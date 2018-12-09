इतिहासकार रामचंद्र गुहा ने 'बीफ खाने' वाला ट्वीट किया डिलीट, कही यह बात...

I have deleted the photo of my lunch in Goa as it was in poor taste. I do wish however to again highlight the absolute hypocrisy of the BJP in the matter of beef, and to reiterate my own belief that humans must have the right to eat, dress, and fall in love as they choose.— Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) December 9, 2018
This threatening tweet below is from a former official of the Research and Analysis Wing. I would like to place it on record, and will do with every subsequent threat received. https://t.co/MrG7AVL15U— Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) December 9, 2018
