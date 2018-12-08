सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक पर सेना के रिटायर्ड अफसर के बयान के बाद राहुल का प्रधानमंत्री पर तंज, 'मिस्टर 36 को शर्म नहीं आती'

Spoken like a true soldier General. India is so proud of you. Mr 36 has absolutely no shame in using our military as a personal asset. He used the surgical strikes for political capital and the Rafale deal to increase Anil Ambani's real capital by 30,000 Cr. #SurgicalStrikehttps://t.co/IotXWBsIih— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2018
विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम (Election Results in Hindi) से जुड़ी ताज़ा ख़बरों (Latest News), लाइव टीवी (LIVE TV) और विस्तृत कवरेज के लिए लॉग ऑन करें ndtv.in. आप हमें फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर भी फॉलो कर सकते हैं.
Advertisement
Advertisement