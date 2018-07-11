लिंचिंग के आरोपियों का माला पहनाकर किया था सम्मान, अब जयंत सिन्हा ने जताया खेद...

I have earlier also said that law will take its own course. Guilty will be punished & innocent will be spared. If by garlanding those men (Ramgarh lynching case convicts) an impression has gone out that I support such vigilantism then I express regret: Union Minister Jayant Sinha pic.twitter.com/vHEtqhRg8n— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2018
Earlier I was the Nalayak Baap of a Layak Beta. Now the roles are reversed. That is twitter. I do not approve of my son's action. But I know even this will lead to further abuse. You can never win.— Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 7, 2018
