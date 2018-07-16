LG किरण बेदी ने पुदुच्चेरी को बताया 'पूर्व फ्रांसीसी क्षेत्र', ट्विटर पर हो गईं ट्रोल

We the Puducherrians (erstwhile French Territory) won the World Cup.— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) July 15, 2018
Congratulations Friends.
What a mixed team-all French.
Sports unites.
Small correction, ma’am.Puducherry was never French Territory. It was always Indian territory, occupied/colonised by the French. Nobody would dare call Goa an erstwhile Portuguese territory. https://t.co/Ivh3RcwzrJ— Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) July 15, 2018
We are Indians Madam. Your publicity stunts need to stop..— KPL_Leader (@KplLeader) July 15, 2018
Par madam @thekiranbedi apan to bharat mata ki jai wali team main aate hain— Uncle Scooby (@uncle_scoobydoo) July 15, 2018
Will this tweet will be considered as anti national...#justasking Asking— venkatesh baliga (@baligavenkatesh) July 15, 2018
Whole india is very sad (erstwhile British Territory) came 4th only.— BalramKhan #SaveDemocracy #NoGodsNoMasters (@BalramKhan) July 15, 2018
To the people who are trolling here. Lot of French people live here with us & we r like brothers and sisters. We just shared & celebrated their victory..No doubt we r proud Indians,still French people are like family. Maybe u guys should learn from us to spread love! #Pondicherry— United We (@TrueFactsIndia1) July 15, 2018
