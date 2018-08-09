BJP अध्यक्ष अमित शाह का राहुल गांधी पर पलटवार, 'दलित गौरव का अपमान करना कांग्रेस की परंपरा'

Rahul Ji, when you are free from winking and disrupting Parliament, give some time to facts as well.



NDA Government, through a Cabinet decision and in Parliament ensured the strongest amendment to the Act.

Advertisement

Why are you protesting that? https://t.co/Ik2Jq1Krny — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 9, 2018

Would have been good if Congress President would have spoken about his Party’s treatment towards Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Babu Jagjivan Ram and Sitaram Kesari.



Congress way of treating Dalits is patronising and condescending. For years Congress insulted Dalit aspirations. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 9, 2018

Is it a co-incidence that the year Mrs. Sonia Gandhi joined the Congress, the Third Front-Congress Government opposed reservations in promotions and the year Rahul Gandhi becomes Congress President they oppose a tough SC/ SCT Act and OBC Commission! Anti-backward mindset visible. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 9, 2018

Mr. Rahul Gandhi, expecting research and honesty is difficult from you but do read Mr. Rajiv Gandhi’s speech during Mandal, when he opposed it tooth & nail. The sense of entitlement and hatred for backward communities comes out so clearly. And today you talk about Dalit welfare! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 9, 2018

PM @narendramodi’s legacy- strongest amendments to SC/ ST Act, OBC Commission, Panchteerth and more. https://t.co/2LCmNeMOoP



Congress legacy- insult Dalit leaders, Dalit pride, oppose Mandal and block OBC Commission. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 9, 2018

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर 'दलित विरोधी' मानसिकता के होने का आरोप लगाने के लिए राहुल गांधी पर पलटवार करते हुए भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने कहा कि कांग्रेस प्रमुख को जब आंख मारने से फुरसत मिल जाए तब वो जरा तथ्यों पर गौर कर लें. उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि दलितों का अपमान करने की विपक्षी दल की परंपरा रही है. सिलसिलेवार ट्वीट में अमित शाह ने कहा कि संशोधित बिल के जरिए एससी/एसटी कानून को मजबूत करना और ओबीसी आयोग की स्थापना प्रधानमंत्री की विरासत में है, जबकि दलित नेताओं का अपमान करना, मंडल आयोग की रिपोर्ट का विरोध करना और ओबीसी संस्था को मजबूत बनाने में बाधा डालना कांग्रेस की परंपरा रही है. कांग्रेस और राहुल गांधी पर शाह ने यह हमला ऐसे वक्त किया है जब कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने जंतर-मंतर पर आयोजित प्रदर्शन में दलितों के प्रति सरकार की नीति को लेकर मोदी की आलोचना की.एक के बाद एक ट्वीट में शाह ने राहुल गांधी पर हमला करते हुए कहा कि जब आपको आंख मारने और संसद बाधित करने से फुरसत मिल जाए तो तथ्यों पर गौर कर लें. उन्होंने जोर दिया कि राजग सरकार ने अनुसूचित जाति और जनजाति (अत्याचार रोकथाम) कानून को संशोधित कर इसे मजबूत किया है. शाह सरकार के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा के दौरान मोदी से गले लगने के बाद लोकसभा में गांधी के आंख मारने का हवाला दे रहे थे.उन्होंने लिखा कि सरकार ने संशोधित बिल के जरिए एससी/एसटी कानून को मजबूत किया है, फिर आप प्रदर्शन क्यों कर रहे हैं. राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि आज जहां भी भाजपा की सरकार है, वहां पर दलितों पर हमला हो रहा है. गांधी ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री की मानसिकता दलित विरोधी है. शाह ने कहा कि अच्छा होता कि कांग्रेस ने जिस तरह बाबा साहेब आंबेडकर, बाबू जगजीवन राम और सीताराम केसरी के साथ व्यवहार किया है राहुल गांधी उस पर बोलते. कांग्रेस ने लगातार दलितों के साथ अत्याचार किया है.भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने कहा कि कांग्रेस दलितों से रहम और कृपापात्र की तरह व्यवहार करती है. वर्षों तक कांग्रेस ने दलित आकांक्षाओं का अपमान किया. उन्होंने पूछा कि क्या यह इत्तेफाक है कि जिस साल सोनिया गांधी कांग्रेस से जुड़ीं उसी साल थर्ड फ्रंट-कांग्रेस की सरकार ने पदोन्नति में आरक्षण का विरोध किया और जिस साल राहुल गांधी पार्टी अध्यक्ष बने तब उन्होंने एससी/एसटी कानून और ओबीसी आयोग का विरोध किया. यह पिछड़ा विरोधी सोच को दिखाता है.अमित शाह ने राहुल गांधी पर हमला करते हुए कहा कि आपसे रिसर्च और ईमानदारी की उम्मीद करना मुश्किल है लेकिन फिर भी आप राजीव गांधी का मंडल के समय का बयान पढ़ें, जब उन्होंने इसका (सिफारिशों का) विरोध किया था. अमित शाह ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार ने पंचतीर्थ (आंबेडकर के जीवन से जुड़े पांच स्थलों का संदर्भ) को विकसित किया, जबकि कांग्रेस ने दलित नेताओं और गौरव का अपमान किया.