होम | देश |

इतिहासकार रामचंद्र गुहा ने 'बीफ खाने' वाला ट्वीट किया डिलीट, कही यह बात...
बीफ खाते वक्त अपनी एक तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर डालने के बाद आलोचनाओं से घिरे जानेमाने इतिहासकार और रामचंद्र गुहा (Ramachandra Guha) ने रविवार को वह ट्वीट डिलीट कर दी.

इतिहासकार रामचंद्र गुहा. (फाइल फोटो)

बेंगलुरु : गोवा में दो दिन पहले बीफ खाते वक्त अपनी एक तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर डालने के बाद आलोचनाओं से घिरे जानेमाने इतिहासकार और लेखक रामचंद्र गुहा (Ramachandra Guha) ने रविवार को वह ट्वीट डिलीट कर दी. उन्होंने ट्वीट डिलीट करते हुए कहा कि, 'यह सही नहीं था.' भाजपा के आलोचक गुहा ने कहा कि विवादित ट्वीट का मकसद बीफ पर भगवा पार्टी के 'पाखंड' को आड़े हाथ लेना था. उन्होंने दावा किया कि उन्हें धमकी भरे फोन आ रहे थे. गुहा ने ट्वीट किया, 'मैंने गोवा में अपने भोजन की तस्वीर हटा ली है, क्योंकि यह ठीक नहीं थी.' उन्होंने कहा, 'बहरहाल, मैं एक बार फिर बीफ के मामले में भाजपा के घोर पाखंड को उजागर करना चाहता हूं.'

 
गुहा ने कहा कि इंसान को अपनी पसंद के मुताबिक खाने, पहनने और प्यार करने का हक होना चाहिए. इतिहासकार ने गांधीवादी होने के बाद भी बीफ खाने को लेकर अपना मजाक उड़ाने वालों को भी जवाब दिया. उन्होंने कहा, 'तस्वीर के केंद्र में खुद को रखना दिखावटी और खराब था. मैं शब्दों के जरिए भी अपनी बात रख सकता था, जैसा कि मैंने अभी किया है.'

 
इससे पहले, गुहा ने दिन में ट्वीट किया कि उन्हें और उनकी पत्नी को धमकी भरे कॉल किए गए. उन्होंने कहा, 'मुझे दिल्ली से एक शख्स ने धमकी भरा फोन किया. वह अपना नाम संजय बता रहा था. उन्होंने उसका नंबर भी बताया. कुछ ही मिनटों बाद गुहा ने एक अन्य ट्वीट किया, जिसमें उन्होंने आरके यादव के खिलाफ आरोप लगाए. गुहा ने यादव के पोस्ट का जवाब देते हुए लिखा, 'धमकी भरा यह ट्वीट रिसर्च एंड एनालिसिस विंग के एक पूर्व अधिकारी का है. मैं इसे जानकारी के लिए सामने रख रहा हूं और मुझे मिलने वाली हर धमकी के साथ यही करूंगा.'

अब इतिहासकार रामचंद्र गुहा ने की इंडिगो कर्मचारी द्वारा दुर्व्यवहार की शिकायत  

यादव ने ट्वीट किया था, 'यदि कोई हिंदू बीफ खाए और इसका प्रचार करे तो वह इस धर्म पर कलंक है. रामचंद्र गुहा नाम का एक आदमी ऐसा कर रहा है. वह ऐसा प्रचार कर इस घृणित कृत्य के द्वारा सभी हिंदुओं को उकसाने की कोशिश कर रहा है. करारा जवाब दिया जाना चाहिए.' कई कोशिशों के बाद भी गुहा की प्रतिक्रिया जानने के लिए उनसे संपर्क नहीं हो सका. 

VIDEO: BCCI प्रशासक कमेटी से रामचंद्र गुहा का इस्तीफ़ा


(इनपुट: भाषा)


