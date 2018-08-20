LIVE अपडेट : केरल में तबाही मचाने के बाद उतरने लगा है बाढ़ का पानी, लेकिन अब बीमारियों से निपटना होगा

Till now, 3757 medical camps have been setup in Kerala. There is requirement of 90 different medicines and first installment has reached. Issued advisory for daily monitoring and surveillance. Quick response medical teams to start work as soon as water recedes: Union Min JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/w7KbCI8BTo- ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2018
Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu called a review meeting on #KeralaFloods with Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh and other senior officials of Rajya Sabha and Vice President Secretariat and decided to donate a month's salary for relief measures pic.twitter.com/izaFtllTV7- ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2018
Regional CRPF Wife's Welfare Association in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore flagged off relief materials consisting of dry rations, clothing, medicines, sanitary items in 12 trucks with Rapid Action Force (RAF) team to Kerala's Thrissur and Chalakudy. #KeralaFloodspic.twitter.com/IG05ePXqim- ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2018
#Kerala: Nizamuddin- Ernakulam Mangala Lakshadweep Express, Mangalore-Nagercoil Parasuram Express, Jamnagar-Tirunelveli Express and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus -Thiruvananthapuram Netravathi Express from Shoranur junction to run as per normal schedule.- ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2018
#KeralaFloods: Indian Navy rescue team joined six ropes across a stream in Thrissur yesterday rescuing 109 people who were stranded on the other side after the bridge over it collapsed pic.twitter.com/jPGPX9po76- ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2018
Delhi's Patiala House Court allows Shashi Tharoor's application seeking to visit family of former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan (who passed away recently) abroad. Court also granted him permission to visit United Nations Headquarters to seek aid for #KeralaFloods. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/9hxk4SomaN- ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2018
All MPs and MLAs of Shiv Sena to contribute their one month salary to Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund. #KeralaFloodspic.twitter.com/thCLMd95PT- ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2018
#Kerala: A 'Thanks' note painted on the roof of a house in Kochi from where the Naval ALH piloted by Cdr Vijay Varma had rescued two women on August 17. pic.twitter.com/lwxHkQwzXc- ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2018
Kerala: Indian Coast Guard continues relief and rescue operations across the state. #KeralaFloodspic.twitter.com/CJQWmPd9cg- ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2018
#WATCH Temporary bridge being built by Rapid Action Force (RAF) in Palakkad's Erumachery to block flood water from entering paddy fields. #KeralaFloods (19 August) pic.twitter.com/RHEQncAndu- ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2018
Mumbai: 55 doctors from JJ Hospital, 26 doctors from Pune's Sassoon hospital and paramedical staff leave for Thiruvananthapuram in two Air India aircraft. #KeralaFloodReliefpic.twitter.com/JliJ3S98UZ- ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2018
