किसान आंदोलन: रिहाना के ट्वीट के बाद अक्षय कुमार और सरकार के मंत्रियों ने संभाला मोर्चा, हिट हुआ #IndiaTogether

दरअसल, भारत सरकार के विदेश मंत्रालय ने किसान आंदोलन को लेकर अपना बयान जारी किया है. जिसकी फोटो अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar Twitter) ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर शेयर की.एक्टर अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) ने लिखा, "किसान देश का बहुत ही अहम हिस्सा हैं. उनके मसलों का समाधान करने की हरेक कोशिश की जा रही है, और वह नजर भी आ रही है. आइए सौहार्द्रपूर्ण समाधान का समर्थन करें, न कि बांटने वाली बातों पर ध्यान दें. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda..."

Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let's support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences.#IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropagandahttps://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2021

Don't fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting #IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 3, 2021

We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropaganda@hiteshjain33https://t.co/7rNZ683ZAU — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 3, 2021

अक्षय और अजय देवगन के अलावा कई मंत्रियों ने भी #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda के हैशटैग के साथ सरकार का बयान रीट्वीट किया है, इसमें निर्मला सीतारमण, हरदीप सिंह पुरी, विजय कुमार सिंह, जी किशन रेड्डी आदि शामिल हैं.

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken.”#IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropagandahttps://t.co/rGJiPvlM4D — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) February 3, 2021

The reformist legislation relating to agricultural sector were passed by India's parliament after full debate & discussion. The govt has already held 11 rounds of talks with some farmers who expressed their reservations about the laws.#IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropagandapic.twitter.com/RRdjyQUfLz — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) February 3, 2021

Times are changing. Influencers on the digital media platforms have immense power when they talk to their followers. One must be mindful of that power and the responsibility that comes with it.#IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropaganda#GenerallySayingpic.twitter.com/WCyMDO2vQa — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) February 3, 2021

We will not be cowed down by an international gang of anarchy lovers.



We saw how they unleashed violence and desecrated our national flag on Republic Day.



Let's unite now and defeat these forces#IndiaAgainstPropaganda#IndiaTogetherhttps://t.co/UR83p2lYs0 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) February 3, 2021

वित्‍त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'ऐसे अहम मुद्दों पर कोई टिप्‍पणी करने से पहले हम आग्रह करना चाहेंगे कि तथ्‍यों के बारे में ठीक से पता लगाया जाए और मामले पर उचित समझ रखते हुए कुछ कहा जाए.' नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'कृषि क्षेत्र से संबंधित सुधारवादी कानून देश की संसद द्वारा पूरी बहस के बाद पास किए गए हैं. सरकार उन किसानों के साथ 11 दौर की चर्चा कर चुकी है जिन्‍होंने इन कानूनों को लेकर अपनी शंकाएं जाहिर की हैं.'