Karnataka Political Crisis Live Updates : निर्दलीय विधायक एच. नागेश ने समर्थन वापस लिया, मंत्री पद से दिया इस्तीफा

कर्नाटक सरकार में मंत्री और निर्दलीय विधायक नागेश ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है इसके साथ ही माना जा सकता है कि कर्नाटक में अब कांग्रेस और जेडीएस गठबंधन वाली सरकार अब कुछ ही समय की मेहमान है. स्पीकर समेत कांग्रेस के 80 विधायक हैं. जेडीएस के 38 विधायक जिनमें BSP सदस्य भी हैं. यानी गठबंधन जादुई आंकड़े के एकदम करीब है. अगर 14 विधायक इस्तीफ़े पर कायम रहे तो सदस्य संख्या घटकर 210 रह जाएगी. तब बहुमत का आंकड़ा 106 विधायक होगा और बीजेपी के खुद 103 विधायक हैं. इसी बीच कांग्रेस अपने विधायकों को साधने में जुटी है. डिप्टी सीएम और कांग्रेस नेता जी परमेश्वर के घर कांग्रेस के मंत्रियों की बैठक में जी परमेश्वर ने कहा कि अगर ज़रूरत पड़ी तो असंतुष्ट विधायकों को मंत्रिमंडल में जगह देने के लिए सभी कांग्रेसी मंत्री इस्तीफ़ा दे देंगे. इस बैठक के बाद कर्नाटक के कांग्रेस सांसद डीके सुरेश ने कहा है कि कांग्रेस के सभी मंत्री इस्तीफ़ा देने जा रहे हैं. इससे पहले कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी कल देर शाम अमेरिका से बेंगलुरु लौट आए. बेंगलुरु पहुंचते ही कुमारस्वामी ने जेडीएस की आपात बैठक बुलाई. इधर कांग्रेस और जेडीएस के इस्तीफ़ा देनेवाले विधायक पिछले दो दिन से मुंबई के सोफ़ीटेल विधायक में डेरा डाले हुए हैं.. महाराष्ट्र बीजेपी के कई नेता उनसे मिलने पहुंच रहे हैं, जबकि कांग्रेस नेताओं का कहना है कि पुलिस उन्हें अंदर जाने से रोक रही है. इधर बेंगलुरु में बीजेपी ने भी अपने विधायकों के लिए होटल में 2 दिन तक कमरा बुक कराया है.
BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje outside BS Yeddyurappa's residence in Bengaluru: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy should resign immediately. He has lost the majority. Congress MLAs have already resigned. He should make way for another govt. #Karnatakapic.twitter.com/hu2BvFrtaN- ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019
Karnataka Independent MLA Nagesh resigns as a minister; submits his resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala. Nagesh mentions in letter, "I've already withdrawn my support to govt headed by HD Kumaraswamy. I would extend my support to the Govt of BJP if called for by your good self" pic.twitter.com/Ug9aX6VTpz- ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019
DK Suresh, Congress MP: BJP national leaders are behind this. BJP people don't want this govt or any opposition party to rule in the state or in the country. They are destroying the democracy. #Karnatakahttps://t.co/SX809rRNDL- ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019
Renukacharya, BJP MP: The party (Congress) which tore up resignation of some of the MLAs, is now questioning the prerogative of the Governor. They are in delusion, they are still not able to understand that they can't salvage the situation. #Karnatakapic.twitter.com/tpg4sX8ccr- ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019
Karnataka Independent MLA Nagesh in his letter to Governor resigning as Minister:- ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019
I've already withdrawn my support to govt headed by HD Kumaraswamy. I would further by this letter unequivocally state I would extend my support to the Govt of BJP if called for by your good self pic.twitter.com/8qikTP4ttd
R Ashok, BJP on 'Congress saying BJP using Governor office politically': When Congress was ruling at the Centre, they were using the Governor's office for their party. BJP has no culture of using Governor's office. #Karnatakapic.twitter.com/uqo4rBdcSP- ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019
