देश

जगन्नाथ मंदिर की जगह इस्कॉन टेंपल की तस्वीर लगाने पर IRCTC से मांगी माफी

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो.

खास बातें

  1. जगन्नाथ मंदिर की जगह इस्कॉन टेंपल की तस्वीर लगाई थी
  2. IRCTC ने अपनी गलती के लिए मांगी माफी
  3. मुंबई के सीएसएमटी पर लगाया गया था पोस्टर
भुवनेश्वर: इंडियन रेलवे कैटरिंग एंड टूरिज्म कॉरपोरेशन (IRCTC) ने मुंबई के छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनल (सीएसएमटी) पर पुरी के जगन्नाथ मंदिर की गलत तस्वीर लगाने को लेकर माफी मांगी है. वहां गलती से इस्कॉन मंदिर की तस्वीर लगा दी गई थी.

यह भी पढ़ें : अब तेजी से बुक होगी आपकी रेल टिकट, IRCTC में आने वाले हैं ये नए फीचर्स
  IRCTC ईस्ट जोन ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से पोस्ट किया, 'ओडिशा के समाचारपत्रों में कुछ खबरें छपी हैं, जहां आईआरसीटीसी के भारत दर्शन के पोस्टरों में पुरी जगन्नाथ मंदिर की जगह इस्कॉन मंदिर की तस्वीर नजर आ रही है. ये पोस्टर मुंबई में लगाए गए हैं, जहां ऐसा अनजाने में हो गया है. सभी पोस्टरों को हटा लिया गया है. हम माफी मांगते हैं.' 

VIDEO : तेजी से टिकट बुक करने का नया तरीका


पुरी जगन्नाथ मंदिर में काम करने वाले शंभुनाथ खुंटिया हाल में मुंबई गए थे, उन्होंने इस दौरान गलती पर गौर किया था. इसके बाद मंदिर के पुजारियों ने यह मुद्दा उठाया था. 

(इनपुट : एजेंसी)


