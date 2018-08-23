Kerala Floods Live Updates: मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन ने राहत शिविरों का जायजा लिया

-बाढ़ की विभीषिका झेल रहे केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन ने चेनगन्नूर में चलाए जा रहे राहत शिविर का खुद पहुंचकर जायज़ा लिया.
#DoForKeralapic.twitter.com/WZiLKURNhR— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 23, 2018
-केरल में त्रिशूर के बाढ़ग्रस्त सब-अर्बन इलाकों में पीड़ितों के पुनर्वास के लिए बॉर्डर सिक्योरिटी फोर्स (BSF) लगातार काम कर रही है.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducts an in-person review of the functioning of relief camps in Chengannur #KeralaFloodspic.twitter.com/jNIp7AjySS— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2018
- संयुक्त अरब अमीरात के 700 करोड़ के मदद प्रस्ताव को केंद्र सरकार ठुकरा सकती है.
Kerala: Border Security Force has been carrying out operations for rehabilitation in the flood affected suburban regions of Thrissur. #KeralaFloodspic.twitter.com/8Kb3rd2Zs8— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018
