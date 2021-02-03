किसान आंदोलन: रिहाना के ट्वीट के बाद अक्षय कुमार और सरकार के मंत्रियों ने संभाला मोर्चा, हिट हुआ #IndiaTogether

Kisan Aandolan: कृषि कानूनों (Farm Laws) पर किसानों के 'अविराम आंदोलन' को लेकर दो खेमे बनते नजर आ रहे हैं. जहां कुछ विदेशी सेलेब्रिटी सहित कई लोग किसानों के पक्ष में खुलकर खड़े हैं वहीं ऐसे लोगों की भी कमी नहीं है तो आंदोलनकारी किसानों के प्रदर्शन (Farmer's protest)को प्रोपेगैंडा बताते हुए इसका मकसद देश में अस्थिरता पैदा करना मान रहे हैं. गणतंत्र दिवस पर किसानों की ट्रैक्टर रैली में हुई हिंसा को वे इसी कैटेगरी में रखते हैं. विदेशों से आंदोलनकारियों को मिल रहे सपोर्ट के खिलाफ यह दूसरा खेमा बेहद मुखर है और इसे भारत के अंदरूनी मसले में अनावश्यक दखल मान रहा है. हाल ही में हॉलीवुड की पॉप सिंगर रिहाना (Rihanna) और कुछ अन्य सेलेब्रिटी ने किसानों के प्रदर्शन को लेकर समर्थन बतया तो सरकार के शीर्ष मंत्री और अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar), अजय देवगन (Ajay Devgn), सुनील शेट्टी सहित कई बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटी सरकार के पक्ष में खड़े नजर आए. उन्होंने #IndiaAgainstPropaganda और #IndiaTogether के हैशटेग के साथ ट्वीट किए.
why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/obmIlXhK9S— Rihanna (@rihanna) February 2, 2021
दरअसल, भारत सरकार के विदेश मंत्रालय ने किसान आंदोलन को लेकर अपना बयान जारी किया है. जिसकी फोटो अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar Twitter) ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर शेयर की.एक्टर अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) ने लिखा, "किसान देश का बहुत ही अहम हिस्सा हैं. उनके मसलों का समाधान करने की हरेक कोशिश की जा रही है, और वह नजर भी आ रही है. आइए सौहार्द्रपूर्ण समाधान का समर्थन करें, न कि बांटने वाली बातों पर ध्यान दें. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda..."
Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let's support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences.#IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropagandahttps://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2021
Don't fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting #IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropaganda— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 3, 2021
We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropaganda@hiteshjain33https://t.co/7rNZ683ZAU— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 3, 2021
अक्षय और अजय देवगन के अलावा कई मंत्रियों ने भी #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda के हैशटैग के साथ सरकार का बयान रीट्वीट किया है, इसमें निर्मला सीतारमण, हरदीप सिंह पुरी, विजय कुमार सिंह, जी किशन रेड्डी आदि शामिल हैं.
“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken.”#IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropagandahttps://t.co/rGJiPvlM4D— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) February 3, 2021
The reformist legislation relating to agricultural sector were passed by India's parliament after full debate & discussion. The govt has already held 11 rounds of talks with some farmers who expressed their reservations about the laws.#IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropagandapic.twitter.com/RRdjyQUfLz— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) February 3, 2021
Times are changing. Influencers on the digital media platforms have immense power when they talk to their followers. One must be mindful of that power and the responsibility that comes with it.#IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropaganda#GenerallySayingpic.twitter.com/WCyMDO2vQa— Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) February 3, 2021
We will not be cowed down by an international gang of anarchy lovers.— G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) February 3, 2021
We saw how they unleashed violence and desecrated our national flag on Republic Day.
Let's unite now and defeat these forces#IndiaAgainstPropaganda#IndiaTogetherhttps://t.co/UR83p2lYs0
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'ऐसे अहम मुद्दों पर कोई टिप्पणी करने से पहले हम आग्रह करना चाहेंगे कि तथ्यों के बारे में ठीक से पता लगाया जाए और मामले पर उचित समझ रखते हुए कुछ कहा जाए.' नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'कृषि क्षेत्र से संबंधित सुधारवादी कानून देश की संसद द्वारा पूरी बहस के बाद पास किए गए हैं. सरकार उन किसानों के साथ 11 दौर की चर्चा कर चुकी है जिन्होंने इन कानूनों को लेकर अपनी शंकाएं जाहिर की हैं.'