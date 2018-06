PM मोदी के फ़िटनेस चैलेंज पर कुमारस्वामी बोले, मुझे राज्य के विकास के फ़िटनेस की ज़्यादा चिंता

Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2

Dear @narendramodi ji

I am honoured& thankU very much for d concern about my health

I believe physical fitness is imptnt for all&support d cause. Yoga-treadmill r part of my daily workout regime.

Yet, I am more concerned about devlpment fitness of my state&seek ur support for it.