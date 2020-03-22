Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
देश |

Janta Curfew Live Updates: कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ देश में शुरू हुआ 'जनता कर्फ्यू', देखिए प्रमुख शहरों की तस्वीरें-वीडियो

देश में कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) के मामले तेजी से बढ़ते जा रहे हैं. अभी तक 315 केस सामने आ चुके हैं. चार लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है. बीते गुरुवार पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) ने इस मुद्दे पर देश की जनता को संबोधित किया था.

सुबह 7 बजे से लेकर रात 9 बजे तक 'जनता कर्फ्यू' लागू रहेगा.

देश में कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) के मामले तेजी से बढ़ते जा रहे हैं. अभी तक 315 केस सामने आ चुके हैं. चार लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है. बीते गुरुवार पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) ने इस मुद्दे पर देश की जनता को संबोधित किया था. उन्होंने लोगों से सावधानी बरतने की अपील की थी. साथ ही पीएम मोदी ने 22 मार्च यानी आज जनता से 'जनता कर्फ्यू' (Janta Curfew) लगाने का आह्वान किया था. इसका मतलब था कि आज के दिन लोग घरों से बाहर न निकलें और इस वायरस को हराने में सरकार का सहयोग करें. आज सुबह 7 बजे से कर्फ्यू शुरू हो गया है. रात 9 बजे तक यह लागू रहेगा. इस बीच 'जनता कर्फ्यू' को लेकर अलग-अलग राज्यों से तस्वीरें आनी शुरू हो गई हैं. सड़कें खाली हैं. सभी दुकानें बंद हैं. देश के व्यापार संगठन ने भी इस बंद का समर्थन किया है.


Mar 22, 2020
09:24 (IST)
Mar 22, 2020
09:21 (IST)
'जनता कर्फ्यू' के एहतियातन भारतीय रेलवे ने आज रात 10 बजे तक देश में सभी ट्रेनों के संचालन पर रोक लगाई है. नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन की तस्वीरें.
Mar 22, 2020
09:20 (IST)
'जनता कर्फ्यू' के एहतियातन भारतीय रेलवे ने भी आज देश में सभी ट्रेनों के संचालन पर रोक लगाई है. झारखंड के रांची रेलवे स्टेशन की तस्वीरें.
Mar 22, 2020
09:18 (IST)
उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ में भी 'जनता कर्फ्यू' को जनता का समर्थन मिल रहा है. यहां भी सड़कों पर सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है.
Mar 22, 2020
09:14 (IST)
कर्नाटक की राजधानी बेंगलुरु में जनता द्वारा लगाए गए कर्फ्यू का असर दिख रहा है. पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने देश की जनता से 'जनता कर्फ्यू' लगाने का आह्वान किया है.
Mar 22, 2020
09:11 (IST)
केरल में 'जनता कर्फ्यू' का असर दिख रहा है. यहां भी कोरोना वायरस के कई मामले सामने आए हैं.
Mar 22, 2020
09:08 (IST)
वाराणसी में भी 'जनता कर्फ्यू' के चलते सड़कें खाली नजर आ रही हैं. दुकानें बंद हैं. कई इलाकों में पुलिस तैनात है.
Mar 22, 2020
09:07 (IST)
उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रयागराज में भी 'जनता कर्फ्यू' का असर दिख रहा है.
Mar 22, 2020
09:04 (IST)
तेलंगाना की राजधानी हैदराबाद में भी 'जनता कर्फ्यू' का असर दिख रहा है. यहां भी सड़कों पर सन्नाटा पसरा नजर आ रहा है. तेलंगाना में कोरोना वायरस के 21 मामले सामने आए हैं.
Mar 22, 2020
09:01 (IST)
कोरोना वायरस को हराने के लिए पीएम मोदी ने 'जनता कर्फ्यू' का आह्वान किया है. एहतियातन दिल्ली में आज पूरे दिनभर के लिए मेट्रो सेवाएं बंद कर दी गई हैं.
Mar 22, 2020
08:52 (IST)
तमिलनाडु की राजधानी चेन्नई में भी 'जनता कर्फ्यू' का समर्थन किया जा रहा है. पुलिस ने कई इलाकों में बैरिकेडिंग की हुई है. कोरोना वायरस की वजह से मरीन बीच पर लोगों के आने-जाने पर बैन लगा दिया गया है.
Mar 22, 2020
08:44 (IST)
राजधानी दिल्ली में भी 'जनता कर्फ्यू' का मिलाजुला असर देखने को मिल रहा है. यहां जो लोग घरों से बाहर निकल रहे हैं, दिल्ली पुलिस उन्हें गुलाब का फूल देकर 'जनता कर्फ्यू' में सहयोग देने के लिए प्रेरित कर रही है. पुलिस कह रही है कि लोग घरों में रहकर कोरोना वायरस से बचें.
Mar 22, 2020
08:38 (IST)
पश्चिम बंगाल में भी 'जनता कर्फ्यू' का असर देखने को मिल रहा है. यहां सड़कों पर सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है. लोग कोरोना वायरस को हराने में सहयोग कर रहे हैं.
Mar 22, 2020
08:34 (IST)
महाराष्ट्र में भी 'जनता कर्फ्यू' का असर दिख रहा है. यहां सड़कें खाली नजर आ रही हैं. कई इलाकों में पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गई है. बता दें कि कोरोना वायरस के सबसे ज्यादा मामले महाराष्ट्र में ही सामने आए हैं. अभी तक कुल 315 लोगों में से यहां 63 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है.
Mar 22, 2020
08:29 (IST)
असम के गुवाहाटी में भी 'जनता कर्फ्यू' का असर देखने को मिल रहा है. पहले खबर थी कि यहां एक साढ़े चार साल की लड़की कोरोना से संक्रमित है लेकिन जांच में उसकी रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई.
Mar 22, 2020
08:20 (IST)
पंजाब के लुधियाना में जनता कर्फ्यू के दौरान सड़कें खाली दिखीं. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 19 मार्च को दिए अपने राष्ट्र के नाम संबोधन में देशवासियों से 'जनता कर्फ्यू' में अपना सहयोग देने की अपील की थी.
