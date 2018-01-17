जगन्नाथ मंदिर की जगह इस्कॉन टेंपल की तस्वीर लगाने पर IRCTC से मांगी माफी

IRCTC ईस्ट जोन ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से पोस्ट किया, 'ओडिशा के समाचारपत्रों में कुछ खबरें छपी हैं, जहां आईआरसीटीसी के भारत दर्शन के पोस्टरों में पुरी जगन्नाथ मंदिर की जगह इस्कॉन मंदिर की तस्वीर नजर आ रही है. ये पोस्टर मुंबई में लगाए गए हैं, जहां ऐसा अनजाने में हो गया है. सभी पोस्टरों को हटा लिया गया है. हम माफी मांगते हैं.'
The news article appeared in the newspapers of Odisha where IRCTC posters of Bharat Darshan has shown Isckon temple instead of Puri Jagannath temple. The posters displayed at Mumbai where this has happened inadvertently. All the posters have now been removed. Our sincere apology.— IRCTC East Zone (@irctceastzone) January 17, 2018
