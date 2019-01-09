NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

संसद सत्र LIVE: आर्थिक आधार पर आरक्षण बिल पेश होने से पहले राज्यसभा में हंगामा, सत्र बढ़ाने का जमकर विरोध

लोकसभा चुनावों से पहले मोदी सरकार ने अपने मास्टरस्ट्रोक के तहत आर्थिक तौर पर कमजोर सवर्णों (quota Bill for economically weak in general category) को सरकारी नौकरियों में 10 फीसदी आरक्षण देने का फ़ैसला किया है.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
संसद सत्र LIVE: आर्थिक आधार पर आरक्षण बिल पेश होने से पहले राज्यसभा में हंगामा, सत्र बढ़ाने का जमकर विरोध

General Category Reservation: राज्यसभा में आज पेश होगा आर्थिक आरक्षण बिल

लोकसभा चुनावों से पहले मोदी सरकार ने अपने मास्टरस्ट्रोक के तहत आर्थिक तौर पर कमजोर सवर्णों (quota Bill for economically weak in general category) को सरकारी नौकरियों में 10 फीसदी आरक्षण देने का फ़ैसला किया है. लोकसभा में पास होने के बाद आज राज्यसभा में आरक्षण बिल पेश किया जाएगा. राज्यसभा में मोदी सरकार की अग्नि परीक्षा होगी, मगर सूत्रों की मानें तो विपक्ष इस बिल पर ज्यादा विरोध नहीं करेगा. हालांकि, विपक्ष की यह कोशिश होगी कि इस बिल का विरोध कर इसे समिति के पास भेज दे. राज्यसभा में मोदी सरकार का लिटमस टेस्ट इसलिए भी है क्योंकि यहां सरकार के पास बहुमत नहीं है.. लेकिन सरकार को भरोसा है कि लोकसभा की तरह वहां भी उसे बिल को लेकर परेशानी नहीं होगी. बता दें कि सामान्य वर्ग में आर्थिक रूप से पिछड़े लोगों को नौकरियों और शिक्षा में 10 फीसदी आरक्षण का बिल लोकसभा में पास हो गया. लगभग पांच घंटे की चर्चा के बाद ये बिल पास हुआ. लोकसभा में 323 वोट बिल के समर्थन में पड़े थे और विरोध में महज़ 3. आज ये बिल राज्यसभा में पेश किया जाएगा. राज्यसभा में आज दोपहर 2 बजे इस बिल पर चर्चा होगी. राज्यसभा में आज राफेल के मुद्दे पर भी बहस की उम्मीद है.

 

Parliament Session LIVE UPDATES: Quota For Economically Weak In General Category in Rajya Sabha


Jan 09, 2019
11:45 (IST)
हंगामे की वजह से राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही 12 बजे तक स्थगित हो गई है.
Jan 09, 2019
11:39 (IST)
राज्य सभा में अरुण जेटली ने कहा कि देश को उम्मीद है कि सदन चलेगा. सामान्य कामकाजी दिनों के अनुसार, हमें काम करना चाहिए था, उनमें से अधिकांश दिनों में सदन स्थगित हो गया. विधानों पर विचार करने के लिए एक अतिरिक्त दिन रखा गया है.
Jan 09, 2019
11:38 (IST)
राज्यसभा में संसदीय मामलों के मंत्री विजय गोयल ने कहा कि सरकार चाहती है कि सरकार सदन के कामकाज को एक दिन और बढ़ाना चाहती है क्योंकि इसमें महत्वपूर्ण विधेयक पारित होने हैं.
Jan 09, 2019
11:31 (IST)
कांग्रेस ने सदन की कार्यवाही एक दिन के लिए बढ़ाए जाने के फैसले का विरोध किया. कांग्रेस नेता आनंद शर्मा ने राज्यसभा में कहा, "जिस तरह सदन की कार्यवाही को विपक्षी पार्टियों की सहमति के बिना बढ़ाया गया, वह सही नहीं है... अब स्थिति ऐसी है कि सरकार और विपक्ष के बीच संवाद होता ही नहीं है... अगर सदन नहीं चल पा रहा है, तो उसके लिए सबसे ज़्यादा ज़िम्मेदारी सरकार की है..."
Jan 09, 2019
11:31 (IST)
राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू होते ही सदन में टीएमसी सांसद सुखेन्दु शेखर राय ने राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही एक दिन बढ़ाने का मुद्दा उठाते हुए कहा कि सदस्यों को पहले से इसकी जानकारी नहीं दी गई. 
Jan 09, 2019
11:31 (IST)
आज राज्यसभा में:
संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र के आखिरी दिन यानी आज आर्थिक आधार पर आरक्षण से जुड़ा 124वां संविधान संशोधन बिल पेश किया जाएगा. साथ ही राज्यसभा के एजेंडे में तीन तलाक बिल और नागरिकता संशोधन बिल भी शामिल है, जिसे लोकसभा में पहले पास कराया जा चुका है. 

Jan 09, 2019
11:24 (IST)
राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही एक दिन बढ़ाने के लिए विपक्ष हंगामा कर रहा है और कांग्रेस यह आरोप लगा रही है कि सरकार को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए एक दिन का सत्र बढ़ाया गया है.
Jan 09, 2019
11:22 (IST)
राज्यसभा में राफेल के मुद्दे पर हंगामा, अरुण जेटली ने विपक्ष के आरोपों पर जवाब दिया.
Jan 09, 2019
10:43 (IST)
आर्थिक आधार पर आरक्षण पर आज राज्यसभा में दोपहर दो बजे चर्चा होगी.
Jan 09, 2019
10:41 (IST)
राज्यसभा में लिटमस टेस्ट:
आर्थिक रूप से पिछड़े तबके को सरकारी नौकरियों एवं शिक्षा में 10 फीसदी आरक्षण देने के लिए केंद्र की नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार द्वारा लाए गए विधेयक के समय पर राज्यसभा में विपक्षी पार्टियां बुधवार को सवाल उठा सकती हैं. सूत्रों ने यह जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि विपक्षी पार्टियों ने अपने सभी सदस्यों से बुधवार को राज्यसभा में मौजूद रहने के लिए कहा है. राज्यसभा में सरकार के पास बहुमत नहीं है. मंगलवार को लोकसभा में पेश किए गए आरक्षण विधेयक का लगभग सभी पार्टियों ने समर्थन किया, लेकिन राज्यसभा में विपक्षी पार्टियां इस पर कड़ा रुख अपना सकती हैं.
Jan 09, 2019
10:40 (IST)
लोकसभा में बिल पास

सामाजिक कल्याण मंत्री थावरचंद गहलोत ने कहा कि संविधान संशोधन विधेयक 2019 को भारी बहुमत से पास किया है. उम्मीद है कि राज्यसभा भी भारी बहुमत से पारित करेगी. सभी दलों और सांसद ऐसा सामान्य वर्ग जो गरीब जीवन बिताता है उसे भी आर्थिक और शैक्षणिक लाभ मिले, ऐसी मांग करती रही है. ये बिल जल्दबाजी में नहीं लाया गया. इस विषय में मंडल कमिशन ने भी अपना प्रतिवेदन दिया था और कहा था ऐसे वर्ग को 10 फीसदी आरक्षण मिले. उसके बाद सिन्हो कमिशन ने भी ऐसा प्रतिवेदन दिया था.
No more content
टिप्पणिया

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... NEWS FLASH: CBI निदेशक आलोक वर्मा के केस पर फैसला करने के लिए सेलेक्शन कमेटी में PM, खड़गे के अलावा जस्टिस एके सीकरी शामिल होंगे

Advertisement

 
 
 