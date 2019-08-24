NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
LIVE Updates: पूर्व केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली का निधन, AIIMS में ली अंतिम सांस

पूर्व केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली का दिल्ली के एम्स में निधन हो गया. उनकी हालत शुक्रवार को बिगड़ गई थी.

अरुण जेटली (फाइल फोटो)

पूर्व केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली का दिल्ली के एम्स में निधन हो गया. उनकी हालत शुक्रवार को बिगड़ गई थी. एम्स के सूत्रों ने यह जानकारी दी थी. जेटली को सांस लेने में तकलीफ थी और उन्हें नौ अगस्त को अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) में भर्ती कराया गया था. उनका गुरुवार को डायलसिस किया गया था. शुक्रवार को भाजपा की राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष उमा भारती ने एम्स पहुंचकर अरुण जेटली के स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी ली थी. इससे पहले राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद सहित कई वरिष्ठ नेता एम्स पहुंचकर जेटली का हालचाल ले चुके थे.  

अरुण जेटली का निधन- Live Updates


Aug 24, 2019
13:54 (IST)
उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने कहा, 'अरुण जेटली का निधन देश और मेरे लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है. मेरे पास दुख को व्यक्त करने के लिए शब्द नहीं हैं. वह एक शक्तिशाली बुद्धिजीवी, योग्य प्रशासक, निष्कलंक और ईमानदार व्यक्ति थे.'

Aug 24, 2019
13:50 (IST)
झारखंड के सीएम रघुवर दास ने कहा, 'अरुण जेटली के निधन से बहुत दुखी हूं. बीजेपी परिवार ने एक अभिन्न सदस्य खो दिया. मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूं कि वह उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे और उनके परिवार को दुख सहन करने की शक्ति दे.'

Aug 24, 2019
13:46 (IST)
भारत में फ्रांस के राजदूत अलेक्जेंडर जाइगलर ने कहा, 'फ्रांस की तरफ से हम अरुण जेटली के परिवार और करीबियों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करते हैं. दुख की इस घड़ी में फ्रांस भारत के साथ खड़ा है.' 

Aug 24, 2019
13:41 (IST)
पीएम मोदी ने कहा, 'बीजेपी और अरुण जेटली के बीच अटूट रिश्ता था. एक तेजस्वी छात्र नेता के रूप में, वह आपातकाल के दौरान लोकतंत्र की रक्षा करने में सबसे आगे थे. वह हमारी पार्टी का एक बहुत पसंद किया जाने वाला चेहरा था, जो पार्टी के कार्यक्रमों और विचारधारा को समाज के सामने स्पष्ट कर सकता था. अरुण जेटली के निधन से, मैंने एक महत्वपूर्ण मित्र खो दिया. जिसे मुझे कई दशकों तक जानने का मान मिला. मुद्दों पर उनकी अंतर्दृष्टि और उनके बारे में बारीक समझ रखने वाले उनके जैसे बहुत कम लोग थे. उन्होंने बेहतर तरीके से जिंदगी जी और वह हमें बहुत सी अच्छी यादें देकर छोड़ गए. हम उन्हें याद करेंगे.' 

Aug 24, 2019
13:31 (IST)
पीएम मोदी ने कहा, 'अरुण जेटली राजनीतिक दिग्गज थे जो बौद्धिक और कानूनी रूप से मजबूत थे. वह एक मुखर नेता थे जिन्होंने भारत के लिए आखिर तक स्थायी योगदान दिया. उनका निधन बहुत दुखद है. उनकी पत्नी संगीता जी और बेटे रोहन से बात की और संवेदना व्यक्त की. ऊं शांति'
Aug 24, 2019
13:27 (IST)
पीएम मोदी ने अरुण जेटली की पत्नी और बेटे से बात की और संवेदना प्रकट की. दोनों परिजनों ने पीएम से निवेदन किया कि वह अपनी विदेश यात्रा कैंसल ना करें.

Aug 24, 2019
13:25 (IST)
उपराष्ट्रपति वेकैंया नायडू ने अपनी छुट्टी कैंसल कर दी और वह दिल्ली वापस लौट रहे हैं. 
Aug 24, 2019
13:21 (IST)
कांग्रेस ने कहा, 'अरुण जेटली के निधन की खबर से बहुत दुख हुआ. हमारी संवेदनाएं उनके परिवार के साथ हैं.'
Aug 24, 2019
13:20 (IST)
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा, 'पूर्व वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली के निधन की ख़बर से दुखी हूं. दुख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिवार के साथ हैं. ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे.'

Aug 24, 2019
13:18 (IST)
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने कहा, 'अरुण जेटली के निधन से बहुत दुखी हूं. वह एक कुशल वकील और अनुभवी राजनेता और विशिष्ट मंत्री थे. उन्होंने देश के निर्माण में बहुत योगदान दिया.'

Aug 24, 2019
13:13 (IST)
यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा, 'अरुण जेटली का जाना देश और समाज की ऐसी अपूरणीय क्षति है जिसकी रिक्तता का अहसास हम लंबे समय तक करते रहेंगे. ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि पुण्यात्मा को वे अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें और परिजनों को इस अपार दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति दें.'
Aug 24, 2019
13:10 (IST)
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा, 'अरुण जेटली को अर्थव्यवस्था को आगे ले जाने और उसे सही रास्ते पर लाने के लिए हमेशा याद किया जाएगा. बीजेपी अरुण जेटली की उपस्थिति को बहुत याद करेगी. मैं उनके परिवार के लिए संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं.'
Aug 24, 2019
13:06 (IST)
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा, 'मेरे दोस्त और सहयोगी अरुण जेटली के निधन से गहरा दुख पहुंचा है. वे पेशे से एक कुशल वकील और जुनून से कुशल राजनीतिज्ञ थे.'
Aug 24, 2019
13:03 (IST)
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा, 'अरुण जेटली के निधन से गहरा दुख पहुंचा है. यह मेरे लिए व्यक्तिगत क्षति है. मैंने केवल पार्टी का एक वरिष्ठ नेता नहीं खोया है बल्कि एक महत्वपूर्ण पारिवारिक सदस्य खोया है. वह हमेशा मेरे लिए मार्गदर्शक रहेंगे.'

Aug 24, 2019
13:00 (IST)
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने अपनी हैदराबाद यात्रा रोकी और वह वापस दिल्ली लौट रहे हैं. 
Aug 24, 2019
12:50 (IST)
जेटली ने दोपहर 12.07 मिनट पर ली अंतिम सांस, उन्हें नौ अगस्त को अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) में भर्ती कराया गया था. 
Aug 24, 2019
12:49 (IST)
पूर्व केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली का दिल्ली के एम्स में निधन हो गया.
