NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArt
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

LIVE UPDATES: PoK के आतंकी कैंप पर भारतीय वायुसेना का हमला, जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के कैंपों को 12 मिराज विमानों ने किए ध्वस्त

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद भारत ने आंतकवादियों को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया है. भारत ने पाकिस्तान में घुस जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के आतंकी कैंपों पर हमला बोला.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
LIVE UPDATES: PoK के आतंकी कैंप पर भारतीय वायुसेना का हमला, जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के कैंपों को 12 मिराज विमानों ने किए ध्वस्त

भारत ने पाकिस्तान में आतंकी कैंपों पर हमला बोला

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद भारत ने आंतकवादियों को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया है. भारत ने पाकिस्तान में घुस जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के आतंकी कैंपों पर हमला बोला और 1000 किलो के बम गिराकर कई कैपों को ध्वस्त किया. बताया जा रहा है कि भारतीय वायुसेना ने इस बड़े हमले को अंजाम दिया और जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के कई कैंपों को तबाह कर दिया. बताया जा रहा है कि हमला पूरी तरह से सफल रहा है. भारतीय वायुसेना के सूत्रों ने भी इस बात की पुष्टि की है कि भारतीय वायुसेना के मिराज विमान ने एलओसी पार कर आतंकी कैंपों को निशाना बनाया. बताया जा रहा है कि मिराज के 12 विमानों ने आतंकी कैंपों पर हमला बोला. हालांकि, अभी आधिकारिक पुष्टि होना बाकी है.

 

Indian Air Force Strikes Terrorist Camp in Pakistan live Updates
 


Feb 26, 2019
10:02 (IST)
वायुसेना ने तीन आतंकी कैंप तबाह किए. इस हमले में करीब 1000 किलो बम का इस्तेमाल किया गया. 

Feb 26, 2019
10:00 (IST)
वहीं, पाकिस्तान में भारतीय उच्चायुक्त रहे जी. पार्थसारथी ने NDTV से कहा कि बालाकोट कई साल से जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का अड्डा रहा है. इस हमले का संदेश साफ है. पाकिस्तान में जहां भी आतंकी हैं, हम उन पर हमला करने के लिए तैयार हैं."
Feb 26, 2019
09:44 (IST)
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट कर कहा- मैं भारतीय वायुसेना के पायलटों को सैल्यूट करता हूं.
Feb 26, 2019
09:33 (IST)
एलओसी के पार भारतीय वायुसेना के स्ट्राइक में बालाकोट, चकोठी और मुजफ्फराबाद के टेरर लॉन्च पैड को पूरी तरह से नष्ट हो गए हैं. जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के कंट्रोल रूम में भी पूरी तरह से बर्बाद हो गए हैं.

Feb 26, 2019
09:28 (IST)
आधिकारिक सूत्रों ने कहा कि जल्द ही इस ऑपरेशन की जानकारी एयरफोर्स देगा. कारगिल के समय भी वायुसेना का इस्तेमाल किया जाना था, मगर उस वक्त नहीं हो सका था. लेकिन इस बार पहली बार वायुसेना ने एलओसी पार कर आतंकियों के कैंप को तबाह किया है.

