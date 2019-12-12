Jharkhand Election 3rd Phase LIVE updates: झारखंड में तीसरे चरण का मतदान शुरू, 17 सीटों के लिए डाले जाएंगे वोट

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव के तीसरे चरण में गुरुवार को 17 सीटों पर मतदान होने जा रहा है. इन सीटों पर कुल 7016 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं, जिनमें कुल 56,18,267 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल कर सकेंगे. इन मतदाताओं में 29,37976 पुरुष और 26,80205 महिलाएं शामिल हैं. चुनाव आयोग ने इन सीटों पर शांतिपूर्ण, निष्पक्ष और पारदर्शी तरीके से चुनाव कराने के लिए सारी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली हैं और लगभग चालीस हजार चुनाव कर्मियों को तैनात किया गया है. मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी विनय कुमार चौबे ने संवाददाता सम्मेलन में बताया कि 40 हजार के लगभग मतदानकर्मी चुनाव ड्यूटी पर तैनात किये गये हैं, जिनमें से 96 दूरस्थ और नक्सल प्रभावित इलाकों के मतदान केन्द्रों पर मतदान कर्मियों को हेलीकाप्टर से पहुंचाया गया है. सुरक्षा कारणों से दस मतदान केन्द्रों का स्थान बदला गया है. मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने बताया कि तीसरे चरण में 309 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में हैं. इनमें 277 पुरुष और 32 महिला उम्मीदवार हैं.
Voting begins for 17 constituencies in the third phase of the #JharkhandAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/yUk68N0s5z- ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019
Preparations underway at a polling booth in St. Anne's School in Ranchi for the third phase of #JharkhandAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/jEqOR7DLmt- ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019
Preparations underway at a polling booth in Hazaribagh for the third phase of #JharkhandAssemblyPolls. 17 assembly constituencies of the state will go to poll today. pic.twitter.com/y9irPAe9rl- ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019
