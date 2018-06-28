NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
कानून मंत्री का पलटवार, सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक पर सवाल उठाकर कांग्रेस आतंकियों का हौसला मजबूत कर रही

सर्जिकल स्ट्राइल पर कांग्रेस के सवालों पर रविशंकर प्रसाद ने पलटवार किया है. उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक पर सवाल उठाकर पाकिस्तान के आतंकियों का हौसला मजबूत कर रही है.

,
कानून मंत्री का पलटवार, सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक पर सवाल उठाकर कांग्रेस आतंकियों का हौसला मजबूत कर रही

केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद.

खास बातें

  1. कानून मंत्री ने सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक पर कांग्रेस के हमले पर किया पलटवार
  2. बोले-जल्द ही कांग्रेस को किसी आतंकी संगठन का सर्टिफिकेट मिल जाएगा
  3. कहा-कांग्रेस नेताओं के बयान से सबसे ज्यादा खुशी पाकिस्तान को होगी
नई दिल्ली: सर्जिकल स्ट्राइल पर कांग्रेस के सवालों पर बीजेपी के वरिष्ठ नेता रविशंकर प्रसाद ने पलटवार किया है. उन्होंने कहा, कांग्रेस सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक पर सवाल उठाकर पाकिस्तान के आतंकियों का हौसला मजबूत कर रही है. कांग्रेस के बयानों से लग रहा है कि अब वह मुख्यधारा की पार्टी नहीं रही है. केंद्रीय मंत्री एवं भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता रविशंकर प्रसाद ने कहा, 'जब पूरा देश भारतीय सेना के जवानों और अधिकारियों के साहस पर गर्व कर रहा था तो राहुल गांधी ने सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक को खून की दलाली कहा था.'
 
उन्होंने कहा कि सभी को मालूम है कि इससे पहले सोनिया गांधी 'मौत के सौदागर' का बयान दे चुकी हैं. राहुल गांधी को अच्छा प्रशिक्षण मिला है जो मौत के सौदागर से लेकर खून की दलाली जैसे बयान से स्पष्ट होता है. कानून मंत्री ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद ने भी हाल में कहा था कि भारत की सेना आतंकवादियों को कम मारती है और कश्मीर के लोगों को ज्यादा. इस बयान को लेकर गुलाम नबी आजाद को आतंकी संगठन लश्कर ए तैयबा का सर्टिफिकेट मिल चुका है. जल्द ही कांग्रेस पार्टी को भी लश्कर या पाकिस्तान के किसी आतंकी संगठन का सर्टिफिकेट मिल जाएगा.

भाजपा नेता ने आरोप लगाया कि कांग्रेस पार्टी पाकिस्तान के आतंकवादियों के हौसले को मजबूत करने का काम कर रही है. कांग्रेस पार्टी के नेताओं के बयान से सबसे ज्यादा खुशी पाकिस्तान को होगी. उन्होंने सवाल किया, 'क्या देश की सेना के मनोबल को तोड़ना ही कांग्रेस पार्टी का एक मात्र उद्देश्य बचा है? कहीं न कहीं तो हम सियायत से ऊपर उठकर काम करें.' 

बता दें कि कांग्रेस पार्टी की ओर से सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक का वीडियो जारी करने के समय पर सवाल उठाए गए हैं. कांग्रेस का आरोप है कि मोदी सरकार सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक का राजनीतिकरण कर रही है. रविशंकर प्रसाद ने कहा कि आज भी कांग्रेस की ओर से एक बार औपचारिक रूप से यह कहने के बाद कि हम सेना का सम्मान करते हैं, उसके बाद बार बार ऐसी बात कही जा रही है जो इस पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं. भाजपा नेता ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पूछ रही है कि ये सीडी कहां से आई, ये अभी क्यों जारी की गई, लेकिन कांग्रेस के बयानों पर अगर कोई सबसे ज्यादा खुश है तो वह पाकिस्तान में बैठे आतंकवादी.

उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि कारगिल विजय के दौरान भी कांग्रेस के नेताओं ने भारत की जीत पर सवाल उठाए थे. इस फुटेज में साफ दिख रहा है कि सेना ने बिना किसी खरोंच के पाकिस्तानी आतंकवादियों को ढेर कर दिया. भाजपा नेता ने कहा कि सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक 2016 में हुआ था, तब से अब तक कई राज्यों में चुनाव हो चुके हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि हमारी सरकार का एक ही मंत्र है जो होना है, वह होकर रहेगा, चाहे आप कुछ भी कहिए, जो नहीं होना चाहिए, वह कतई नहीं होगा, चाहे आप कुछ भी कीजिए. रविशंकर प्रसाद ने कहा कि वर्तमान में कोई चुनाव नहीं है. सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक के नाम पर राजनीति का आरोप गलत है.

VIDEO : कांग्रेस देश को तोड़ने वाली ताकतों को मजबूत कर रही है : रविशंकर प्रसाद


कांग्रेस पर तंज कसते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि बार-बार की हार से कांग्रेस हताश हो गई है. हताशा में कांग्रेस सेना पर सवाल उठा रही है. सेना के मनोबल को तोड़ने की कोशिश कांग्रेस कर रही है. प्रसाद ने कहा कि सेना के बजट को कम करने का कांग्रेस का आरोप गलत है. मोदी सरकार ने वन रैंक, वन पेंशन की मांग को पूरा किया. भाजपा नेता ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के नेता होमवर्क नहीं करते हैं. कांग्रेस सरकार के समय कमीशन के जरिये हथियार खरीद की बात आती थी लेकिन आज रक्षा दलालों के लिए भारत में कोई जगह नहीं है.

(इनपुट : भाषा)


