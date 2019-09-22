NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
Howdy Modi Live Updates: ह्यूस्टन में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का जोरदार स्वागत

ह्यूस्टन के बाद पीएम मोदी न्यूयार्क जाएंगे जहां वह 27 सितंबर को संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा के सत्र को संबोधित करेंगे.

Howdy Modi Live Updates: ह्यूस्टन में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का जोरदार स्वागत

पीएम मोदी 50,000 से ज्यादा भारतीय-अमेरिकी लोगों को संबोधित करेंगे.

‘हाउडी मोदी' कार्यक्रम के लिए शनिवार को ह्यूस्टन पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का भारतीय समुदाय के लोगों ने जोरदार स्वागत किया. इस कार्यक्रम में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप भी मौजूद रहेंगे और मोदी 50,000 से ज्यादा भारतीय-अमेरिकी लोगों को संबोधित करेंगे. रविवार को एनआरजी फुटबॉल स्टेडियम में ‘हाउडी मोदी' कार्यक्रम का आयोजन होगा. पोप को छोड़कर, किसी निर्वाचित विदेशी नेता के अमेरिका दौरे पर लोगों का यह सबसे बड़ा जमावड़ा होगा. जार्ज बुश अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर पहुंचने के तुरंत बाद मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, ‘हाउडी ह्यूस्टन ! यहां ह्यूस्टन में दोपहर है. आज और कल इस गतिशील और ऊर्जावान शहर में कार्यक्रमों की एक विस्तृत श्रृंखला को लेकर उत्सुक हूं.' भारत में अमेरिकी दूत केनेथ जस्टर, अमेरिका में भारतीय दूत हर्षवर्द्धन श्रृंगला और अन्य वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों ने प्रधानमंत्री की अगवानी की. अगले 24 घंटे में ह्यूस्टन में मोदी अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के साथ ‘हाउडी मोदी' कार्यक्रम में भारतीय अमेरिकी समुदाय और उनके निर्वाचित प्रतिनिधियों को संबोधित करेंगे. वह भारत-अमेरिका ऊर्जा भागीदारी को बढ़ावा देने के मकसद से अग्रणी अमेरिकी ऊर्जा कंपनियों के अधिकाारियों के साथ मुलाकात करेंगे.


Sep 22, 2019
12:14 (IST)
पीएम मोदी और ऊर्जा के क्षेत्र की 17 बड़ी वैश्विक कंपनियों के CEOs के बीच गोलमेज बैठक
Sep 22, 2019
12:10 (IST)
पीएम मोदी ने हमसे कहा, तुम लोगों ने बहुत कष्ट सहे हैं, हमें अब नया कश्मीर बनाना है : कश्मीरी पंडित प्रतिनिधिमंडल
Sep 22, 2019
12:06 (IST)
पाकिस्तान के सिंधी एक्टिविस्ट ने पीएम मोदी से की आजादी मांग
Sep 22, 2019
12:05 (IST)
अपनी मांगों के लेकर कश्मीरी पंडितों को प्रतिनिधिमंडल पीएम मोदी से मिला
Sep 22, 2019
12:03 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से मिला सिख समुदाय का प्रतिनिधिमंडल, धर्म घोषित मानने की मांग
Sep 22, 2019
11:31 (IST)
उम्मीद है कि दोनों नेता बढ़ते द्विपक्षीय व्यापार विवाद के समाधान के प्रयास, रक्षा और ऊर्जा समझौते और अफगानिस्तान में शांति प्रक्रिया सहित विभिन्न द्विपक्षीय, क्षेत्रीय और वैश्विक मुद्दों पर बातचीत कर सकते हैं. 
Sep 22, 2019
11:31 (IST)
मोदी मंगलवार को ट्रंप से न्यूयार्क में मिलेंगे. पिछले चार महीने में दोनों नेताओं की यह चौथी बैठक होगी. न्यूयार्क की बैठक से आगामी वर्षों के लिए दोनों देशों के द्विपक्षीय संबंधों की दिशा तय होने की संभावना है.
Sep 22, 2019
11:30 (IST)
अमेरिका रवाना होने से पहले मोदी ने एक बयान में कहा था कि ह्यूस्टन के कार्यक्रम में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति की उपस्थिति बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है. ऐसा पहली बार होगा कि मोदी के साथ अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति भारतीय-अमेरिकी समुदाय के कार्यक्रम में शिरकत करेंगे.
