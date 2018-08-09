BJP अध्यक्ष अमित शाह का राहुल गांधी पर पलटवार, 'दलित गौरव का अपमान करना कांग्रेस की परंपरा'

Rahul Ji, when you are free from winking and disrupting Parliament, give some time to facts as well.
Why are you protesting that? https://t.co/Ik2Jq1Krny — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 9, 2018
Would have been good if Congress President would have spoken about his Party’s treatment towards Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Babu Jagjivan Ram and Sitaram Kesari.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 9, 2018
Congress way of treating Dalits is patronising and condescending. For years Congress insulted Dalit aspirations.
उन्होंने लिखा कि सरकार ने संशोधित बिल के जरिए एससी/एसटी कानून को मजबूत किया है, फिर आप प्रदर्शन क्यों कर रहे हैं. राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि आज जहां भी भाजपा की सरकार है, वहां पर दलितों पर हमला हो रहा है. गांधी ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री की मानसिकता दलित विरोधी है. शाह ने कहा कि अच्छा होता कि कांग्रेस ने जिस तरह बाबा साहेब आंबेडकर, बाबू जगजीवन राम और सीताराम केसरी के साथ व्यवहार किया है राहुल गांधी उस पर बोलते. कांग्रेस ने लगातार दलितों के साथ अत्याचार किया है.
Is it a co-incidence that the year Mrs. Sonia Gandhi joined the Congress, the Third Front-Congress Government opposed reservations in promotions and the year Rahul Gandhi becomes Congress President they oppose a tough SC/ SCT Act and OBC Commission! Anti-backward mindset visible.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 9, 2018
Mr. Rahul Gandhi, expecting research and honesty is difficult from you but do read Mr. Rajiv Gandhi’s speech during Mandal, when he opposed it tooth & nail. The sense of entitlement and hatred for backward communities comes out so clearly. And today you talk about Dalit welfare!— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 9, 2018
PM @narendramodi’s legacy- strongest amendments to SC/ ST Act, OBC Commission, Panchteerth and more. https://t.co/2LCmNeMOoPटिप्पणियांCongress legacy- insult Dalit leaders, Dalit pride, oppose Mandal and block OBC Commission. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 9, 2018
