Delhi's Patiala House Court sends Rana Jacob, who was arrested in connection with #BhimaKoregaon violence, to 2-day transit remand. He will be produce before Local Court in Pune on 8 June.

A total of three persons have been arrested from Mumbai, Nagpur and Delhi by #Pune police in connection with #BhimaKoregaon violence. All three have been arrested for spreading controversial pamphlets and delivering hate speech.