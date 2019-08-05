NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArt
Jammu Kashmir Live Update: जम्मू कश्मीर में कर्फ्यू, कई नेता नजरबंद, इंटरनेट सेवा भी बधित

Read in English

अमरनाथ यात्रा पर गए श्रद्धालुओं को वापस भेजने और जम्मू-कश्मीर में अतिरिक्त सुरक्षा बलों की तैनाती से पैदा हुई उहापोह की स्थिति के बीच एक बड़ी जानकारी सामने आ रही है.

कई नेता हुए नजरबंद- सूत्र

अमरनाथ यात्रा पर गए श्रद्धालुओं को वापस भेजने और जम्मू-कश्मीर में अतिरिक्त सुरक्षा बलों की तैनाती से पैदा हुई उहापोह की स्थिति के बीच एक बड़ी जानकारी सामने आ रही है. सूत्रों के मुताबिक जम्मू कश्मीर में कर्फ्यू लगाया गया है. इसके अलावा रविवार शाम से घाटी के कई इलाकों में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद होने की जानकारी मिल रही है. वहीं सूत्रों के मुताबिक राज्य की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री  महबूबा मुफ्ती और उमर अब्दुल्ला को नजरबंद किया गया है. इसके अलावा सज्जाद लोन को भी नजबंद करने की जानकारी की मिल रही है. इससे पहले रविवार शाम राज्य में अटकलों के दौर के बीच नेशनल कांफ्रेंस के नेता फारूक अब्दुल्ला के घर पर सर्वदलीय बैठक हुई. मीटिंग के बाद फारूक अब्दुल्ला ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ऐसा कोई कदम न उठाए, जिससे घाटी के हालात और खराब हों. 


Aug 05, 2019
01:04 (IST)
राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने बुलाई आपात बैठक- सूत्र 
Aug 05, 2019
01:01 (IST)
कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर ने उमर अब्‍दुल्ला के ट्वीट को रीट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'आप अकेले नहीं हैं उमर अब्‍दुल्‍ला. हर लोकतांत्रिक भारतीय कश्‍मीर के मुख्‍यधारा के नेताओं के साथ खड़ा है क्‍योंकि आप उसका सामना करेंगे जो भी देश के लिए सरकार के मन में है. संसद का सत्र अब भी चल रहा है और हमारी आवाज भी शांत नहीं होगी.
Aug 05, 2019
00:58 (IST)
रियासी जिले में धारा 144 लागू, जिले में सभी प्राइवेट व सरकारी स्कूल, कॉलेज, शैक्षणिक संस्थान, 5 अगस्त से अगले आदेश तक बंद रहेंगे- डिप्टी कमीश्नर रियासी (जम्मू कश्मीर)

Aug 05, 2019
00:53 (IST)
श्रीनगर में धारा-144 लगा दी गई है, जो अगले आदेश तक लागू रहेगी. इस आदेश के मुताबिक भीड़ इकट्ठा नहीं हो पाएगी और शैक्षणिक संस्थान भी बंद रहेंगे. रैली या सार्वजनिक सभा आयोजित करने पर बैन लगा दिया गया है.  


Aug 05, 2019
00:33 (IST)
कश्मीर में मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवाएं आंशिक रूप से निलंबित
Aug 05, 2019
00:25 (IST)
महबूबा मुफ्ती ने किया ट्वीट: 'कैसी विडंबना है कि हमारे जैसे चुने हुए प्रतिनिधि जो शांति के लिए लड़े थे, घर में नजरबंद हैं. दुनिया देख रही है कि जम्‍मू-कश्‍मीर में लोगों और उनकी आवाज को दबाया जा रहा है. वह कश्मीर जिसने एक धर्मनिरपेक्ष लोकतांत्रिक भारत को चुना था, अकल्पनीय उत्पीड़न का सामना कर रहा है. जागो भारत जागो.
Aug 05, 2019
00:20 (IST)
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने ट्वीट कर बताया, 'मुझे लगता है कि आज आधी रात से मुझे नजरबंद किया गया है और मुख्‍यधारा के अन्‍य नेताओं के लिए भी ये प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है.'