Feb 26, 2019
09:18 (IST)
मेजर जनरल एके सिवाच NDTV से कहा कि इस बात पर कोई सवाल नहीं है कि भारत अब सबसे अधिक अलर्ट पर है. हमले बहुत सफल रहे हैं, और अब हमें सुरक्षित रहना चाहिए. 
Feb 26, 2019
09:17 (IST)
एनडीटीवी के सूत्रों ने कहा कि यह हमला 100 फीसदी सफल है और इसे पूरी योजना के साथ किया गया है.
Feb 26, 2019
09:12 (IST)
कांग्रेस नेता अभिषेक मनु सिंघवी ने मंगलवार सुबह ट्वीट किया कि अभी तक इस स्ट्राइक की पुष्टि तो नहीं हुई है. लेकिन जिस तरह से पाकिस्तान बौखला रहा है उससे लगता है कि ये सच है.
Feb 26, 2019
09:11 (IST)
सूत्रों की मानें तो भारत ने पुलवामा का बदला लिया है और PoK के बालाकोट और मुजफ्फराबाद में स्थित जैश के आतंकी कैंप को तबाह कर दिया है. 
Feb 26, 2019
09:10 (IST)
इस एयरस्ट्राइक पर जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि अगर ये बात सच है तो ये बहुत बड़ी कार्रवाई है. लेकिन हमें इस पर भारत सरकार के आधिकारिक बयान का इंतजार करना चाहिए. उन्होंने कहा कि अभी ये देखना होगा पाकिस्तान इस कार्रवाई का किस तरह जवाब देता है.
Feb 26, 2019
09:08 (IST)
हमला पूरी तरह से सफल: सूत्र
बताया जा रहा है  कि सुबह 3 बजे के करीब भारतीय वायुसेना के 12 मिराज विमानों ने पीओके के पार जाकर आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के कैंपों पर हमला बोला. बताया जा रहा है कि यह हमला पूरी तरह से सफल हुआ है.
Feb 26, 2019
09:06 (IST)
भारतीय वायुसेना के सूत्रों के मुताबिक, "26 फरवरी को 03:30 बजे (25 फरवरी की रात) भारतीय वायुसेना के मिराज 2000 लड़ाकू विमानों ने नियंत्रण रेखा के पार एक बड़े आतंकवादी कैम्प पर हमला बोला और उसे पूरी तरह तबाह कर दिया..."
Feb 26, 2019
09:05 (IST)
भारतीय वायुसेना के सूत्रों के मुताबिक, "भारतीय वायुसेना के 12 मिराज 2000 लड़ाकू विमानों ने उस ऑपरेशन में हिस्सा लिया, जिसके दौरान नियंत्रण रेखा के पार आतंकवादी कैम्पों पर 1,000 किलोग्राम के बम गिराए गए, और उन्हें पूरी तरह तबाह कर दिया गया..."
Feb 26, 2019
09:05 (IST)
पुलवामा आतंकी हमला:
14 फरवरी को सीआरपीएफ का काफिला जम्मू से श्रीनगर जा रहा था. इस काफिले में करीब 78 गाड़ियां थीं और 2500 जवान शामिल थे. उसी दौरान बाईं ओर से ओवरटेक कर विस्फोटक से लदी एक कार आई और उसने सीआरपीएफ की बस में टक्कर मार दी. आतंकवादी ने जिस कार से टक्कर मारी थी, उसमें करीब 60 किलो विस्फोटक थे. इसकी वजह से विस्फोट इतना घातक हुआ कि इसमें 40 जवान शहीद हो गए.
Feb 26, 2019
09:04 (IST)
पाकिस्तान की सेना ने मंगलवार को आरोप लगाया कि भारतीय वायुसेना ने मुजफराबाद सेक्टर में नियंत्रण रेखा (एलओसी) का उल्लंघन किया है. 

पाकिस्तान के मेजर जनरल आसिफ गफूर ने ट्वीट किया है, 'भारतीय वायुसेना के विमान मुजफराबाद सेक्टर से घुसे. पाकिस्तानी वायुसेना की ओर से समय पर और प्रभावी जवाब मिलने के बाद वह जल्दीबाजी में अपने बम गिरा कर बालाकोट के करीब से बाहर निकल गए. जानमाल को कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ है.'
 
Feb 26, 2019
08:57 (IST)
बताया जा रहा है कि भारतीय वायुसेना का यह हमला पूरी तरह से सफल रहा है. सूत्र बता रहे हैं कि पहली बार एआईएफ ने एलओसी पार किया. 
Feb 26, 2019
08:51 (IST)
पीओके के आंतकी कैंप पर भारत ने हमला बोला है. भारतीय वायुसेना ने सोमवार की देर रात जैश-ए- मोहम्मद के कैंप पर बम गिराए और उसके कई कैंपों को ध्वस्त किया.
No more content
टिप्पणिया

ट्रेंडिंग

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... भारतीय वायुसेना ने किया आतंकी कैंप पर हमला तो राहुल गांधी बोले- IAF के पायलटों को मेरा सलाम

Advertisement

 
 
 