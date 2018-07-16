LG किरण बेदी ने पुदुच्चेरी को बताया 'पूर्व फ्रांसीसी क्षेत्र', ट्विटर पर हो गईं ट्रोल

FIFA विश्वकप 2018 के दौरान पहली बार फाइनल में पहुंचने का करिश्मा करने वाली क्रोएशिया की टीम को रविवार को मॉस्को में खेले गए मैच में 4-2 से हराकर फ्रांस ने दूसरी बार वर्ल्डकप का खिताब जीता, और ऐसा कर पाने वाली वह दुनिया की छठी टीम बन गई है. इससे पहले ब्राज़ील पांच बार, जर्मनी व इटली चार-चार बार तथा अर्जेन्टीना व उरुग्वे दो-दो बार खिताब जीत चुके थे. अब इन छह टीमों के अलावा इंग्लैंड और स्पेन ही ऐसी टीमें हैं, जिन्होंने एक-एक बार वर्ल्डकप का खिताब जीता है. फ्रांस की रविवार की जीत पर दुनियाभर में फुटबॉल के दीवानों ने जश्न मनाया, जिसमें शामिल होते हुए भारतीय केंद्रशासित प्रदेश पुदुच्चेरी की उपराज्यपाल किरण बेदी ने भी एक ट्वीट किया, जिस पर उन्हें आलोचना का सामना करना पड़ा.

We the Puducherrians (erstwhile French Territory) won the World Cup.

Congratulations Friends.

What a mixed team-all French.

Sports unites. — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) July 15, 2018

Small correction, ma’am.Puducherry was never French Territory. It was always Indian territory, occupied/colonised by the French. Nobody would dare call Goa an erstwhile Portuguese territory. https://t.co/Ivh3RcwzrJ — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) July 15, 2018

We are Indians Madam. Your publicity stunts need to stop.. — KPL_Leader (@KplLeader) July 15, 2018

Par madam @thekiranbedi apan to bharat mata ki jai wali team main aate hain — Uncle Scooby (@uncle_scoobydoo) July 15, 2018

Will this tweet will be considered as anti national...#justasking Asking — venkatesh baliga (@baligavenkatesh) July 15, 2018

Whole india is very sad (erstwhile British Territory) came 4th only. — BalramKhan #SaveDemocracy #NoGodsNoMasters (@BalramKhan) July 15, 2018

To the people who are trolling here. Lot of French people live here with us & we r like brothers and sisters. We just shared & celebrated their victory..No doubt we r proud Indians,still French people are like family. Maybe u guys should learn from us to spread love! #Pondicherry — United We (@TrueFactsIndia1) July 15, 2018

भारत की पहली महिला IPS अधिकारी होने का गौरव हासिल कर चुकीं किरण बेदी ने रविवार रात को माइक्रो-ब्लॉगिंग वेबसाइट ट्विटर पर लिखा, "हम पुदुच्चेरियनों (पूर्व फ्रांसीसी क्षेत्र) ने वर्ल्डकप जीत लिया है... बधाई हो, मित्रों... मिली-जुली टीम - सभी फ्रांसीसी थे... खेल सभी को जोड़ता है..."इसके कुछ ही देर बाद जाने-माने पत्रकार शेखर गुप्ता ने ट्विटर पर ही किरण बेदी को जवाब देते हुए कहा, "छोटा-सा सुधार करना होगा, मैडम... पुदुच्चेरी कभी फ्रांसीसी क्षेत्र नहीं रहा है... वह हमेशा भारतीय क्षेत्र रहा है, जिस पर कब्ज़ा कर फ्रांस ने उपनिवेश बना लिया था... कभी किसी की हिम्मत नहीं हो सकती, गोवा को पूर्व पुर्तगाली क्षेत्र बताए..."इस ट्वीट को लेकर सिर्फ शेखर गुप्ता ही नहीं, ढेरों और ट्विटर यूज़रों ने भी किरण बेदी की आलोचना की... @KplLeader नामक यूज़र ने लिखा, "हम भारतीय हैं, मैडम... आपके पब्लिसिटी स्टंट अब बंद कर दिए जाने चाहिए..." एक अन्य यूज़र @uncle_scoobydoo ने पुदुच्चेरी की उपराज्यपाल को याद दिलाया, "पर मैडम @thekiranbedi, अपन तो 'भारत माता की जय' वाली टीम में आते हैं..."@baligavenkatesh ने लिखा, "क्या इस ट्वीट को राष्ट्रविरोधी माना जाएगा...", जबकि एक अन्य यूज़र @BalramKhan ने व्यंग्यात्मक ट्वीट करते हुए किरण बेदी के ही स्टाइल में भारत को 'पूर्व ब्रिटिश क्षेत्र' बताया, और लिखा, "पूरा भारत (पूर्व ब्रिटिश क्षेत्र) उदास है, क्योंकि वे चौथे स्थान पर रहे..."लेकिन इस ट्वीट को लेकर किरण बेदी की सिर्फ आलोचना ही हुई हो, ऐसा भी नहीं है... एक यूज़र ने उपराज्यपाल का पक्ष लेते हुए उन्हें ट्रोल करने वालों को पुदुच्चेरी के निवासियों से प्यार बांटने की सीख लेने की सलाह दे डाली.