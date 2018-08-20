NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

LIVE अपडेट : केरल में तबाही मचाने के बाद उतरने लगा है बाढ़ का पानी, लेकिन अब बीमारियों से निपटना होगा

केरल में कई दिन तक तबाही मचाने के बाद बाढ़ का पानी उतरने लगा है, लेकिन अब 5,500 से भी ज़्यादा राहत शिविरों में रह रहे लगभग 8 लाख लोगों के साथ-साथ समूचे राज्य को संक्रमण और बीमारियों से निपटना होगा.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
LIVE अपडेट : केरल में तबाही मचाने के बाद उतरने लगा है बाढ़ का पानी, लेकिन अब बीमारियों से निपटना होगा

बाढ़ से जूझते केरल में 5,500 से भी ज़्यादा राहत शिविरों में लगभग 8 लाख लोग रह रहे हैं...

भारत के दक्षिणी राज्य केरल में कई दिनों से लगातार हो रही मूसलाधार बारिश रविवार को कुछ थम गई, जिससे त्रासदी झेल रहे लोगों को कुछ राहत महसूस हुई होगी, लेकिन सैकड़ों की जान लेने के साथ-साथ लाखों लोगों को बेघर कर गई इस बारिश की वजह से 7,24,649 लोग राहत शिविरों में शरण लिए हुए हैं, और बाढ़ पीड़ितों को मदद देने के उद्देश्य से साढ़े पांच हज़ार से भी ज़्यादा राहत शिविर स्थापित किए गए हैं. रविवार को बारिश के थम जाने के बाद कई शहरों व गांवों में जलस्तर में कमी आई है. मुख्यमंत्री पिनारायी विजयन ने कहा, "शायद यह अब तक की सबसे बड़ी त्रासदी है, जिससे भारी तबाही मची... इसलिए हम सभी प्रकार की मदद स्वीकार करेंगे..."

Aug 20, 2018
13:58 (IST)


केरल के इदुक्की में जनजीवन धीरे-धीरे सामान्य हो चला है. ATM सेवाएं फिर शुरू हो गई हैं. कनेक्टिविटी तथा संचार को पुनर्स्थापित करने के लिए काम जारी है.



Aug 20, 2018
13:54 (IST)
केरल की बाढ़ से सुप्रीम कोर्ट भी आहत, जज भी राहत कोष में देंगे योगदान, राहत कोष में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के प्रत्येक  जज 25 हजार देंगे. CJI ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट के जज केरल बाढ़ को लेकर राहत में अपना योगदान देंगे. CJI दीपक मिश्रा ने कहा कि वो मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में योगदान देंगे. दरअसल अवमानना के एक मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई के दौरान AG के के वेणुगोपाल ने केरल की बाढ का मामला उठाते हुए कहा कि केरल के हालात बेहद खराब है. दस लाख लोग अपने घरबार से महरूम हो चुके हैं. खुद AG राहत कोष में एक करोड़ रुपये दे चुके हैं तो वहीं केरल में राहत सामग्री पहुंचाने में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के जज जस्टिस कूरियन जोसेफ भी अपने तमाम प्रयास कर रहे हैं. 

Aug 20, 2018
13:41 (IST)
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री जेपी नड्डा ने जानकारी दी है, "अब तक केरल में 3,757 मेडिकल कैम्प स्थापित किए जा चुके हैं... 90 विभिन्न दवाइयों की आवश्यकता है, और पहली खेप पहुंच चुकी है... रोज़ाना निगरानी तथा निरीक्षण की सलाह जारी की जा चुकी है... पानी के उतरते ही क्विक रेस्पॉन्स मेडिकल टीमें काम शुरू कर देंगी..."

Aug 20, 2018
13:41 (IST)
उपराष्ट्रपति तथा राज्यसभा के सभापति वेंकैया नायडू ने केरल में बाढ़ से पैदा हुई स्थिति की समीक्षा के लिए उपसभापति हरिवंश नारायण सिंह तथा सदन एवं उपराष्ट्रपति सचिवालय वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की, तथा राहत कार्यों के लिए एक माह का वेतन देने का निर्णय लिया.

Aug 20, 2018
13:40 (IST)
तमिलनाडु के कोयम्बटूर से क्षेत्रीय CRPF वाइफ्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन ने सूखा अनाज, कपड़े, दवाओं, सैनिटरी वस्तुओं जैसी राहत सामग्री से भरे 12 ट्रक रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स (RAF) की टीम के साथ केरल के त्रिशूर तथा चालाकुडी के लिए रवाना किए हैं.

Aug 20, 2018
13:40 (IST)
निज़ामुद्दीन-एरनाकुलम मंगला लक्षद्वीप एक्सप्रेस, मंगलौर-नागरकोइल परशुराम एक्सप्रेस, जामनगर-तिरुनेलवेली एक्सप्रेस तथा लोकमान्य तिलक टर्मिनस-तिरुअनंतपुरम नेत्रावती एक्सप्रेस शोरानूर जंक्शन से निर्धारित समयसारिणी के अनुसार ही चलेंगी.

Aug 20, 2018
13:40 (IST)
केरल के त्रिशूर में एक पुल के टूट जाने के बाद बाढ़ पीड़ितों को बचाने के लिए भारतीय नौसेना की बचाव टीम ने छह रस्सियों को जोड़कर 109 लोगों को बचाया.

Aug 20, 2018
13:39 (IST)
दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस अदालत ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र के भूतपूर्व महासचिव कोफी अन्नान (जो हाल ही में दिवंगत हुए हैं) के परिवार से मिलने के लिए विदेश जाने की कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर की अर्ज़ी को मंज़ूर कर लिया है. कोर्ट ने उन्हें केरल के बाढ़ पीड़ितों के लिए सहायता जुटाने के उद्देश्य से संयुक्त राष्ट्र मुख्यालय जाने की भी अनुमति दे दी है.

Aug 20, 2018
13:39 (IST)
शिवसेना के सभी सांसद और विधायक एक दिन का वेतन बाढ़ से जूझ रहे केरल के मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में देंगे.

Aug 20, 2018
13:38 (IST)
कोच्चि में एक घर की छत पर 'धन्यवाद' का संदेश पेन्ट किया गया है, जहां से 17 अगस्त को कॉमोडोर विजय वर्मा ने दो महिलाओं को बचाया था.

Aug 20, 2018
13:38 (IST)
बाढ़ से जूझ रहे केरल में भारतीय तटरक्षकों (Indian Coast Guard) द्वारा किया जा रहा राहत एव बचाव कार्य लगातार जारी है.

Aug 20, 2018
13:38 (IST)
बाढ़ से जूझ रहे केरल में पलक्कड़ जिले के एरुमाचेरी में बाढ़ के पानी के धान के खेतों में जाने से रोकने के लिए रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स स्थायी पुल बना रही है.

Aug 20, 2018
13:37 (IST)
मुंबई के जेजे अस्पताल से 55 तथा पुणे के ससून अस्पताल से 26 डॉक्टर भारतीय वायुसेना के दो विमानों से तिरुअनंतपुरम के लिए रवाना हुए हैं.

No more content
टिप्पणिया

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... NEWS FLASH: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पाकिस्तान के PM इमरान खान को बधाई संदेश भेजा, वार्ता का कोई नया प्रस्ताव नहीं : सूत्र

Advertisement

 
 
 