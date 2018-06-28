कानून मंत्री का पलटवार, सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक पर सवाल उठाकर कांग्रेस आतंकियों का हौसला मजबूत कर रही

The people who will be most happy with the statement of Congress leaders are the terrorists in Pakistan. Congress will get a certificate from some terrorist organisations of Pakistan just like Ghulam Nabi Azad got the certificate from Lashkar-e-Taiba: Union Minister RS Prasad pic.twitter.com/FEUKj8tOL6— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018
Is demoralising the Army, the only motive of Congress? We should rise above politics: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on release of #SurgicalStrike video pic.twitter.com/9LOqKfS3HW— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018
