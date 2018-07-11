NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
लिंचिंग के आरोपियों का माला पहनाकर किया था सम्मान, अब जयंत सिन्हा ने जताया खेद...

मॉब लिंचिंग के आरोपियों का माला पहनाकर स्वागत करने के लिए आलोचनाओं का सामना कर रहे केंद्रीय मंत्री जयंत सिन्हा ने अब खेद जताया है.

लिंचिंग के आरोपियों का माला पहनाकर किया था सम्मान, अब जयंत सिन्हा ने जताया खेद...

केंद्रीय मंत्री जयंत सिन्हा. (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. लिंचिंग के आरोपियों का स्वागत करने पर विवाद में आए थे केंद्रीय मंत्री
  2. केंद्रीय मंत्री जयंत सिन्हा ने अब मामले पर खेद जताया
  3. जयंत सिन्हा के पिता यशवंत सिन्हा ने भी की थी आलोचना
रांची : मॉब लिंचिंग के आरोपियों का माला पहनाकर स्वागत करने के लिए आलोचनाओं का सामना कर रहे केंद्रीय मंत्री जयंत सिन्हा ने अब खेद जताया है. जयंत सिन्हा ने कहा, 'वहां जो परिस्थिति थी और जो बातें बाद में कही गईं, या कही जा रही हैं, दोनों में जमीन आसमान का फर्क है. फिर भी अगर किसी को मेरी किसी भी कार्यशैली से पीड़ा पहुंची है, तो मैं माफी मांगता हूं.'
 
उन्होंने कहा, 'मैंने कई बार कहा कि यह मामला न्यायालय के अधीन है. इस मसले पर लंबी चर्चा करना सही नहीं होगा. सभी को न्याय मिलेगा और दोषियों को सजा मिलेगी और जो निर्दोष हैं उन्हें भी न्याय अवश्य मिलेगा. जहां तक माला पहनाने का सवाल है, तो इससे गलत संदेश गया है, जिसका मुझे दुख है.'
 
jayant sinha
मॉब लिंचिंग के दोषियों का माला पहनाकर स्वागत करने के बाद विवाद में आए थे जयंत सिन्हा.

उन्होंने पहले अपने कदम को उचित ठहराते हुए हत्या के आरोपियों का माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया था. उन्होंने कहा, 'मैंने भले ही उन लोगों को सम्मानित किया हो, लेकिन मैं उस कृत्य का समर्थन नहीं करता. अलीमुद्दीन की हत्या गलत थी, लेकिन मैं मानता हूं कि जिन लोगों को हत्या के आरोप में पकड़ा गया उनमें से कई निर्दोष हैं.'


टिप्पणियां
आरोपियों का माला पहनाकर स्वागत करने पर पिता यशवंत सिन्हा ने जयंत की आलोचना करते हुए उन्हें 'नालायक' तक कहा था. यशवंत सिन्हा ने ट्वीट कर कहा था कि इस मामले पर वह अपने बेटे का समर्थन नहीं करते.
 
यशवंत सिन्हा ने लिखा, 'कुछ दिन पहले तक मैं लायक बेटे का नालायक बाप था, लेकिन अब मामला पलट गया है.'
गोमांस ले जाने वाले युवक (अलीमुद्दीन) की हत्या के 8 दोषियों को झारखंड उच्च न्यायालय ने 29 जून को जमानत दे दी थी. जमानत मिलने के बाद जयंत सिन्हा ने पिछले शुक्रवार को इनका माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया था. साथ ही इनको जमानत मिलने पर भाजपा जिला कार्यालय में मिठाई बांटी गई थी. 

(इनपुट : भाषा)


