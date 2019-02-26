LIVE UPDATES: PoK के आतंकी कैंप पर भारतीय वायुसेना का हमला, जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के कैंपों को 12 मिराज विमानों ने किए ध्वस्त

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद भारत ने आंतकवादियों को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया है. भारत ने पाकिस्तान में घुस जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के आतंकी कैंपों पर हमला बोला और 1000 किलो के बम गिराकर कई कैपों को ध्वस्त किया. बताया जा रहा है कि भारतीय वायुसेना ने इस बड़े हमले को अंजाम दिया और जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के कई कैंपों को तबाह कर दिया. बताया जा रहा है कि हमला पूरी तरह से सफल रहा है. भारतीय वायुसेना के सूत्रों ने भी इस बात की पुष्टि की है कि भारतीय वायुसेना के मिराज विमान ने एलओसी पार कर आतंकी कैंपों को निशाना बनाया. बताया जा रहा है कि मिराज के 12 विमानों ने आतंकी कैंपों पर हमला बोला. हालांकि, अभी आधिकारिक पुष्टि होना बाकी है.
🇮🇳 I salute the pilots of the IAF. 🇮🇳- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 26, 2019
Indian Air Force Strikes at Balakot don't have official word yet but the Helter skelter by Pakistan seems like something big has happened. The IAF has gone beyond POK & into Pakistan near their capital while they were busy counting alms received from Saudi & China.- Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 26, 2019
Wow, if this is true this was not a small strike by any stretch of imagination but will wait for official word, should any be forthcoming. https://t.co/bOFt7SXl43- Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 26, 2019
IAF Sources: At 0330 hours on 26th February a group of Mirage 2000 Indian Fighter jets struck a major terrorist camp across the LoC- ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019
and completely destroyed it. pic.twitter.com/RlxTJ4e3AF
IAF Sources: 12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that dropped 1000 Kg bombs on terror camps across LOC, completely destroying it pic.twitter.com/BP3kIrboku- ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019
