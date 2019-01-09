संसद सत्र LIVE: आर्थिक आधार पर आरक्षण बिल पेश होने से पहले राज्यसभा में हंगामा, सत्र बढ़ाने का जमकर विरोध

लोकसभा चुनावों से पहले मोदी सरकार ने अपने मास्टरस्ट्रोक के तहत आर्थिक तौर पर कमजोर सवर्णों (quota Bill for economically weak in general category) को सरकारी नौकरियों में 10 फीसदी आरक्षण देने का फ़ैसला किया है. लोकसभा में पास होने के बाद आज राज्यसभा में आरक्षण बिल पेश किया जाएगा. राज्यसभा में मोदी सरकार की अग्नि परीक्षा होगी, मगर सूत्रों की मानें तो विपक्ष इस बिल पर ज्यादा विरोध नहीं करेगा. हालांकि, विपक्ष की यह कोशिश होगी कि इस बिल का विरोध कर इसे समिति के पास भेज दे. राज्यसभा में मोदी सरकार का लिटमस टेस्ट इसलिए भी है क्योंकि यहां सरकार के पास बहुमत नहीं है.. लेकिन सरकार को भरोसा है कि लोकसभा की तरह वहां भी उसे बिल को लेकर परेशानी नहीं होगी. बता दें कि सामान्य वर्ग में आर्थिक रूप से पिछड़े लोगों को नौकरियों और शिक्षा में 10 फीसदी आरक्षण का बिल लोकसभा में पास हो गया. लगभग पांच घंटे की चर्चा के बाद ये बिल पास हुआ. लोकसभा में 323 वोट बिल के समर्थन में पड़े थे और विरोध में महज़ 3. आज ये बिल राज्यसभा में पेश किया जाएगा. राज्यसभा में आज दोपहर 2 बजे इस बिल पर चर्चा होगी. राज्यसभा में आज राफेल के मुद्दे पर भी बहस की उम्मीद है.
Arun Jaitley in Rajya Sabha: The country expects the House to function. As per normal working days, we should have been working, on most of them the House stood adjourned. There is one extra day to consider legislations. pic.twitter.com/ATQWHxDs5T- ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2019
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel in Rajya Sabha: The government wants to extend the functioning of the House by a day as there are important bills to be passed. pic.twitter.com/lsQOh3lnzn- ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2019
Anand Sharma,Congress in Rajya Sabha:The way the House proceedings were extended without the consent of the opposition parties was not right. The situation now is such that there is no dialouge b/w opposition& govt. The govt is foremost responsible if the House doesn't function. pic.twitter.com/z3T4PjX38n- ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2019
