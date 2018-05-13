NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
अपनी रक्षा क्षमताओं को बढ़ाने के लिये सेना ने जमीन पर टैंकों और बख्तरबंद गाड़ियों के समन्वय के साथ हेलीकॉप्टरों का इस्तेमाल दुश्मन के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिये किया.

,
भारतीय सेना ने ‘एयर कैवलरी’ अवधारणा का परीक्षण किया

हाल में दक्षिण पश्चिम कमान ने ‘एयर कैवलरी’ की परियोजना का परीक्षण किया

जयपुर: भारतीय सेना ने राजस्थान की रेतीली धरती पर एयर कैवलरी की अवधारणा का परीक्षण करते हुये युद्धाभ्यास किया. अमेरिकी सेना ने वियतनाम युद्ध के दौरान दुश्मन की जमीनी सेना के ठिकाने की पहचान करने और उसपर हमला करने के लिये इसी अवधारणा का इस्तेमाल किया था. अपनी रक्षा क्षमताओं को बढ़ाने के लिये सेना ने जमीन पर टैंकों और बख्तरबंद गाड़ियों के समन्वय के साथ हेलीकॉप्टरों का इस्तेमाल दुश्मन के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिये किया. भारतीय सेना ने भविष्य की जरूरतों को ध्यान में रखकर यह अभ्यास किया जिसमें लड़ाकू हेलिकॉप्टरों को हासिल कर अपनी हवाई युद्ध क्षमता को मजबूत करना है. भारतीय सेना के लिये यह एक नई अवधारणा है और इसका मकसद जमीन पर टैंकों के साथ हवाई समन्वय में दुश्मन के खिलाफ दोहरी आक्रामकता से प्रहार करना है.
 

रक्षा प्रवक्ता लेफ्टि. कर्नल मनीष ओझा ने बताया, ‘‘हाल में महाजन फायरिंग रेंज में हुये युद्धाभ्यास ‘विजय प्रहार’ के दौरान दक्षिण पश्चिम कमान ने ‘एयर कैवलरी’ की परियोजना का परीक्षण किया.’’ इस अवधारणा को विस्तृत बातचीत के बाद लागू किया गया था.
 

टिप्पणियां
सामान्य युद्ध परिस्थितियों में सेना द्वारा युद्धक हेलिकॉप्टरों को जरूरत के आधार पर बुलाया जाता है जब जमीन पर बल किसी वजह से दुश्मन पर काबू नहीं कर पाता है. ‘एयर कैवलरी’ अवधारणा के तहत लड़ाकू हेलिकॉप्टर टैंकों और बख्तरबंद गाड़ियों के साथ पूरी तरह समन्वय में साथ काम करते हैं.

(इस खबर को एनडीटीवी टीम ने संपादित नहीं किया है. यह सिंडीकेट फीड से सीधे प्रकाशित की गई है।)


