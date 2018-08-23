NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Kerala Floods Live Updates: मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन राहत शिविरों का जायजा लिया

बाढ़ की विभीषिका झेल रहे केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन ने चेनगन्नूर में चलाए जा रहे राहत शिविर का खुद पहुंचकर जायज़ा लिया.

Kerala Floods: केरल में बाढ़

तिरुवनंतपुरम: 100 सालों की सबसे बड़ी बाढ़ की मार झेल रहे केरल में बचाव का काम अभी भी जारी है. प्रभावित इलाक़ों में फंसे लोगों को निकालकर राहत शिविरों में ले जाया गया है. अब पूरा ज़ोर प्रभावित इलाक़ों में राहत पहुंचाने पर है. NDRF, सेना, नेवी की टीमें राहत सामग्री और दवाइयां पहुंचाने में जुटी हैं. कई सरकारी और ग़ैर सरकारी संगठन भी दिन-रात राहत के काम में लगे हैं. केरल में बाढ़ की तबाही से अब तक करीब 350 से अधिक लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है. केरल की तबाही में नुकसान भी काफी हुआ है. केरल अब अपनी आपदा से उबर रहा है. अलग-अलग समूह लोगों की मदद में जी-जान से जुटे हुए हैं. इनमें केरल पुलिस भी है। वो पूरी मुस्तैदी से इस दौरान लोगों की मदद में लगी रही.

केरल को बाढ़ से उबारने के लिए पीएम मोदी ने 500 करोड़ रुपये की मदद का ऐलान किया है, वहीं संयुक्त अरब अमीरात की ओर से भी 700 करोड़ रुपये के मदद का प्रस्ताव दिया गया है. हालांकि, अभी तक खबर है कि सरकार इस प्रस्ताव को इनकार करेगी. 
 

Kerala Floods LIVE UPDATES: 


-बाढ़ की विभीषिका झेल रहे केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन ने चेनगन्नूर में चलाए जा रहे राहत शिविर का खुद पहुंचकर जायज़ा लिया. -केरल में त्रिशूर के बाढ़ग्रस्त सब-अर्बन इलाकों में पीड़ितों के पुनर्वास के लिए बॉर्डर सिक्योरिटी फोर्स (BSF) लगातार काम कर रही है. - संयुक्त अरब अमीरात के 700 करोड़ के मदद प्रस्ताव को केंद्र सरकार ठुकरा सकती है. 

टिप्पणियां

बारिश थमने और बाढ़ का पानी उतरने से केरल को राहत तो ज़रूर मिली है. लेकिन बाढ़ ने अपने पीछे तबाही का जो मंज़र छोड़ा है, उससे उबरने में केरल को काफ़ी समय लगेगा.पानी उतरते ही घरों में कीचड़ और मलबे का ढेर दिख रहा है, जिसे हटाना बड़ी चुनौती बन गई है. बाढ़ की वजह से 15 अगस्त से बंद कोच्चि एयरपोर्ट को 26 अगस्त से शुरू करने की कोशिश चल रही है. ये दुनिया का इकलौता एयरपोर्ट है जो सोलर एनर्जी से चलता है. बाढ़ की वजह से सोलर पैनल्स को भी नुकसान पहुंचा है. फ़िलहाल नेवल एयरबेस से यात्री उड़ानें आ-जा रही हैं. 

यूएई ने भारी बारिश और बाढ़ से तबाह हुए केरल की मदद के लिए 700 करोड़ रुपये देने की पेशकश की है. इसके लिए केंद्र सरकार की मंज़ूरी ज़रूरी होगी. हालांकि इस बात के आसार कम हैं कि भारत यूएई की मदद ले. NDTV को एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि भारत फिलहाल विदेशों से किसी तरह की मदद नहीं ले रहा है और यही बात यूएई के लिए लागू होगी.
 
VIDEO: केरल में पानी घटने के बाद बीमारियों का खतरा


