Jammu Kashmir Live Update: जम्मू कश्मीर में कर्फ्यू, कई नेता नजरबंद, इंटरनेट सेवा भी बधित

अमरनाथ यात्रा पर गए श्रद्धालुओं को वापस भेजने और जम्मू-कश्मीर में अतिरिक्त सुरक्षा बलों की तैनाती से पैदा हुई उहापोह की स्थिति के बीच एक बड़ी जानकारी सामने आ रही है. सूत्रों के मुताबिक जम्मू कश्मीर में कर्फ्यू लगाया गया है. इसके अलावा रविवार शाम से घाटी के कई इलाकों में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद होने की जानकारी मिल रही है. वहीं सूत्रों के मुताबिक राज्य की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती और उमर अब्दुल्ला को नजरबंद किया गया है. इसके अलावा सज्जाद लोन को भी नजबंद करने की जानकारी की मिल रही है. इससे पहले रविवार शाम राज्य में अटकलों के दौर के बीच नेशनल कांफ्रेंस के नेता फारूक अब्दुल्ला के घर पर सर्वदलीय बैठक हुई. मीटिंग के बाद फारूक अब्दुल्ला ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ऐसा कोई कदम न उठाए, जिससे घाटी के हालात और खराब हों.
You are not alone @OmarAbdullah. Every Indian democrat will stand with the decent mainstream leaders in Kashmir as you face up to whatever the government has in store for our country. Parliament is still in session & our voices will not be stilled. @INCIndiahttps://t.co/QqGa4EgrP3- Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 4, 2019
Indu Kanwal Chib, Deputy Commissioner Reasi (Jammu & Kashmir): Section 144 imposed in Reasi district, classwork of all schools, colleges, & academic institutions, both private & government, shall remain suspended from 5th August till further orders, as a precautionary measure.- ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019
Jammu & Kashmir Government: Restrictions imposed under section 144 CrPC in district Srinagar with effect from midnight 5th August (Monday) which shall remain in force till further orders. There shall be no movement of public & all educational institutions shall also remain closed pic.twitter.com/B1tX8KHoWz- ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019
Jammu & Kashmir: Mobile internet services partially suspended in Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/6IyyCVBhHX- ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019
How ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K. The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India- Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019
I believe I'm being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I'll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us 🙏🏼- Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019
