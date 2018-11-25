NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
कपिल सिब्बल का PM मोदी पर पलटवार- जनवरी से नवंबर के बीच मैं अयोध्या पर हुई सुनवाई में पेश नहीं हुआ

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के नेता और राज्यसभा सांसद कोर्ट में कहते हैं कि मामले की सुनवाई 2019 न की जाए क्योंकि चुनाव होने वाले हैं. इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि न्यायाधीशों को महाभियोग लगाने के नाम पर धमकी दी जाती है. 

,
कपिल सिब्बल का PM मोदी पर पलटवार- जनवरी से नवंबर के बीच मैं अयोध्या पर हुई सुनवाई में पेश नहीं हुआ

कांग्रे नेता कपिल सिब्बल (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. कपिल सिब्बल का पीएम मोदी पर पलटवार
  2. कहा- पीएम मोदी को जानकारी नहीं
  3. मैं जनवरी से लेकर नवंबर तक कोर्ट में पेश नहीं हुआ
नई दिल्ली: कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और वकील कपिल सिब्बल ने कहा है कि अयोध्या मामले में वह कांग्रेस की ओर से नहीं इस मामले के पक्षकार की ओर से पेश हुए थे. उन्होंने कहा पीएम को इस बात की जानकारी भी नहीं है. कपिल सिब्बल ने कहा कि वह जनवरी 2018 से लेकर नवंबर 2018 तक अयोध्या मामले में कोर्ट में पेश नहीं हुए हैं और जब अक्टूबर में यह मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आया तो प्रधान न्यायाधीश ने कहा कि यह केस उनकी प्राथमिकता में नहीं है. कपिल सिब्बल ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी इस मुद्दे को चुनाव को देखते हुए उठा रहे हैं. गौरतलब है कि पीएम मोदी ने राजस्थान के अलवर में आयोजित एक रैली में कोर्ट मामले को लटकाने के लिए कांग्रेस के राज्यसभा सांसद कपिल सिब्बल को ही दोषी ठहराया है.

 

Rafale Deal:अपने ही बुने जाल में फंस गई राफेल बनाने वाली कंपनी दसॉल्ट, CEO छुपा रहे सचः कपिल सिब्बल

अभी महागठबंधन पर चर्चा नहीं : सिब्बल​

अयोध्या में राम मंदिर का मुद्दा इस समय गर्माया हुआ है. एक और जहां शिवसेना मोदी सरकार पर इस मुद्दे क लेकर दबाव बना रही है तो वीएचपी मुद्दे को अपने हाथ में बनाए रखने के लिए धर्मसभा का आयोजन कर रही है. 
 
अभी महागठबंधन पर चर्चा नहीं : सिब्बल​

अयोध्या में राम मंदिर का मुद्दा इस समय गर्माया हुआ है. एक और जहां शिवसेना मोदी सरकार पर इस मुद्दे क लेकर दबाव बना रही है तो वीएचपी मुद्दे को अपने हाथ में बनाए रखने के लिए धर्मसभा का आयोजन कर रही है. 
 


(यह भी पढ़ें)... अयोध्या मामले में पीएम का कांग्रेस पर हमला, कहा- उनके नेता चाहते हैं चुनाव तक न हो सुनवाई
