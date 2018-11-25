कपिल सिब्बल का PM मोदी पर पलटवार- जनवरी से नवंबर के बीच मैं अयोध्या पर हुई सुनवाई में पेश नहीं हुआ

I've not appeared in SC b/w Jan-Nov'18. When matter came up in October, CJI said this is not priority. So, does PM have courage to make statement against judiciary. This only shows PM wants to rake this up for purposes of election, for making political capital out of it: K Sibal pic.twitter.com/CPuogELJ7e— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2018
PM alleges Congress was responsible for the matter not being heard in SC, I being representing one of the parties, the Congress party. Which also he doesn't know because Congress isn't a party in it, nor is BJP. I was representing a stakeholder: Congress' Kapil Sibal. #RamTemplepic.twitter.com/fZ2wEOrzIa— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2018
