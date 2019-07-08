NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArt
देश

Karnataka Political Crisis Live Updates : निर्दलीय विधायक एच. नागेश ने समर्थन वापस लिया, मंत्री पद से दिया इस्तीफा

इसी बीच कांग्रेस अपने विधायकों को साधने में जुटी है. डिप्टी सीएम और कांग्रेस नेता जी परमेश्वर के घर कांग्रेस के मंत्रियों की बैठक में जी परमेश्वर ने कहा कि अगर ज़रूरत पड़ी तो असंतुष्ट विधायकों को मंत्रिमंडल में जगह देने के लिए सभी कांग्रेसी मंत्री इस्तीफ़ा दे देंगे.

कर्नाटक सरकार में मंत्री और निर्दलीय विधायक नागेश ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है इसके साथ ही माना जा सकता है कि कर्नाटक में अब कांग्रेस और जेडीएस गठबंधन वाली सरकार अब कुछ ही समय की मेहमान है. स्पीकर समेत कांग्रेस के 80 विधायक हैं. जेडीएस के 38 विधायक जिनमें BSP सदस्य भी हैं. यानी गठबंधन  जादुई आंकड़े के एकदम करीब है. अगर 14 विधायक इस्तीफ़े पर कायम रहे तो सदस्य संख्या घटकर 210 रह जाएगी.  तब बहुमत का आंकड़ा 106 विधायक होगा और बीजेपी के खुद 103 विधायक हैं. इसी बीच कांग्रेस अपने विधायकों को साधने में जुटी है. डिप्टी सीएम और कांग्रेस नेता जी परमेश्वर के घर कांग्रेस के मंत्रियों की बैठक में जी परमेश्वर ने कहा कि अगर ज़रूरत पड़ी तो असंतुष्ट विधायकों को मंत्रिमंडल में जगह देने के लिए सभी कांग्रेसी मंत्री इस्तीफ़ा दे देंगे. इस बैठक के बाद कर्नाटक के कांग्रेस सांसद डीके सुरेश ने कहा है कि कांग्रेस के सभी मंत्री इस्तीफ़ा देने जा रहे हैं. इससे पहले कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी कल देर शाम अमेरिका से बेंगलुरु लौट आए. बेंगलुरु पहुंचते ही कुमारस्वामी ने जेडीएस की आपात बैठक बुलाई. इधर कांग्रेस और जेडीएस के इस्तीफ़ा देनेवाले विधायक पिछले दो दिन से मुंबई के सोफ़ीटेल विधायक में डेरा डाले हुए हैं.. महाराष्ट्र बीजेपी के कई नेता उनसे मिलने पहुंच रहे हैं, जबकि कांग्रेस नेताओं का कहना है कि पुलिस उन्हें अंदर जाने से रोक रही है. इधर बेंगलुरु में बीजेपी ने भी अपने विधायकों के लिए होटल में 2 दिन तक कमरा बुक कराया है. 

Karnataka Political Crisis Live Updates 


Jul 08, 2019
12:06 (IST)
कर्नाटक कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता बीके हरिप्रसाद का कहना है, 'ये सब कुछ बीजेपी, नरेंद्र मोदी और अमित शाह का किया हुआ है. सरकार गिराने की कोशिश की जा रही है. उन्होंने तीसरी बार हमारे विधायकों को लगभग अपहरण करके मुंबई लेकर गए लेकिन सरकार गिरेगी नहीं. वह फिर से वापस आ जाएंगे. कुमारस्वामी के संपर्क में भी बीजेपी विधायक हैं. यह संकट कांग्रेस का अंदरूनी नहीं है.'
Jul 08, 2019
11:59 (IST)
भाजपा नेता शोभा करंदलजे- कर्नाटक सीएम एचडी कुमारस्वामी को तुरंत इस्तीफा देना चाहिए. अब उनके पास बहुमत नहीं रहा.
Jul 08, 2019
11:59 (IST)
कर्नाटक के निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार नागेश ने मंत्रीपद से इस्तीफा दे दिया और अपना इस्तीफा राज्यपाल वुजभाई वाला को सौंप दिया. उन्होंने पत्र में लिखा है कि वह एचडी कुमारस्वामी के नेतृत्व वाली सरकार से पहले ही समर्थन वापस ले चुके हैं.
Jul 08, 2019
11:59 (IST)
कांग्रेस सांसद डीके सुरेश: कांग्रेस के सभी मंत्री अपना पदों से इस्तीफा दे देंगे.
Jul 08, 2019
11:42 (IST)
कांग्रेस ने विधायकों को इस्तीफे फाड़ दिए, अब वो राज्यपाल के अधिकार पर सवाल उठा रही है : बीजेपी सांसद रेनुकाचार्य
Jul 08, 2019
11:40 (IST)
निर्दलीय विधायक एच. नागेश का इस्तीफा
Jul 08, 2019
11:39 (IST)
कांग्रेस जब सत्ता में तो वह राजभवन का इस्तेमाल करती थी, बीजेपी की ऐसी संस्कृति नहीं है : आर अशोक
