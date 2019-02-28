NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArt
LIVE UPDATES: जम्मू-कश्मीरः कृष्णा घाटी में पाकिस्तान ने तोड़ा सीजफायर, सुरक्षाबलों ने की जवाबी कार्रवाई

India-Pakistan IAF air strikes LIVE Updates: भारत की ओर से पाकिस्तान में जैश के आतंकी ठिकानों पर की गई हवाई कार्रवाई (IAF Air Strike) से पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) बौखला गया है.

LIVE UPDATES: जम्मू-कश्मीरः कृष्णा घाटी में पाकिस्तान ने तोड़ा सीजफायर, सुरक्षाबलों ने की जवाबी कार्रवाई

India-Pakistan IAF air strikes LIVE Updates: भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच तनाव तेज

भारत की ओर से पाकिस्तान में जैश के आतंकी ठिकानों पर की गई हवाई कार्रवाई (IAF Air Strike) से पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) बौखला गया है. बुधवार को पाकिस्तान ने भारतीय सीमा (India) में घुसने की नापाक कोशिश की, जिसे भारतीय वायुसेना ने असफल कर दिया और उसके एक लड़ाकू विमान को मार गिराया. हालांकि, इस जवाबी कार्रवाई में हमारा भी एक विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया और एक पायलट लापता हो गया, जो बाद में पता चला कि वह पाकिस्तान की हिरासत में है. भारत की ओर से कार्रवाई और पाकिस्तान की नापाक कोशिशों के बाद भारत-पाक के बीच काफी तनातनी बढ़ गई है. भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच तनाव तेज हो गया और यही वजह है कि भारत में कई एयरपोर्ट्स को कल कुछ समय के लिए बंद कर दिया गया और हवाई आवाजाही को रोक दिया गया, मगर बाद में फिर से सेवा बहाल कर दी गईं. बुधवार की शाम भारत ने पाकिस्तान के उस दावे की पुष्टि की जिसमें वह अपने कब्जे में एक भारतीय पायलट होने की बात कर रहा था. विदेश मंत्रालय की तरफ से जारी एक बयान में कहा गया कि हमारा एक पायलट पाकिस्तान की कस्टडी में है और हम पाकिस्तान से मांग करते हैं कि वह भारतीय वायुसेना के उस पायलट को तुरंत सुरक्षित वापस भेजें. भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच के तनाव से जुड़ी हर अपडेट के लिए जुड़े रहे हैं....

 

India-Pakistan IAF air strikes LIVE Updates: 


Feb 28, 2019
08:42 (IST)
जम्मू-कश्मीर: पाकिस्तान ने आज सुबह 6 बजे पुंछ जिले कृष्णा घाटी सेक्टर के पास एलओसी में सीजफायर का उल्लंघन किया. भारतीय सेना ने जवाबी कार्रवाई की. करीब 7 बजे फायरिंग बंद हुई.
Feb 28, 2019
08:36 (IST)
अमेरिका ने पाक को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि सीमा पार आतंकवाद और सीआरपीएफ पर हुआ हमला इलाके की सुरक्षा के लिए चुनौती है. हम पाकिस्तान को फिर याद दिलाते हैं कि वह UNSC में किए गए वादे को निभाए और आतंकवाद को पनाह न दे. 
अमेरिका ने भारत और पाकिस्तान को सीमा पार सैन्य गतिविधि को रोकने और स्थिरता की वापसी के कहा है. अमेरिका ने दोनों देशों से हालात को सामान्य करने के लिए कदम उठाने को कहा है. आगे की सैन्य गतिविधि स्थिति को और खराब कर देगी.
Feb 28, 2019
08:06 (IST)
भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा है कि कस्टडी में भारतीय जवान को कोई नुकसान नहीं होना चाहिएय. साथ ही भारत ने पायलट के जल्द और सुरक्षित वापसी की उम्मीद भी जताई.
Feb 28, 2019
08:04 (IST)
आतंकी कैंपों पर हमले से मिलेगा बीजेपी को फायदा: येदियुरप्पा
कर्नाटक भाजपा प्रमुख बी. एस. येदियुरप्पा ने बुधवार को कहा कि पाकिस्तान में आतंकी कैंपों पर भारत के अचानक किए गए हमले से प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के पक्ष में लहर बनी है और इससे पार्टी को आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव में राज्य में 28 में 22 सीटें जीतने में मदद मिलेगी.

Feb 28, 2019
08:02 (IST)
जम्मू-कश्मीर की पूर्व सीएम महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा कि हमारी संवेदनाएं विंग कमांडर के साथ है. हममें से कुछ शांति के लिए डटे रहते हैं, लेकिन कुछ लोगों को हर कीमत पर केवल जंग ही चाहिए. हम इस बहादुर सैनिक के साथ खड़े हैं और उसके परिवार के दर्द को समझते हैं. मुझे उम्मीद है कि मीडिया उनकी निजता का सम्मान करेगी और थोड़ी संवेदनशीलता दिखाएगी.
Feb 28, 2019
07:59 (IST)
सुरक्षित लौटाओ हमारा पायलट: भारत
भारत ने कहा कि हमारा एक पायलट पाकिस्तान की कस्टडी में है और हम पाकिस्तान से मांग करते हैं कि वह भारतीय वायुसेना के उस पायलट को तुरंत सुरक्षित वापस भेजें. भारत ने यह भी कहा कि पाकिस्तान यह सुनिश्चित करे कि सैनिक को कोई नुकसान नहीं पहुंचे. विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा कि वह पाकिस्तान द्वारा भारतीय वायुसेना के घायल कर्मी को अंतरराष्ट्रीय नियमों का उल्लंघन कर अशोभनीय तरीके से दिखाए जाने की निंदा करता है.
Feb 28, 2019
07:58 (IST)
भारत ने नाकाम की पाक की नापाक कोशिश:
पाकिस्तान वायुसेना के विमान ने भारतीय सीमा में घुसपैठ करने की कोशिश की, जिसके बाद भारतीय वायुसेना ने जवाबी कार्रवाई की और उसके नापाक मंसूबों पर पानी फेर दिया. पाकिस्तान स्थित जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के ठिकानों पर भारत द्वारा किये गए एयर स्ट्राइक की प्रतिक्रिया के तौर पर पाकिस्तानी विमानों द्वारा बुधवार को भारतीय सीमा में किये गए हमले के बाद से भारतीय वायुसेना का एक पायलट 'कार्रवाई में लापता' बताया जा रहा है, जबकि एक पाकिस्तानी विमान को मार गिराए जाने की बात भी सामने आ रही है. भारत-पाकिस्तान पर गहराते युद्ध के बादलों के बीच पाकिस्तान ने दावा किया है कि उसने अपनी सीमा में एक भारतीय पायलटों को गिरफ्तार किया है. बुधवार की शाम 
