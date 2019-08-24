LIVE Updates: पूर्व केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली का निधन, AIIMS में ली अंतिम सांस

पूर्व केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली का दिल्ली के एम्स में निधन हो गया. उनकी हालत शुक्रवार को बिगड़ गई थी. एम्स के सूत्रों ने यह जानकारी दी थी. जेटली को सांस लेने में तकलीफ थी और उन्हें नौ अगस्त को अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) में भर्ती कराया गया था. उनका गुरुवार को डायलसिस किया गया था. शुक्रवार को भाजपा की राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष उमा भारती ने एम्स पहुंचकर अरुण जेटली के स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी ली थी. इससे पहले राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद सहित कई वरिष्ठ नेता एम्स पहुंचकर जेटली का हालचाल ले चुके थे.
Vice-President and BJP leader, M Venkaiah Naidu on #ArunJaitley: His death is an irreparable loss for the country and personally to me also. I have no words to express my grief. He was a powerful intellectual, an able administrator and a man of impeccable integrity. pic.twitter.com/ZcaK61eY93- ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das tweets, "Saddened by Jaitley ji's demise, BJP family has lost one of its integral members today. I pray to the almighty to give peace to the departed soul and give strength to his family at this time of grief." pic.twitter.com/ifUSmS8MM5- ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler: On behalf of France, I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones of Arun Jaitley ji. France stands with India & its people in this time of deep grief. pic.twitter.com/pAJWlbwLQ2- ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
PM Modi: With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji,I have lost a valued friend,whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues&nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well,leaving us all with innumerable happy memories.We will miss him! https://t.co/cNnb0CbXsv- ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
PM Modi: Arun Jaitley Ji was a political giant, towering intellectual & legal luminary. He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. His passing away is very saddening. Spoke to his wife Sangeeta Ji as well as son Rohan, & expressed condolences. Om Shanti https://t.co/MXAdeItBP0- ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
PM Narendra Modi has spoken to Arun Jaitley's wife and son, and expressed his condolences. Both of them insisted that PM does not cancel his current foreign tour. pic.twitter.com/obQiBh3Cso- ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu (in file pic) who was to leave from Chennai for Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, has cut short his visit and is returning to Delhi following the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. pic.twitter.com/yy30WyD7sM- ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley. Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/7Tk5pf9edw- Congress (@INCIndia) 24 अगस्त 2019
Sad to hear that former Union Minister #ArunJaitley ji has passed away. My thoughts are with his family in this time of grief. May his soul rest in peace.- Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 24, 2019
Extremely saddened by the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley after battling a long illness with fortitude and dignity. A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, he contributed immensely to nation building.- President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 24, 2019
श्री @arunjaitley जी का जाना देश और समाज की ऐसी अपूरणीय क्षति है जिसकी रिक्तता का अहसास हम लंबे समय तक करते रहेंगे।- Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 24, 2019
ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि पुण्यात्मा को वे अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें और परिजनों को इस अपार दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति दें।
ॐ शांति
Jaitleyji will always be remembered for pulling the economy out of the gloom and putting it back on the right track.- Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 24, 2019
The BJP will miss Arunji's presence. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.
Deeply anguished by the demise of my friend and an extremely valued colleague Shri Arun Jaitley ji. He was a proficient lawyer by profession and an efficient politician by passion.- Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 24, 2019
HM Amit Shah: Deeply pained by the demise of #ArunJaitley ji. It is like a personal loss for me. I have not only lost a senior party leader but also an important family member who will forever be a guiding light for me. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Bka1NevxLO- ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
Home Minister Amit Shah has cut short his visit to Hyderabad, and is returning to Delhi following passing away of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. https://t.co/jcyd3pel4z- ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
Delhi: Former Union Minister and Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passes away at AIIMS. pic.twitter.com/pmr4xiyqYV- ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement