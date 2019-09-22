Howdy Modi Live Updates: ह्यूस्टन में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का जोरदार स्वागत

‘हाउडी मोदी' कार्यक्रम के लिए शनिवार को ह्यूस्टन पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का भारतीय समुदाय के लोगों ने जोरदार स्वागत किया. इस कार्यक्रम में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप भी मौजूद रहेंगे और मोदी 50,000 से ज्यादा भारतीय-अमेरिकी लोगों को संबोधित करेंगे. रविवार को एनआरजी फुटबॉल स्टेडियम में ‘हाउडी मोदी' कार्यक्रम का आयोजन होगा. पोप को छोड़कर, किसी निर्वाचित विदेशी नेता के अमेरिका दौरे पर लोगों का यह सबसे बड़ा जमावड़ा होगा. जार्ज बुश अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर पहुंचने के तुरंत बाद मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, ‘हाउडी ह्यूस्टन ! यहां ह्यूस्टन में दोपहर है. आज और कल इस गतिशील और ऊर्जावान शहर में कार्यक्रमों की एक विस्तृत श्रृंखला को लेकर उत्सुक हूं.' भारत में अमेरिकी दूत केनेथ जस्टर, अमेरिका में भारतीय दूत हर्षवर्द्धन श्रृंगला और अन्य वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों ने प्रधानमंत्री की अगवानी की. अगले 24 घंटे में ह्यूस्टन में मोदी अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के साथ ‘हाउडी मोदी' कार्यक्रम में भारतीय अमेरिकी समुदाय और उनके निर्वाचित प्रतिनिधियों को संबोधित करेंगे. वह भारत-अमेरिका ऊर्जा भागीदारी को बढ़ावा देने के मकसद से अग्रणी अमेरिकी ऊर्जा कंपनियों के अधिकाारियों के साथ मुलाकात करेंगे.
Sources: Objective of the meeting was to deepen the energy cooperation of the two sides as part of our strategic energy partnership.CEOs were thankful to the Government for the support and facilitation. https://t.co/dU2J1pru3E- ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019
Surinder Kaul: We thanked him on behalf of the 700,000 Kashmiri Pandits all over the globe for such a historic decision. We assured him that our community will work with the govt to fulfill your dream for a Kashmir which is peaceful, full of growth where people are all happy. https://t.co/soDTYdJaKH- ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019
#WATCH US: Sindhi activist, Zafar, speaks of human rights violations by Pak. Says "Sindhi people have come here in Houston with a message. When Modi ji passes through here in morning we'll be here with our message that we want freedom. We hope Modi ji & President Trump helps us." pic.twitter.com/kJJWMyucWD- ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019
Kashmiri Pandits' memorandum to PM: Request that a task force/advisory council from our community be established under MHA to bring together community leaders, subject matter experts&key stakeholders to help in development of plan to repatriate Kashmiri Pandits to the region. https://t.co/8XPEg7EYn5pic.twitter.com/VXRy69RHtB- ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019
#WATCH Houston: A member of Sikh delegation which met PM Modi says "Memorandum was that we want Sikh religion should be considered a separate religion.We're with Modi ji. He's our tiger,he's a man who we call Iron Man.We're standing with him like Sikhs have always stood for India pic.twitter.com/VfIEkJofnv- ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019
