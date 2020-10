कोलकाता : पूजा पंडाल में एक्टर सोनू सूद के नेक काम पर बनाया गया शानदार थीम, देखें Photos

सुनने की क्षमता पर भी 'वार' कर रहा कोरोना वायरस, 10% मरीजों को हो रही ऐसी समस्‍या..

West Bengal: A Durga puja committee has chosen the hardships faced by migrant labourers during COVID-induced lockdown as the theme for its puja pandal in Kolkata. The committee has also installed an idol of actor Sonu Sood to honour his service to the labourers during lockdown. pic.twitter.com/dTLlJyetdG