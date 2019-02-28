LIVE UPDATES: जम्मू-कश्मीरः कृष्णा घाटी में पाकिस्तान ने तोड़ा सीजफायर, सुरक्षाबलों ने की जवाबी कार्रवाई

भारत की ओर से पाकिस्तान में जैश के आतंकी ठिकानों पर की गई हवाई कार्रवाई (IAF Air Strike) से पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) बौखला गया है. बुधवार को पाकिस्तान ने भारतीय सीमा (India) में घुसने की नापाक कोशिश की, जिसे भारतीय वायुसेना ने असफल कर दिया और उसके एक लड़ाकू विमान को मार गिराया. हालांकि, इस जवाबी कार्रवाई में हमारा भी एक विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया और एक पायलट लापता हो गया, जो बाद में पता चला कि वह पाकिस्तान की हिरासत में है. भारत की ओर से कार्रवाई और पाकिस्तान की नापाक कोशिशों के बाद भारत-पाक के बीच काफी तनातनी बढ़ गई है. भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच तनाव तेज हो गया और यही वजह है कि भारत में कई एयरपोर्ट्स को कल कुछ समय के लिए बंद कर दिया गया और हवाई आवाजाही को रोक दिया गया, मगर बाद में फिर से सेवा बहाल कर दी गईं. बुधवार की शाम भारत ने पाकिस्तान के उस दावे की पुष्टि की जिसमें वह अपने कब्जे में एक भारतीय पायलट होने की बात कर रहा था. विदेश मंत्रालय की तरफ से जारी एक बयान में कहा गया कि हमारा एक पायलट पाकिस्तान की कस्टडी में है और हम पाकिस्तान से मांग करते हैं कि वह भारतीय वायुसेना के उस पायलट को तुरंत सुरक्षित वापस भेजें. भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच के तनाव से जुड़ी हर अपडेट के लिए जुड़े रहे हैं....
#JammuAndKashmir: Pakistan violated ceasefire at 6 am today in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control in Poonch district. Indian Army retaliated effectively. Firing stopped around 7 am https://t.co/3VGaDZxHP5- ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019
US State dept to ANI:Cross-border terrorism,such as recent attack on India's CRPF, poses grave threat to security of the area.We reiterate our call for Pakistan to abide by its United Nations Security Council commitments to deny terrorists safe haven & block their access to funds https://t.co/KBwf1k2z74- ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019
MEA: It was made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody. India also expects his immediate and safe return. https://t.co/4gg81vSldc- ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019
As the day comes to an end, my thoughts are with Wing Commander Abhinandan. Some of us root for peace, others want war at all costs. But tonight we should spare a thought for this brave man & the pain his family is in. Hope media respects their privacy and shows some sensitivity.- Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 27, 2019
