देश

सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक पर सेना के रिटायर्ड अफसर के बयान के बाद राहुल का प्रधानमंत्री पर तंज, 'मिस्टर 36 को शर्म नहीं आती'
सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक पर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल डीएस हुड्डा (सेवानिवृत्त) (DS Hooda) द्वारा बयान दिए जाने के बाद राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) को एक बार फिर से प्रधानमंत्री (PM Modi) पर निशाना साधने का मौका मिल गया.

राहुल गांधी का पीएम मोदी पर हमला.

  1. राहुल गांधी का सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक के मुद्दे पर पीएम पर हमला
  2. 'सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक का इस्तेमाल राजनीतिक फायदे के लिए'
  3. राहुल ने ट्वीट कर कहा- तंज, 'मिस्टर 36 को शर्म नहीं आती'
नई दिल्ली: सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक पर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल डीएस हुड्डा (सेवानिवृत्त) (DS Hooda) द्वारा बयान दिए जाने के बाद कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) को एक बार फिर से प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Modi) पर निशाना साधने का मौका मिल गया. डीएस हुड्डा ने कहा कि सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की सफलता पर शुरुआती उत्साह स्वाभाविक था मगर इसका जरूरत से ज्यादा प्रचार किया गया, जो अनुचित था. उन्होंने कहा, 'मुझे लगता है कि सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक (Surgical Strike) को जरूरत से ज्यादा तूल दिया गया. सेना का ऑपरेशन जरूरी था और हमें यह करना था. अब इसका कितना राजनीतिकरण होना चाहिए, वह सही है या गलत, यह ऐसा सवाल है, जो राजनेताओं से पूछा जाना चाहिए. बता दें कि जब 29 सितंबर, 2016 को नियंत्रण रेखा (एलओसी) में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक किया गया था, तब लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल डीएस हुड्डा (सेवानिवृत्त) उत्तरी सेना के कमांडर थे.
 
राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी पर हमला बोलते हुए ट्वीट किया, एक सच्चे सिपाही की तरह बात करने वाले जनरल, भारत को आपके उपर गर्व है. 'मिस्टर 36' को देश की सेना को अपने निजी 'एसेट' की तरह इस्तेमाल करने पर शर्म नहीं आती है. उन्होने सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक का इस्तेमाल राजनीतिक फायदे के लिए किया और राफेल डील का इस्तेमाल अनिल अंबानी की निजी संपत्ति को 30000 करोड़ बढ़ाने के लिए. बता दें कि 'मिस्टर 36' शब्द का प्रयोग राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी के '56 इंच सीने' का मज़ाक बनाते हुए किया.

दरअसल, लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल हुड्डा (रिटायर्ड) उस वक्त सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की लाइव वीडियो फीड देख रहे थे. जिसे उरी आतंकवादी हमले के प्रतिशोध में लॉन्च किया गया था. बता दें कि उरी अटैक में पाकिस्तानी आतंकवादियों द्वारा 19 भारतीय सैनिक मारे गए थे. आर्मी ने कहा था कि स्पेशल फोर्सेस ने आतंकवादियों पर जोरदार हमला कर उन्हें काफी नकुसान पहुंचाया, जो भारतीय सीमा में घुसने का इंतजार कर रहे थे. 

सेवानिवृत्त सेना अधिकारी ने लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल हुड्डा चंडीगढ़ में सैन्य साहित्य समारोह (एमएलएफ) में भाग लिया और वहां उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने उरी आतंकवादी हमले के दो सप्ताह से भी कम समय के भीतर आतंकियों से बदला लेने के लिए विशेष बलों की योजना (सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक) को मंजूरी दे दी थी. जनरल हुड्डा सैन्य साहित्य महोत्सव 2018 के पहले दिन शुक्रवार को 'सीमा पार अभियानों और सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की भूमिका' विषय पर चर्चा में बोल रहे थे. इसमें पंजाब के राज्यपाल वीपी सिंह बंडनोर और सेना के कई पूर्व जनरलों और कमांडरों ने भी हिस्‍सा लिया. कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए दिग्‍गज अधिकारियों ने सैन्य अभियानों के 'राजनीतिकरण' को लेकर आगाह किया. 

VIDEO: सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक का वीडियो हुआ जारी
उधर, डीएस हुड्डा के बयान पर सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत ने कहा कि, 'यह निजी विचार हैं, इसलिए उन पर टिप्पणी नहीं करनी चाहिए.' वह (हुड्डा) इस ऑपरेशन से जुड़े मुख्य व्यक्तियों में से एक थे, इसलिए मैं उनके शब्दों का काफी सम्मान करता हूं.' बता दें कि लेफ्टिनेंट हुड्डा ने कहा था कि सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक का ज्यादा प्रचार किया गया और राजनीतिकरण भी.


