अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, "किसान देश का बहुत ही अहम हिस्सा हैं. उनके मसलों का समाधान करने की हरेक कोशिश की जा रही है, और वह नजर भी आ रही है. आइए सौहार्द्रपूर्ण समाधान का समर्थन करें, न कि बांटने वाली बातों पर ध्यान दें.

किसान आंदोलन: रिहाना के ट्वीट के बाद अक्षय कुमार और सरकार के मंत्रियों ने संभाला मोर्चा, हिट हुआ #IndiaTogether

अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, किसानों के मसलों के समाधान की हरसंभव कोशिश की जा रही है

नई दिल्‍ली:

Kisan Aandolan: कृषि कानूनों (Farm Laws) पर किसानों के 'अविराम आंदोलन' को लेकर दो खेमे बनते नजर आ रहे हैं. जहां कुछ विदेशी सेलेब्रिटी सहित कई लोग किसानों के पक्ष में खुलकर खड़े हैं वहीं ऐसे लोगों की भी कमी नहीं है तो आंदोलनकारी किसानों के प्रदर्शन (Farmer's protest)को प्रोपेगैंडा बताते हुए इसका मकसद देश में अस्थिरता पैदा करना मान रहे हैं. गणतंत्र दिवस पर किसानों की ट्रैक्‍टर रैली में हुई हिंसा को वे इसी कैटेगरी में रखते हैं. विदेशों से आंदोलनकारियों को मिल रहे सपोर्ट के खिलाफ यह दूसरा खेमा बेहद मुखर है और इसे भारत के अंदरूनी मसले में अनावश्‍यक दखल मान रहा है. हाल ही में हॉलीवुड की पॉप सिंगर रिहाना (Rihanna) और कुछ अन्‍य सेलेब्रिटी ने किसानों के प्रदर्शन को लेकर समर्थन बतया तो सरकार के शीर्ष मंत्री और अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar), अजय देवगन (Ajay Devgn), सुनील शेट्टी सहित कई बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटी सरकार के पक्ष में खड़े नजर आए. उन्‍होंने #IndiaAgainstPropaganda और #IndiaTogether के हैशटेग के साथ ट्वीट किए.

दरअसल, भारत सरकार के विदेश मंत्रालय ने किसान आंदोलन को लेकर अपना बयान जारी किया है. जिसकी फोटो अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar Twitter) ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर शेयर की.एक्टर अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) ने लिखा, "किसान देश का बहुत ही अहम हिस्सा हैं. उनके मसलों का समाधान करने की हरेक कोशिश की जा रही है, और वह नजर भी आ रही है. आइए सौहार्द्रपूर्ण समाधान का समर्थन करें, न कि बांटने वाली बातों पर ध्यान दें. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda..."

अक्षय और अजय देवगन के अलावा कई मंत्रियों ने भी #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda के हैशटैग के साथ सरकार का बयान रीट्वीट किया है, इसमें निर्मला सीतारमण, हरदीप सिंह पुरी, विजय कुमार सिंह, जी किशन रेड्डी आदि शामिल हैं.

 

 

वित्‍त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'ऐसे अहम मुद्दों पर कोई टिप्‍पणी करने से पहले हम आग्रह करना चाहेंगे कि तथ्‍यों के बारे में ठीक से पता लगाया जाए और मामले पर उचित समझ रखते हुए कुछ कहा जाए.' नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'कृषि क्षेत्र से संबंधित सुधारवादी कानून देश की संसद द्वारा पूरी बहस के बाद पास किए गए हैं. सरकार उन किसानों के साथ 11 दौर की चर्चा कर चुकी है जिन्‍होंने इन कानूनों को लेकर अपनी शंकाएं जाहिर की हैं.'

