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों को नहीं मिली अरविंद केजरीवाल से मिलने की इजाजत.

खास बातें

  1. चारों राज्यों के सीएम ने बैठक की
  2. LG ने नहीं दी मिलने की इजाजत
  3. अरविंद केजरीवाल ने जताई नाराज़गी
नई दिल्ली: दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल ने चार राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों को धरने पर बैठे दिल्ली के सीएम से मुलाकात की अनुमति नहीं दी. दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल पिछले छह दिनों से अनिल बैजल के घर में धरने पर बैठे हैं. पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी, आंध्रप्रदेश के सीएम चंद्रबाबू नायडू, केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनरई विजयन और कर्नाटक के सीएम एचडी कुमारस्वामी आज केजरीवाल से मिलने वाले थे. 
 

उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल द्वारा केजरीवाल से मुलाकात की मंजूरी नहीं मिलने के बाद ये चारों मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के घर से राज निवास तक पैदल जाएंगे. आम आदमी पार्टी ने यह जानकारी दी है. सभी मुख्यमंत्री रविवार को पीएम मोदी की अध्यक्षता में होने वाली नीति आयोग की बैठक में शामिल होने के लिए दिल्ली आए हुए हैं. 

यह भी पढ़ें :  LG हाउस से निकाले जाएंगे AAP नेता? सिसोदिया बोले- निकाला गया तो पानी पीना भी छोड़ दूंगा

अरविंद केजरीवाल पिछले छह दिनों से धरने पर बैठे हैं. उन्होंने कहा था कि, हम तब तक यहां से नहीं जाएंगे, जब तक LG साब IAS अधिकारियों को मेरी सरकार के साथ फिर सहयोग शुरू करने का निर्देश नहीं देते. तीन महीने से वे हमारे द्वारा आहूत की गई बैठकों में आने से इंकार कर रहे हैं, और किसी भी निर्देश का पालन करने से भी. क्या आपने देश के किसी भी हिस्से में IAS अधिकारियों के काम करना छोड़ देने के बारे में सुना है...? 

यह भी पढ़ें : क्या खत्म होगा केजरीवाल का धरना? इस बात से मिले संकेत...

दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने दो दिन पहले ही अरविंद केजरीवाल और आम आदमी पार्टी के आंदोलन को अपना समर्थन दिया था. ममता बनर्जी ने ट्वीट किया था, 'दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल देश की राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में पिछले कुछ दिनों से उप राज्यपाल के कार्यालय में बैठे हैं. निर्वाचित मुख्यमंत्री को अवश्य ही उचित सम्मान मिलना चाहिए.' ममता ने ट्विटर पर लिखा था, 'मैं भारत सरकार एवं दिल्ली के उप राज्यपाल से समस्या का तत्काल समाधान करने की अपील करती हूं ताकि लोगों को परेशानी न हो.' 
 
इन सबके बीच दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट किया, 'मुझे नहीं लगता माननीय उप-राज्यपाल ने खुद ये फ़ैसला लिया होगा. साफ़ है पीएमओ ने उन्हें इजाज़त नहीं देने के निर्देश दिए होंगे. बिल्कुल उसी तरह जैसे आईएएस हड़ताल पीएमओ ने करवाई है.'

वहीं उन्होंने दूसरा ट्वीट किया जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा, 'हम एक लोकतंत्र में रहते हैं. क्या पीएम दूसरे राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों को सीएम से मिलने से रोकेंगे? राजभवन किसी की व्यक्तिगत संपति नहीं है. ये भारत की जनता का है.
  दिल्ली के डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया ने भी ट्वीट किया है कि, ' आखिर कैसे पीएमओ दूसरे राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों को दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री से मिलने से रोक सकते हैं. क्या ये दिल्ली में अघोषित आपातकाल है? 

VIDEO : Exclusive : केंद्र के इशारे पर हड़ताल पर हैं IAS अफसर- केजरीवाल


गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले भी अनिल बैजल ने यशवंत सिन्हा, संजय सिंह को मिलने की अनुमति नहीं दी थी. इसके अलावा केजरीवाल की पत्नी, उनके भाई और उनकी मां को भी उनसे मिलने नहीं दिया गया था. एलजी कार्यालय के सूत्रों का कहना है कि मंत्रियों के परिजन उपराज्यपाल कार्यालय से बाहर उनसे मुलाकात कर सकते हैं, क्योंकि ऐसी मुलाकातों पर कोई प्रतिबंध नहीं है. 


ममता ने ईद के मौके पर पूछा, क्या हिन्दुओं से प्यार करने का मतलब मुसलमानों से नफरत करना है ? 
