Janta Curfew Live Updates: कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ देश में शुरू हुआ 'जनता कर्फ्यू', देखिए प्रमुख शहरों की तस्वीरें-वीडियो

देश में कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) के मामले तेजी से बढ़ते जा रहे हैं. अभी तक 315 केस सामने आ चुके हैं. चार लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है. बीते गुरुवार पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) ने इस मुद्दे पर देश की जनता को संबोधित किया था. उन्होंने लोगों से सावधानी बरतने की अपील की थी. साथ ही पीएम मोदी ने 22 मार्च यानी आज जनता से 'जनता कर्फ्यू' (Janta Curfew) लगाने का आह्वान किया था. इसका मतलब था कि आज के दिन लोग घरों से बाहर न निकलें और इस वायरस को हराने में सरकार का सहयोग करें. आज सुबह 7 बजे से कर्फ्यू शुरू हो गया है. रात 9 बजे तक यह लागू रहेगा. इस बीच 'जनता कर्फ्यू' को लेकर अलग-अलग राज्यों से तस्वीरें आनी शुरू हो गई हैं. सड़कें खाली हैं. सभी दुकानें बंद हैं. देश के व्यापार संगठन ने भी इस बंद का समर्थन किया है.
महाराष्ट्र : आमतौर पर भीड़-भाड़ वाले दादर रेलवे स्टेशन पर आज दूसरे दिनों के मुकाबले काफी कम भीड़ नजर आई. यहां तैनात हेड कांस्टेबल विजय प्रताप ने बताया कि हम यहां आने वाले लोगों की आईडी देखेंगे अगर वो मेडिकल वाले हैं, डॉक्टर हैं तो हम उनको जाने देंगे नहीं तो बाहर भेज देंगे. pic.twitter.com/o4pAWDViGB- ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 22, 2020
Delhi: Indian Railways has cancelled all passenger trains till 10pm today during #JantaCurfew in the view of Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/s1i3lBBbSw- ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
Jharkhand: Deserted Ranchi Railway Station, as all passenger & intercity trains have been cancelled till 10 pm today, in view of #JantaCurfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. #COVID19pic.twitter.com/bwICJNdZ2h- ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
The self-imposed #JantaCurfew to be observed till 9 pm today, amid rising cases of Coronavirus in the country; Visuals from Meerut. pic.twitter.com/CYVyTTyJmN- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 22, 2020
Karnataka: No passengers at Majestic bus station in Bengaluru as people observe self-imposed #JantaCurfew to fight #Coronaviruspic.twitter.com/MAMzRWqIf3- ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
Kerala: Streets near Trivandrum Central wear deserted look #JantaCurfewpic.twitter.com/vdL756arIp- ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
Countrywide #JantaCurfew underway amid rising Coronavirus cases; visuals from Varanasi. As per ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), 315 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in India. pic.twitter.com/SwG9OYIyFn- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 22, 2020
#JantaCurfew underway in Prayagraj, as number of positive #COVID19 cases in the country rises to 315 pic.twitter.com/i1gePkesUw- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 22, 2020
#JantaCurfew: The self-imposed curfew to be observed till 9pm today, amid rising cases of Coronavirus in the country; Visuals from Hyderabad's Himayatnagar pic.twitter.com/8QPlwBcDmj- ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
Delhi Metro rail services closed today in view of #JantaCurfew. #Delhipic.twitter.com/VxeL3Ob2vQ- ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
Tamil Nadu: #JantaCurfew underway in Chennai as Coronavirus cases in the country stands at 315 pic.twitter.com/X8JrYUtESP- ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
जनता कर्फ़्यू के दिन दिल्ली में जो लोग घर से बाहर निकल गए उन्हें गुलाब का फूल देकर जनता कर्फ़्यू के लिए प्रेरित करती दिल्ली पुलिस,कोरोनो से बचें,घर में रहें@CPDelhi@HMOIndia@ndtv@ndtvindia#WarAgainstVirus#ISupportJantaCurfewpic.twitter.com/4V9BkPTwC3
#JantaCurfew being observed today as positive Coronavirus cases in the country stand at 315; Visuals from West Bengal's Kolkata pic.twitter.com/YQP9ojGq8H- ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
Maharashtra: Deserted roads in Nagpur following commencement of #JantaCurfew from 7 am today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed for the self-imposed curfew in his address to the nation on 19th March. #COVID19pic.twitter.com/0gDMsyAXar- ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
#JantaCurfew commences amid rising Coronavirus cases in the country. According to ICMR, positive cases of Coronavirus in India stand at 315; Visuals from Assam's Guwahati pic.twitter.com/Hmo0bDFVqR- ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, Let us all be a part of #JantaCurfew, which will add "tremendous strength to the fight against #COVID19 menace." The self-imposed curfew to be observed till 9pm today; Visuals from Punjab's Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/erong5of2k- ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
